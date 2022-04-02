BANGKOK TEST & GO

曼谷素坤逸20井酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.7
通过
585条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
AQ酒店客房总数 85 卧室
伙伴医院 Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 is no longer operating as an ASQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Well Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20位于素坤逸中心地带，提供空调住宿，可轻松前往城市的商业区和著名的购物中心，餐厅以及必看景点。它距Asok BTS轻轨站，Sukhumvit地铁站和Terminal 21购物中心仅1,650英尺。所有区域均提供免费WiFi。为所有客人提供前往Asok BTS站的免费班车服务。

禁烟客房均配有保险箱，迷你吧和平面电视。私人浴室配有淋浴和吹风机。某些单位还提供健身车，电动体重秤，微波炉和打印机。

Well Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20的设施和服务包括桑拿，按摩和24小时前台服务。酒店还设有健身中心和室外屋顶游泳池，供客人在住宿期间锻炼。枫木会议室可容纳80位客人，但需额外付费才能举行会议和活动。 24小时前台可以安排洗衣，保姆服务和客房内用餐服务。

Eat WellCafé餐厅和The Twist Bar＆Bistro餐厅提供正餐，烘焙食品，咖啡以及清凉饮料。泳池酒吧还提供饮品。

该酒店距离The Em District区的各种餐饮和豪华购物场所2800英尺。素万那普国际机场距离酒店有19英里的车程。

便利设施/功能

  • 两次COVID-19筛查测试
  • 值班医生24小时咨询服务，住宿期间2次
  • 24小时待命护理服务
  • COVID证书-在患者释放前的第13天获得19张免费证书
  • 免费高速Wi-Fi
  • Netflix智能电视（46英寸）
  • 每日免费三餐（选定菜单）
  • 点菜菜单可享受20％的折扣
  • 每隔一天提供免费清洁服务
  • 从机场到酒店的单程机场接送
  • 入住期间免费提供的设施和服务：微波炉，饮用水，液体肥皂，洗发水和发网
  • 仅提供行政房用于房间内的健身设施：健身车，瑜伽垫和健身球
Hotel Offer Brochure

地址/地图

10 Sukhumvit Soi 20, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

