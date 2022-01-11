BANGKOK TEST & GO

Drie Sukhumvit Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.7
waardering met
349 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Three Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 0
Three Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 1
Three Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 2
Three Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 3
Three Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 4
Three Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 5
+37 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
REFUND POLICY
50% STORTING
116 BEOORDELINGEN
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 55 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Ladprao Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 23 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Drie Sukhumvit Hotel Drie Sukhumvit Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy

  1. 7 days cancellation before check-in date will be fully refund

  2. Less than 7 days cancellation before check-in date will be no refund

  3. In case of no show: no refund

  4. Amendment is up to availability

  5. Any proof of flight cancellation the hotel will fully refund the deposit

  6. Any proof of positive COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the check-in date, the hotel will fully refund the deposit

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Superior kamer 35
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe kamer 40
฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

* Dit hotel heeft geen lijst met kamerkenmerken voor deze kamer verstrekt. Vraag een reservering aan en vraag direct naar de kamerdetails.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Junior Suite Kamer met balkon 45
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Familie suites
  • Magnetron
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat

Three Sukhumvit Hotel ligt in het hart van Bangkok, tegenover het Bumrungrad-ziekenhuis. Het ligt op 10 minuten lopen van het BTS Skytrain-station Nana of het BTS Skytrain-station Ploenchit.

De kamers zijn voorzien van gratis WiFi en hebben een balkon, een satelliet-tv en een koelkast. Ze hebben ook een zithoek en een waterkoker. De badkamers zijn uitgerust met een douche en gratis toiletartikelen.

Andere diensten die bij deze accommodatie worden aangeboden, zijn onder meer een 24-uursreceptie, een wasservice en een bagageopslag.

Voor maaltijden kunnen gasten genieten van Thaise en internationale gerechten die worden geserveerd in het eigen restaurant The Savour and Charming.

Nabijgelegen winkelcentra zijn gemakkelijk bereikbaar met de BTS-skytrain vanaf Central Embassy, Siam Paragon, Central Chidlom, Central World tot Platinum Fashion Mall. De internationale luchthaven Suvarnabhumi ligt op ongeveer een uur rijden.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Gratis transportservice van de luchthaven Suvarnabhumi naar het hotel
  • COVID-19-test 2 keer: dag 5-7 en dag 11-13
  • 24-uurs wachtverpleegkundige in het hotel
  • Gratis vervoer van de ambulancedienst van het hotel naar het ziekenhuis
  • Gratis online update dagelijks met de arts van de patiënt voor de nabestaanden
  • Alle patiënten krijgen alleen een thermometer op hun kamer
  • Stand-by BP Thermometer Oxygen Sat-machine voor 16 dagen
  • Maskers en alcoholgel gedurende 16 dagen
  • Tolk / coördinator 24 uur (oproepbaar)
  • 3 maaltijden per dag
  • 24 uur breedbandinternet
  • HD-tv met kabelkanaal
  • Game-station in de kamer
  • Yogamat
TOON ALLE AQ HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
4.5/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 116 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
78
Zeer goed
32
Gemiddelde
3
Arm
2
Vreselijk
1
Als u te gast was bij Drie Sukhumvit Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Drie Sukhumvit Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇬🇧Darren Emmerson

Beoordeeld op 11/01/2022
Aangekomen 25/12/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Staff politeness
  • Staff helpfulness
  • Room cleanliness
  • Room size
  • Hotel location
  • Quarantine procedures
Minpunten
  • No swimming pool

On being greeted at hotel the medical professional took all my details and performed the necessary checks in a concise efficient manner, Hotel staff were very polite and helpful, room was immaculate, location is next to world class hospital and 2 min walk from great restaurants and shopping. Covid results were returned in 4 hrs. Outstanding service.

🇩🇪Markus Greissl

Beoordeeld op 07/01/2022
Aangekomen 21/12/2021
4.3 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Minpunten
  • No Food and drinks after 08.00pm

Everything was working well Easy pick up at Airport and proper PCR test at the hotel Fast result Come again

🇧🇪Haedens

Beoordeeld op 05/01/2022
Aangekomen 19/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Very friendly staff and nurse
Minpunten
  • None

Very friendly staff and nurse,big clean room ,good food ,good wifi,quiet location ,no noise from traffic.

🇬🇧Ian Skillander

Beoordeeld op 05/01/2022
Aangekomen 18/12/2021
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Result of PCR test took only a few hours.
Minpunten
  • None

They collected me in my own taxi. Partitioned from driver. Test administered as soon as I stepped out of the taxi in a booth specifically set up for the process at the entrance to the hotel. Certified nurse waiting and administered the test. Gave clear instructions to wait in room and she would call with result. Staff were amazing and made my stay enjoyable although it was for one night on the test and go scheme. Was give a certificate of negative result for my onward journey which for me was important as I was to live in Thailand full time thereafter. Everything ran smoothly as it should. Big thank you to all the staff during my stay.

🇬🇧Thomas kevin stevens

Beoordeeld op 29/12/2021
Aangekomen 11/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Near to ammenaties
Minpunten
  • No negatives

Good service at airport,very safe driver. Staff at hotel were very proffesionl and caring,i would recomend hotel to my friends and family.

🇹🇭Wassakanit Lakkham

Beoordeeld op 28/12/2021
Aangekomen 12/10/2020
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Comfortable bed, spacious and clean
Minpunten
  • Everything is good. Food is not much for selection.

Everything is good for the price. Room is spacious and clean. Bed is very comfortable. Located in the heart of the city.

🇲🇾Albert Tan

Beoordeeld op 20/12/2021
Aangekomen 12/11/2021
4.7 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Very clean.
Minpunten
  • None.

All the Staff where very helpful, the room was very clean, the food was was delicious and portion was big and great price. I didn't wake up for breakfast but the receptionist was kind enough to call my room to inform me breakfast was ending and what I wanted to eat. Great service and great Covid distancing and cleaning of the hotel making me feel very safe.

🇩🇪Ralf Doetsch

Beoordeeld op 04/12/2021
Aangekomen 18/11/2021
4.2 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Airport pick up, PCR test on arrival, all well organized.
  • Clean room with well working WiFi, Fridge in the room filled with various drinks. Friendly staff.
Minpunten
  • Information about the result of the PCR test only upon request. Immediate information from the hotel would be desirable. Possibly only an individual case.

In my personal experience, highly recommended.

🇬🇧Jonathan Haynes

Beoordeeld op 03/12/2021
Aangekomen 17/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Fast, efficient and polite service.

I chose this hotel as the price was reasonable and it was only a short distance from my accommodation in Sathorn. Everything ran smoothly, from airport pick-up to test and check-in. I was only there for a few hours, as I arrived 2pm and my negative result arrived 3 hours later. To my surprise they told me I could go as soon as I wanted to. I'd thought I was required to stay the night. I had no experience of the breakfast therefore, though I did try room service. There wasn't a huge choice for vegetarians, just spring rolls, chips and salad. However, the room was large, though slightly noisy as overlooking the main road as in attached image. Altogether my short stay was pleasant and comfortable and I'd recommend the hotel.

🇬🇧Colin D'Souza

Beoordeeld op 01/12/2021
Aangekomen 22/11/2021
4.7 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Communication
  • Pick Up from Airport
  • PCR Test
Minpunten
  • None

Airport pickup was punctual. PCR test was performed. My room was clean and as described. The room service was good. Hotel staff were friendly.

🇻🇳Naomi Khaing Than Hlaing

Beoordeeld op 27/11/2021
Aangekomen 14/10/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Good Room / Wifi / Staff

LOVELY staff, always willing to help and give advices to the travellers so as they can enjoy their stay! Very clean! Great location. We had such a wonderful stay, thank you very much :-)

🇦🇹GERHARD KOLM

Beoordeeld op 26/11/2021
Aangekomen 16/11/2021
2.3 Superior Room

too expensive for this Pick-up was not 100% OK. IF I pay the high room price, I want to have perfect service

🇺🇸John Emerson Cross

Beoordeeld op 21/11/2021
Aangekomen 05/11/2021
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Pluspunten     
  • The room was big
  • It was clean
  • WiFi was fast and never went down
  • Staff was nice and catered to my needs
  • Always stayed in contact with me.
  • It was the best
Minpunten
  • Food was a little spicy for me.

I was surprised at how well it was organized for my 10 day quarantine, no problems at all everything went well, I would stay here again, nice staff, nice hotel, clean room, would go back. Can’t say enough good about this hotel.

🇦🇹Andrew Willam Woodall

Beoordeeld op 11/11/2021
Aangekomen 10/02/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony

It was great, I like my ASQ stay . It was clean and the staff were very cooperative and speaks fluent english. I highly recommend it and will use it again if I visit Thailand in future.

🇩🇪Efinger Rolf

Beoordeeld op 11/11/2021
Aangekomen 03/02/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Staff is Very helpful and all perfect

Thanks for the all staff Good hotel for your family. A big room and very clean , so spacious and so convenient.

🇦🇱Rudi Avancini

Beoordeeld op 10/11/2021
Aangekomen 31/12/2020
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Staff is very good

We would strongly recommend all leisure, vacation, and business travelers choose this hotel as your top choice for a wonderful stay in Bangkok!!!

🇬🇧Maurice Anthony Griffiths

Beoordeeld op 10/11/2021
Aangekomen 10/01/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Pluspunten     
  • food is very delicious
  • Staff is so good
  • Big Room
  • Clean Room
  • Nice ASQ Hotel
Minpunten

the best hotel in my 3yrs Thailand. was there in Quarantine and that is not pleasant. has just come with new towels every 3 days cleaning bed making and changing good food and very spacious rooms b bathroom and very good internet a must for anyone who comes Quarantine or just on vacation.

🇫🇮Rainer Parviainen

Beoordeeld op 10/11/2021
Aangekomen 06/01/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Reception are great / Big room / Convenient and perfect
Minpunten

highly recommended , only been here 2 days and well impressed, the room is clean very spacious and have everything and the kitchen sink!!! balcony (on a junior suite) Reception are great too,changed money,secretarial services etc for a budget asq his hotel is impressive , foods tasty and theres the usual order from menu

🇺🇦Arseniy Bovtik

Beoordeeld op 10/11/2021
Aangekomen 19/10/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Big room (45 sq m), Clean room, bed, and bathroom, good shower, good WiFi, friendly and helpful staff, big HD TV,
Minpunten

Big room (45 sq m), Clean room, bed, and bathroom, good shower, good WiFi, friendly and helpful staff, big HD TV, table for eating, loveseat, and coffee table for relaxing, decent food. It also had a walkout balcony which was great to get some fresh air. They can exchange money for you and deliver daily orders from the 7-11. I stayed here for ASQ were relaxing and went by pretty fast. I would definitely recommend this hotel for ASQ or otherwise. It was a good value

🇳🇴Bjorn Andreas Hoyer Skjonhaug

Beoordeeld op 10/11/2021
Aangekomen 05/04/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Pluspunten     
  • The staff were all very nice and the front desk was responsive to any questions are requests.
Minpunten

This is a nice hotel. I chose this as my ASQ hotel and am glad that I did. The room is spacious, with a couch and table and has a small balcony. The balcony was especially appreciated for my 1st week of quarantine. The staff were all very nice and the front desk was responsive to any questions are requests. The only minor downside is that the floor is vinyl. It is nicely done but any footsteps or chair movement was a little bit loud from the upstairs occupants. However, the front desk responded quickly when asked to have the upstairs tenants to be a little quieter. The food is packaged as per their ASQ requirements but was actually very good with generous portions. I highly recommend this hotel.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adres / kaart

45 Soi Nana Nua, Sukhumvit3 Road, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
4998 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
waardering met
2655 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
waardering met
2 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
De zilveren palm
7.9
waardering met
461 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
100 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
waardering met
88 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Zenith Sukhumvit Hotel
7.6
waardering met
439 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal Benja Hotel
6.8
waardering met
239 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Citrus Sukhumvit 11
8.3
waardering met
2474 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grace Hotel Bangkok
6.4
waardering met
1361 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Graceland Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
1141 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit - Bangkok
6.7
waardering met
1097 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Aspira Skyy Sukhumvit 1
7.2
waardering met
446 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Best Western Premier Sukhumvit
8.2
waardering met
959 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU