Well Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20位于素坤逸中心地带，提供空调住宿，可轻松前往城市的商业区和著名的购物中心，餐厅以及必看景点。它距Asok BTS轻轨站，Sukhumvit地铁站和Terminal 21购物中心仅1,650英尺。所有区域均提供免费WiFi。为所有客人提供前往Asok BTS站的免费班车服务。
禁烟客房均配有保险箱，迷你吧和平面电视。私人浴室配有淋浴和吹风机。某些单位还提供健身车，电动体重秤，微波炉和打印机。
Well Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20的设施和服务包括桑拿，按摩和24小时前台服务。酒店还设有健身中心和室外屋顶游泳池，供客人在住宿期间锻炼。枫木会议室可容纳80位客人，但需额外付费才能举行会议和活动。 24小时前台可以安排洗衣，保姆服务和客房内用餐服务。
Eat WellCafé餐厅和The Twist Bar＆Bistro餐厅提供正餐，烘焙食品，咖啡以及清凉饮料。泳池酒吧还提供饮品。
该酒店距离The Em District区的各种餐饮和豪华购物场所2800英尺。素万那普国际机场距离酒店有19英里的车程。