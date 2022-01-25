SAMUI TEST & GO

Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8
通过
464条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa - Image 0
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa - Image 1
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa - Image 2
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa - Image 3
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa - Image 4
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa - Image 5
+43 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
100% 订金
2 评论

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到155预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅以优先方式，以及Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation Policy: 8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged. 0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 互联网-无线上网
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View - Breakfast-Test and Go Package 30
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 互联网-无线上网
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 互联网-无线上网
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 互联网-无线上网

Chaweng Noi Pool Villa 位于小查汶海滩，是体验苏梅岛及其周边地区的理想场所。热闹的市中心距离酒店仅 3. 公里。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Chaweng Noi Pool Villa酒店提供无可挑剔的服务以及所有必要的便利设施，让旅客们精力充沛。酒店在所有房间提供免费 Wi-Fi、每日客房清洁、私人登记入住/退房、出租车服务、票务服务，以确保我们的客人获得最大的舒适度。酒店拥有 52 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线、私人游泳池、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、空调。酒店提供许多独特的休闲设施，如室外游泳池、儿童游乐场、儿童俱乐部、游泳池（儿童）、花园。 Chaweng Noi Pool Villa 是在苏梅岛寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之处。

便利设施/功能

  • Swimming pool [outdoor]
  • Bar
  • Restaurants
  • Front desk [24-hour]
  • Parking
  • Wi-Fi
  • Elevator
  • ATM on site
  • Daily housekeeping
显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
4.4/5
非常好
基于 2 评论
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
1
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅
查看所有评论

🇫🇷Florentin Jacques

评论于 25/01/2022
到达 17/01/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Sandbox Package
负面的
  • seven days at the same place
  • We have to pay to get our document

A long week

🇬🇧Wayne Billman

评论于 16/10/2021
到达 09/10/2021
5.0 Samui Sandbox Including 2 RT-PCR Test -For 1 Pax
正数     
  • Cleanliness of room

Had a great week as part of the samui sandbox. Staff very helpful and friendly. Would recommend to anyone and would stay again.

Hotel Offer Brochure

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

4/20 Moo3 Chaweng Noi, Bophut , Koh Samui , Suratthani, Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU