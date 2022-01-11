BANGKOK TEST & GO

スリースクンビットホテル - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.7

349レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
+37 写真
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
50% 保証金
116 レビュー
合計AQホテルの部屋 55 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Ladprao Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 23最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にスリースクンビットホテル 直接連絡し、 スリースクンビットホテルが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

  1. 7 days cancellation before check-in date will be fully refund

  2. Less than 7 days cancellation before check-in date will be no refund

  3. In case of no show: no refund

  4. Amendment is up to availability

  5. Any proof of flight cancellation the hotel will fully refund the deposit

  6. Any proof of positive COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the check-in date, the hotel will fully refund the deposit

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
スーペリアルーム 35
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • 作業スペース
  • ヨガマット
最大 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 40
฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

* このホテルは、この部屋の部屋の機能リストを提供していません。予約をリクエストし、部屋の詳細について直接尋ねてください。

最大 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
バルコニー付きジュニアスイートルーム 45
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • コネクティングルーム
  • ファミリースイート
  • 電子レンジ
  • 作業スペース
  • ヨガマット

スリースクンビットホテルはバンコクの中心部に位置し、バムルンラード病院の正面にあります。 BTSスカイトレインのナナ駅またはBTSスカイトレインのプルンチット駅から徒歩10分です。

客室には無料Wi-Fi回線が備わっており、バルコニー、衛星テレビ、冷蔵庫が備わっています。シーティングエリア、電気ポットもあります。バスルームにはシャワー設備と無料バスアメニティが付いています。

この宿泊施設で提供されるその他のサービスには、24時間対応のフロントデスク、ランドリーサービス、荷物預かりがあります。

食事には、館内レストランThe SavorandCharmingでタイ料理と各国料理を楽しめます。

近くのショッピングモールには、セントラルエンバシー、サイアムパラゴン、セントラルチッドロム、セントラルワールドからプラチナファッションモールまで、BTSスカイトレインで簡単にアクセスできます。スワンナプーム国際空港は車で約1時間以内です。

アメニティ/機能

  • スワンナプーム空港からホテルまでの無料送迎サービス
  • COVID-19テスト2回：5-7日目と11-13日目
  • ホテルの24時間待機看護師
  • ホテルから病院への無料の救急車サービスの転送
  • 親戚のために患者の医師と毎日無料のオンライン更新
  • すべての患者は自分の部屋でのみ体温計を与えられます
  • 16日間のスタンバイBP温度計酸素飽和マシン
  • マスクとアルコールジェルを16日間
  • 通訳/コーディネーター24時間（オンコール）
  • 1日3食
  • 24時間高速インターネット
  • ケーブルチャンネル付きHDテレビ
  • 室内ゲームステーション
  • ヨガマット
スコア
4.5/5
とても良い
に基づく 116 レビュー
評価
優れた
78
とても良い
32
平均
3
貧しい
2
ひどい
1
スリースクンビットホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す スリースクンビットホテル
すべてのレビューを見る

🇬🇧Darren Emmerson

でレビュー 11/01/2022
に到着しました 25/12/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ     
  • Staff politeness
  • Staff helpfulness
  • Room cleanliness
  • Room size
  • Hotel location
  • Quarantine procedures
ネガ
  • No swimming pool

On being greeted at hotel the medical professional took all my details and performed the necessary checks in a concise efficient manner, Hotel staff were very polite and helpful, room was immaculate, location is next to world class hospital and 2 min walk from great restaurants and shopping. Covid results were returned in 4 hrs. Outstanding service.

🇩🇪Markus Greissl

でレビュー 07/01/2022
に到着しました 21/12/2021
4.3 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ネガ
  • No Food and drinks after 08.00pm

Everything was working well Easy pick up at Airport and proper PCR test at the hotel Fast result Come again

🇧🇪Haedens

でレビュー 05/01/2022
に到着しました 19/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Very friendly staff and nurse
ネガ
  • None

Very friendly staff and nurse,big clean room ,good food ,good wifi,quiet location ,no noise from traffic.

🇬🇧Ian Skillander

でレビュー 05/01/2022
に到着しました 18/12/2021
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ     
  • Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Result of PCR test took only a few hours.
ネガ
  • None

They collected me in my own taxi. Partitioned from driver. Test administered as soon as I stepped out of the taxi in a booth specifically set up for the process at the entrance to the hotel. Certified nurse waiting and administered the test. Gave clear instructions to wait in room and she would call with result. Staff were amazing and made my stay enjoyable although it was for one night on the test and go scheme. Was give a certificate of negative result for my onward journey which for me was important as I was to live in Thailand full time thereafter. Everything ran smoothly as it should. Big thank you to all the staff during my stay.

🇬🇧Thomas kevin stevens

でレビュー 29/12/2021
に到着しました 11/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Near to ammenaties
ネガ
  • No negatives

Good service at airport,very safe driver. Staff at hotel were very proffesionl and caring,i would recomend hotel to my friends and family.

🇹🇭Wassakanit Lakkham

でレビュー 28/12/2021
に到着しました 12/10/2020
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ     
  • Comfortable bed, spacious and clean
ネガ
  • Everything is good. Food is not much for selection.

Everything is good for the price. Room is spacious and clean. Bed is very comfortable. Located in the heart of the city.

🇲🇾Albert Tan

でレビュー 20/12/2021
に到着しました 12/11/2021
4.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Very clean.
ネガ
  • None.

All the Staff where very helpful, the room was very clean, the food was was delicious and portion was big and great price. I didn't wake up for breakfast but the receptionist was kind enough to call my room to inform me breakfast was ending and what I wanted to eat. Great service and great Covid distancing and cleaning of the hotel making me feel very safe.

🇩🇪Ralf Doetsch

でレビュー 04/12/2021
に到着しました 18/11/2021
4.2 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ     
  • Airport pick up, PCR test on arrival, all well organized.
  • Clean room with well working WiFi, Fridge in the room filled with various drinks. Friendly staff.
ネガ
  • Information about the result of the PCR test only upon request. Immediate information from the hotel would be desirable. Possibly only an individual case.

In my personal experience, highly recommended.

🇬🇧Jonathan Haynes

でレビュー 03/12/2021
に到着しました 17/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Fast, efficient and polite service.

I chose this hotel as the price was reasonable and it was only a short distance from my accommodation in Sathorn. Everything ran smoothly, from airport pick-up to test and check-in. I was only there for a few hours, as I arrived 2pm and my negative result arrived 3 hours later. To my surprise they told me I could go as soon as I wanted to. I'd thought I was required to stay the night. I had no experience of the breakfast therefore, though I did try room service. There wasn't a huge choice for vegetarians, just spring rolls, chips and salad. However, the room was large, though slightly noisy as overlooking the main road as in attached image. Altogether my short stay was pleasant and comfortable and I'd recommend the hotel.

🇬🇧Colin D'Souza

でレビュー 01/12/2021
に到着しました 22/11/2021
4.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Communication
  • Pick Up from Airport
  • PCR Test
ネガ
  • None

Airport pickup was punctual. PCR test was performed. My room was clean and as described. The room service was good. Hotel staff were friendly.

🇻🇳Naomi Khaing Than Hlaing

でレビュー 27/11/2021
に到着しました 14/10/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ     
  • Good Room / Wifi / Staff

LOVELY staff, always willing to help and give advices to the travellers so as they can enjoy their stay! Very clean! Great location. We had such a wonderful stay, thank you very much :-)

🇦🇹GERHARD KOLM

でレビュー 26/11/2021
に到着しました 16/11/2021
2.3 Superior Room

too expensive for this Pick-up was not 100% OK. IF I pay the high room price, I want to have perfect service

🇺🇸John Emerson Cross

でレビュー 21/11/2021
に到着しました 05/11/2021
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ     
  • The room was big
  • It was clean
  • WiFi was fast and never went down
  • Staff was nice and catered to my needs
  • Always stayed in contact with me.
  • It was the best
ネガ
  • Food was a little spicy for me.

I was surprised at how well it was organized for my 10 day quarantine, no problems at all everything went well, I would stay here again, nice staff, nice hotel, clean room, would go back. Can’t say enough good about this hotel.

🇦🇹Andrew Willam Woodall

でレビュー 11/11/2021
に到着しました 10/02/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony

It was great, I like my ASQ stay . It was clean and the staff were very cooperative and speaks fluent english. I highly recommend it and will use it again if I visit Thailand in future.

🇩🇪Efinger Rolf

でレビュー 11/11/2021
に到着しました 03/02/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ     
  • Staff is Very helpful and all perfect

Thanks for the all staff Good hotel for your family. A big room and very clean , so spacious and so convenient.

🇦🇱Rudi Avancini

でレビュー 10/11/2021
に到着しました 31/12/2020
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ     
  • Staff is very good

We would strongly recommend all leisure, vacation, and business travelers choose this hotel as your top choice for a wonderful stay in Bangkok!!!

🇬🇧Maurice Anthony Griffiths

でレビュー 10/11/2021
に到着しました 10/01/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ     
  • food is very delicious
  • Staff is so good
  • Big Room
  • Clean Room
  • Nice ASQ Hotel
ネガ

the best hotel in my 3yrs Thailand. was there in Quarantine and that is not pleasant. has just come with new towels every 3 days cleaning bed making and changing good food and very spacious rooms b bathroom and very good internet a must for anyone who comes Quarantine or just on vacation.

🇫🇮Rainer Parviainen

でレビュー 10/11/2021
に到着しました 06/01/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ     
  • Reception are great / Big room / Convenient and perfect
ネガ

highly recommended , only been here 2 days and well impressed, the room is clean very spacious and have everything and the kitchen sink!!! balcony (on a junior suite) Reception are great too,changed money,secretarial services etc for a budget asq his hotel is impressive , foods tasty and theres the usual order from menu

🇺🇦Arseniy Bovtik

でレビュー 10/11/2021
に到着しました 19/10/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ     
  • Big room (45 sq m), Clean room, bed, and bathroom, good shower, good WiFi, friendly and helpful staff, big HD TV,
ネガ

Big room (45 sq m), Clean room, bed, and bathroom, good shower, good WiFi, friendly and helpful staff, big HD TV, table for eating, loveseat, and coffee table for relaxing, decent food. It also had a walkout balcony which was great to get some fresh air. They can exchange money for you and deliver daily orders from the 7-11. I stayed here for ASQ were relaxing and went by pretty fast. I would definitely recommend this hotel for ASQ or otherwise. It was a good value

🇳🇴Bjorn Andreas Hoyer Skjonhaug

でレビュー 10/11/2021
に到着しました 05/04/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
ポジティブ     
  • The staff were all very nice and the front desk was responsive to any questions are requests.
ネガ

This is a nice hotel. I chose this as my ASQ hotel and am glad that I did. The room is spacious, with a couch and table and has a small balcony. The balcony was especially appreciated for my 1st week of quarantine. The staff were all very nice and the front desk was responsive to any questions are requests. The only minor downside is that the floor is vinyl. It is nicely done but any footsteps or chair movement was a little bit loud from the upstairs occupants. However, the front desk responded quickly when asked to have the upstairs tenants to be a little quieter. The food is packaged as per their ASQ requirements but was actually very good with generous portions. I highly recommend this hotel.

Hotel Offer Brochure

住所/地図

45 Soi Nana Nua, Sukhumvit3 Road, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

