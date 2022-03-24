Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Booking requests for Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
曼谷索拉里亚西铁酒店在曼谷设有餐厅，室外游泳池，健身中心和酒吧。这家四星级酒店提供24小时前台服务和自动柜员机。空调客房享有城市美景，并配有书桌和免费无线网络连接。
酒店的所有客房均设有休息区，带卫星频道的平面电视以及带免费洗浴用品和坐浴盆的私人浴室。客房设有一个衣柜。
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok酒店距离阿拉伯街（Arab Street）0.7英里，距离中央使馆（Central Embassy）1.1公里。最近的机场是廊曼国际机场（Don Mueang International Airport），距离公寓有13英里。