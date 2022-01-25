Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 这家酒店最近收到155预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅以优先方式，以及Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation Policy: 8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged. 0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go 特征 阳台 浴缸 互联网-无线上网

浴缸

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room Pool View - Breakfast-Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go 特征 阳台 浴缸 互联网-无线上网

浴缸

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go 特征 阳台 浴缸 互联网-无线上网

浴缸

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go 特征 阳台 浴缸 互联网-无线上网

浴缸

互联网-无线上网

Chaweng Noi Pool Villa 位于小查汶海滩，是体验苏梅岛及其周边地区的理想场所。热闹的市中心距离酒店仅 3. 公里。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Chaweng Noi Pool Villa酒店提供无可挑剔的服务以及所有必要的便利设施，让旅客们精力充沛。酒店在所有房间提供免费 Wi-Fi、每日客房清洁、私人登记入住/退房、出租车服务、票务服务，以确保我们的客人获得最大的舒适度。酒店拥有 52 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线、私人游泳池、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、空调。酒店提供许多独特的休闲设施，如室外游泳池、儿童游乐场、儿童俱乐部、游泳池（儿童）、花园。 Chaweng Noi Pool Villa 是在苏梅岛寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之处。

便利设施/功能 Swimming pool [outdoor]

Bar

Restaurants

Front desk [24-hour]

Parking

Wi-Fi

Elevator

ATM on site

Daily housekeeping

分数 4.4 /5 非常好 基于 2 评论 评分 1 优秀的 1 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇫🇷 Florentin Jacques 到达 17/01/2021 3.8 Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Sandbox Package 负面的 seven days at the same place

We have to pay to get our document A long week 🇬🇧 Wayne Billman 到达 09/10/2021 5.0 Samui Sandbox Including 2 RT-PCR Test -For 1 Pax 正数 Cleanliness of room Had a great week as part of the samui sandbox. Staff very helpful and friendly. Would recommend to anyone and would stay again.

Hotel Offer Brochure