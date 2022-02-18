AQ酒店客房总数 80 卧室
伙伴医院 Samitivej Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now
这家酒店最近收到61预订请求。
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与三叶草阿索克酒店以优先方式，以及三叶草阿索克酒店从你会直接收取货款。
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
标准间 25m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,888 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 游泳池
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
行政角房 35m²
฿44,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿41,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,777 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,888 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿17,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
曼谷精选推荐之一。 Hotel Clover Asoke酒店距离Asoke BTS轻轨列车和Terminal 21购物中心有450码，提供一个室外游泳池和免费WiFi。
每间空调客房均配有平面电视，迷你吧和休息区。还设有一间带淋浴的私人浴室。提供免费洗浴用品。客房也位于女士专用楼层。
酒店设有健身室，餐厅和酒吧。 24小时前台的工作人员可以为您提供当地信息。
Hotel Clover Asoke酒店可轻松前往城市中心和各种办公大楼，距离公园和夜生活场所仅几步之遥。最近的机场是素万那普国际机场（Suvarnabhumi International Airport），距离酒店有40分钟车程。
便利设施/功能
- COVID-19 test RT-PCR 1time
- 免费接种4种新流感
- Samitivej医院的护士在酒店呆了24小时
- Samitivej虚拟医院
- 从机场到酒店的交通
- Test and Go package including only breakfast
- AQ 7days and AQ 10 days including 3 meals per day and 2 ti,es RT-PCR test.
- Bon café coffee machine
- 高速Wi-Fi上网
如果您是三叶草阿索克酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 三叶草阿索克酒店查看所有评论
1.4 Standard Room
正数
负面的
- Difficult to think of anything positive.
- Staff has no hospitality at all.
- I heard a receptionist cursing a guest with other staff in Thai language after speaking to a guest on a phone, I assume she thought i wouldn't understand Thai. 55555
- Front desk is very messy and unorganized.
- Receptionist handles guest's passport in very rough manner. Cover of my passport was actually bent by a staff.
- Staff don't take action against guest's request such as sending a result of PCR test via email (which they said they will handle). Although I have requested them repeatedly and it's been 5 days since I've taken the test. I still have not received it yet.
- Sewage oder from sink and shower drains.
- Heard sounds from water pipe in wall of my room all through my stay.
- Desk in my room was not clean, food oil stain was all over the desk.
I have stayed in 4 - 5 star hotels in Krung Thep (Bangkok) for over 30 times (around 300 nights), and this 4 star hotel is the worst among all, even worse than some 4 star hotels in India or the countries around.
I would never come back to this hotel ever again and I recommend to those who are thinking of staying at this hotel NOT to as well.
4.0 Executive Corner Room
Nice service comfortable room wi-fi access is nice clean room but I can not choose food I hope If I can choose food the hotel is excellent
3.9 Standard Room
正数 负面的
- Breakfast was cold and below averaged, poor quality.
I would rather have no breakfast or delivery credit. The room was fine and the staff was accommodating. I would say the room is overpriced. Over all we were satisfied with the experience, but I would stay elsewhere next time.
4.0 Standard Room
正数
负面的
- good location: the hotel is about a 5-minute walk to Asoke BTS station where you have options of using either BTS or MRT to go to other areas in Bangkok
- clean and cozy with all amenities provided. A bathrobe is also provided.
- There is a seven eleven store close to the hotel where you can buy additional food, snacks, and necessities.
- Yoga mat and ball can be provided (upon request).
- The room is a bit small, especially for those who want to do exercise in the room.
I couldn't share a lot since I only stayed at the hotel for a test-go quarantine (one night). The hotel staff are nice and helpful. When I first made a reservation, I planned to stay for a longer period. However, due to the change of the regulation by the Thai government, I was able to change my booking to a test-go package due to the flexibility and understanding of the hotel manager.
4.8 Standard Room
正数
负面的
- efficient reception and transport from BKK airport
- Good welcome fruit dish
- Great amenities
- Super efficient TV channel selection for ASQ time.
- Super friendly and helpful staff , special due greetings to Thu Kefli in front desk
- PCR test result came in about 6 hours , which is super again
- Near by Seven Eleven and can order from Food Panda right to the room doors
- Everything you would need for an easy AQ
- and many more
great stay , will visit again next time. very close to benjasiri park , in peaceful and quite area.
5.0 Standard Room
正数
- Airport pickup, quarantine procedure, room, service, staff
Thanks to the staff and specially to Woody, Rung, Kal:-)
Bewertung zu Hotel Clover Asoke
Bewertet vor einer Woche
Mit Google übersetzen
I landed in Bangkok at suvarnabhumi airport on november 1, 2021 and was picked up there by an employee in a van with my mountain bike packed in a box. The employee was dressed exemplary protected against Covid, the van had inside a plastic partition between driver and me. Upon arrival at the hotel, I had to wait in the vehicle until the guests who had arrived before me had been received. Then I was allowed to enter the hotel through the quarantine entrance. Afterwards, my documents (CEO etc.) were checked and I took a separate quarantine elevator to the fifth floor to my room. In the afternoon, I was then called to take a covidtest in the courtyard of the hotel, which was performed by a nurse from the nearby hospital. The very next day, around noon, I had my negative result and could then move about freely, always making sure that I now had a different entrance and exit and a different
elevator. My room had a great view, was perfectly cleaned and had a wonderful bathroom. The rooftop pool and gym were open. The rooftop bar was closed. Upon request, I was assured a refund of the overpaid 7 quarantine days within 14 days. When unpacking and assembling the super nice Securitas employee helped me a lot. He has guarded our high-quality mountain bikes the following days and nights and let us sleep worry-free.
5.0 Standard Room
正数
- Great food and good selection
- Well equipped room
- Comfortable
- Very clean
- Very friendly staff
I had a very good quarantine here. The room was big enough and well equipped. The TV had easy access for connecting my own devices. Great food and good selection, friendly staff that communicated all the important information to me clearly. If i had to, i would quarantine at this hotel again!
4.8 Standard Room
正数
负面的
- This hotel will feed you well,
- selection varies quite a bit,
- food is delicious, and include fruit & veggies. Comparing menu with friends that had ASQ before me.
- Clover provided the best food and views compared to other 4 star 🌟 hotels they stayed in.
- I highly recommend it.
- WiFi signal was excellent for my 2 devices;
- to watch Netflix,
- YouTube,
- and movies.
- However spotty for apps like whatsapp,
- Line,
- and zoom (zumba classes).
Staff team was very accommodating, helped fix WI-FI as much as they could. Fruit was very appreciated. Hotel pick up was fast and efficient, clean car, room, linens. Instant coffee included (Netscape without sugar & pods), daily meal juices, 711 delivery services, dish soap, laundry hand wash soap, safe box, and robes and slippers too.
5.0 Standard Room
正数
负面的
- Food was good and staff service excellent
- Room so nice and perfect but cannot open window
I am choosing to stay here because of the staff response very fast when i want the hotel confirmation letter to apply COE and during my stay everything OK all staff very helpful, the food was good with food selection but some meal you cannot eat you can inform them to change So totally perfect and i'm happy.
5.0 Standard Room
Nice food good location and all staff so nice and fast service and I recommend if everyone wanna come for quarantine in Bangkok.
5.0 Standard Room
This hotel is an excellent place to book. My stay was met with the highest level of service and care while I was self-isolated and the staff were very nice. I highly recommend Hotel Clover Asoke and will be staying again in the future.
4.1 Standard Room
正数 负面的
尽管价格昂贵且政府有所有限制，但这是一次舒适的住宿。食物很合我的口味，因为我喜欢当地的食物。我建议带一台笔记本电脑，因为 Netflix 不可用，但 wifi 很棒。如果你无所事事，两周可能会很累。我很高兴住在三叶草。
4.9 Standard Room
正数 负面的
好的酒店，地理位置优越，有舒适的床和美味的食物。电视不支持youtube或Netflix同步。