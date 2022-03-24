BANGKOK TEST & GO

曼谷西铁索拉里亚酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8
通过
29条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+44 相片
AQ酒店客房总数 200 卧室
伙伴医院 Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

曼谷索拉里亚西铁酒店在曼谷设有餐厅，室外游泳池，健身中心和酒吧。这家四星级酒店提供24小时前台服务和自动柜员机。空调客房享有城市美景，并配有书桌和免费无线网络连接。

酒店的所有客房均设有休息区，带卫星频道的平面电视以及带免费洗浴用品和坐浴盆的私人浴室。客房设有一个衣柜。

Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok酒店距离阿拉伯街（Arab Street）0.7英里，距离中央使馆（Central Embassy）1.1公里。最近的机场是廊曼国际机场（Don Mueang International Airport），距离公寓有13英里。

便利设施/功能

  • 抵达当天的机场接机服务（需要收费）
  • COVID-19测试2次（如果COVID-19测试呈阳性，您将被转到Samitivej医院）
  • 24小时护理服务（如果需要特殊检查，可能需要支付额外费用）
  • 高速WiFi
  • 带有Toto座便器的淋浴或浴缸
  • 智能电视
  • 客房清洁服务
  • 洗衣服务（每天3件）
  • 每天3顿饭（从所选菜单中选择）
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是曼谷西铁索拉里亚酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 曼谷西铁索拉里亚酒店
查看所有评论

合作伙伴酒店

素坤逸乐活公寓
8

3407 评论
฿-1
曼谷素坤逸11智选假日酒店
8.1

847 评论
฿-1
曼谷皇宫酒店
6.8

1940 评论
฿-1
素坤逸路57号萨利酒店-通罗
8.3

403 评论
฿-1
曼谷尼萨之家酒店
8.8

2267 评论
฿-1
曼谷维玛雅之家酒店
8.8

2894 评论
฿-1
银棕榈
7.9

461 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Terminal21格兰德中心点酒店
8.8

1221 评论
฿-1
曼谷素坤逸威斯汀大酒店
8.8

443 评论
฿-1
马杜兹酒店
9.2

73 评论
฿-1
曼谷素坤逸铂尔曼大酒店
8.7

4481 评论
฿-1
三叶草阿索克酒店
8.8

1665 评论
฿-1
艺术酒店
8.5

436 评论
฿-1
二三一家温馨的酒店
8.7

950 评论
฿-1
素坤逸馨乐庭服务公寓8
8

1103 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU