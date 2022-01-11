合計AQホテルの部屋 55 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Ladprao Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
7 days cancellation before check-in date will be fully refund
Less than 7 days cancellation before check-in date will be no refund
In case of no show: no refund
Amendment is up to availability
Any proof of flight cancellation the hotel will fully refund the deposit
Any proof of positive COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the check-in
date, the hotel will fully refund the deposit
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
スーペリアルーム 35m²
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 40m²
฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
最大 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
バルコニー付きジュニアスイートルーム 45m²
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- コネクティングルーム
- ファミリースイート
- 電子レンジ
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
スリースクンビットホテルはバンコクの中心部に位置し、バムルンラード病院の正面にあります。 BTSスカイトレインのナナ駅またはBTSスカイトレインのプルンチット駅から徒歩10分です。
客室には無料Wi-Fi回線が備わっており、バルコニー、衛星テレビ、冷蔵庫が備わっています。シーティングエリア、電気ポットもあります。バスルームにはシャワー設備と無料バスアメニティが付いています。
この宿泊施設で提供されるその他のサービスには、24時間対応のフロントデスク、ランドリーサービス、荷物預かりがあります。
食事には、館内レストランThe SavorandCharmingでタイ料理と各国料理を楽しめます。
近くのショッピングモールには、セントラルエンバシー、サイアムパラゴン、セントラルチッドロム、セントラルワールドからプラチナファッションモールまで、BTSスカイトレインで簡単にアクセスできます。スワンナプーム国際空港は車で約1時間以内です。
アメニティ/機能
- スワンナプーム空港からホテルまでの無料送迎サービス
- COVID-19テスト2回：5-7日目と11-13日目
- ホテルの24時間待機看護師
- ホテルから病院への無料の救急車サービスの転送
- 親戚のために患者の医師と毎日無料のオンライン更新
- すべての患者は自分の部屋でのみ体温計を与えられます
- 16日間のスタンバイBP温度計酸素飽和マシン
- マスクとアルコールジェルを16日間
- 通訳/コーディネーター24時間（オンコール）
- 1日3食
- 24時間高速インターネット
- ケーブルチャンネル付きHDテレビ
- 室内ゲームステーション
- ヨガマット
スコア
4.5/5
とても良い
に基づく 116 レビュー
スリースクンビットホテル
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Staff politeness
- Staff helpfulness
- Room cleanliness
- Room size
- Hotel location
- Quarantine procedures
On being greeted at hotel the medical professional took all my details and performed the necessary checks in a concise efficient manner, Hotel staff were very polite and helpful, room was immaculate, location is next to world class hospital and 2 min walk from great restaurants and shopping. Covid results were returned in 4 hrs. Outstanding service.
4.3 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ネガ
- No Food and drinks after 08.00pm
Everything was working well
Easy pick up at Airport and proper PCR test at the hotel
Fast result
Come again
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very friendly staff and nurse
Very friendly staff and nurse,big clean room ,good food ,good wifi,quiet location ,no noise from traffic.
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Result of PCR test took only a few hours.
They collected me in my own taxi. Partitioned from driver. Test administered as soon as I stepped out of the taxi in a booth specifically set up for the process at the entrance to the hotel. Certified nurse waiting and administered the test. Gave clear instructions to wait in room and she would call with result.
Staff were amazing and made my stay enjoyable although it was for one night on the test and go scheme. Was give a certificate of negative result for my onward journey which for me was important as I was to live in Thailand full time thereafter. Everything ran smoothly as it should.
Big thank you to all the staff during my stay.
3.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
Good service at airport,very safe driver. Staff at hotel were very proffesionl and caring,i would recomend hotel to my friends and family.
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Comfortable bed, spacious and clean
- Everything is good. Food is not much for selection.
Everything is good for the price. Room is spacious and clean. Bed is very comfortable. Located in the heart of the city.
4.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
All the Staff where very helpful, the room was very clean, the food was was delicious and portion was big and great price. I didn't wake up for breakfast but the receptionist was kind enough to call my room to inform me breakfast was ending and what I wanted to eat. Great service and great Covid distancing and cleaning of the hotel making me feel very safe.
4.2 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Airport pick up, PCR test on arrival, all well organized.
- Clean room with well working WiFi, Fridge in the room filled with various drinks. Friendly staff.
- Information about the result of the PCR test only upon request. Immediate information from the hotel would be desirable. Possibly only an individual case.
In my personal experience, highly recommended.
3.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ
- Fast, efficient and polite service.
I chose this hotel as the price was reasonable and it was only a short distance from my accommodation in Sathorn. Everything ran smoothly, from airport pick-up to test and check-in. I was only there for a few hours, as I arrived 2pm and my negative result arrived 3 hours later. To my surprise they told me I could go as soon as I wanted to. I'd thought I was required to stay the night. I had no experience of the breakfast therefore, though I did try room service. There wasn't a huge choice for vegetarians, just spring rolls, chips and salad. However, the room was large, though slightly noisy as overlooking the main road as in attached image. Altogether my short stay was pleasant and comfortable and I'd recommend the hotel.
4.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Communication
- Pick Up from Airport
- PCR Test
Airport pickup was punctual. PCR test was performed. My room was clean and as described. The room service was good. Hotel staff were friendly.
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ
LOVELY staff, always willing to help and give advices to the travellers so as they can enjoy their stay!
Very clean!
Great location.
We had such a wonderful stay, thank you very much :-)
2.3 Superior Room
too expensive for this Pick-up was not 100% OK. IF I pay the high room price, I want to have perfect service
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The room was big
- It was clean
- WiFi was fast and never went down
- Staff was nice and catered to my needs
- Always stayed in contact with me.
- It was the best
- Food was a little spicy for me.
I was surprised at how well it was organized for my 10 day quarantine, no problems at all everything went well, I would stay here again, nice staff, nice hotel, clean room, would go back. Can’t say enough good about this hotel.
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
It was great, I like my ASQ stay . It was clean and the staff were very cooperative and speaks fluent english. I highly recommend it and will use it again if I visit Thailand in future.
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ
- Staff is Very helpful and all perfect
Thanks for the all staff Good hotel for your family. A big room and very clean , so spacious and so convenient.
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ
We would strongly recommend all leisure, vacation, and business travelers choose this hotel as your top choice for a wonderful stay in Bangkok!!!
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- food is very delicious
- Staff is so good
- Big Room
- Clean Room
- Nice ASQ Hotel
the best hotel in my 3yrs Thailand. was there in Quarantine and that is not pleasant. has just come with new towels every 3 days cleaning bed making and changing good food and very spacious rooms b bathroom and very good internet a must for anyone who comes Quarantine or just on vacation.
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Reception are great / Big room / Convenient and perfect
highly recommended , only been here 2 days and well impressed, the room is clean very spacious and have everything and the kitchen sink!!!
balcony (on a junior suite)
Reception are great too,changed money,secretarial services etc for a budget asq his hotel is impressive , foods tasty and theres the usual order from menu
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Big room (45 sq m), Clean room, bed, and bathroom, good shower, good WiFi, friendly and helpful staff, big HD TV,
Big room (45 sq m), Clean room, bed, and bathroom, good shower, good WiFi, friendly and helpful staff, big HD TV, table for eating, loveseat, and coffee table for relaxing, decent food. It also had a walkout balcony which was great to get some fresh air. They can exchange money for you and deliver daily orders from the 7-11. I stayed here for ASQ were relaxing and went by pretty fast. I would definitely recommend this hotel for ASQ or otherwise. It was a good value
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The staff were all very nice and the front desk was responsive to any questions are requests.
This is a nice hotel. I chose this as my ASQ hotel and am glad that I did. The room is spacious, with a couch and table and has a small balcony. The balcony was especially appreciated for my 1st week of quarantine. The staff were all very nice and the front desk was responsive to any questions are requests. The only minor downside is that the floor is vinyl. It is nicely done but any footsteps or chair movement was a little bit loud from the upstairs occupants. However, the front desk responded quickly when asked to have the upstairs tenants to be a little quieter. The food is packaged as per their ASQ requirements but was actually very good with generous portions. I highly recommend this hotel.