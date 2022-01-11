BANGKOK TEST & GO

ทรีสุขุมวิทโฮเทล - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.7
คะแนนจาก
349
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Three Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 0
Three Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 1
Three Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 2
Three Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 3
Three Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 4
Three Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 5
+37 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
REFUND POLICY
50% เงินฝาก
116 ความคิดเห็น
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 55 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Ladprao Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 23 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ ทรีสุขุมวิทโฮเทล อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ ทรีสุขุมวิทโฮเทล จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy

  1. 7 days cancellation before check-in date will be fully refund

  2. Less than 7 days cancellation before check-in date will be no refund

  3. In case of no show: no refund

  4. Amendment is up to availability

  5. Any proof of flight cancellation the hotel will fully refund the deposit

  6. Any proof of positive COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the check-in date, the hotel will fully refund the deposit

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
ห้องซูพีเรีย 35
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์ 40
฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

* โรงแรมนี้ไม่ได้ระบุรายการคุณสมบัติของห้องสำหรับห้องนี้ กรุณาทำการจองและสอบถามโดยตรงเกี่ยวกับรายละเอียดห้องพัก

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
ห้องจูเนียร์สวีทพร้อมระเบียง 45
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ

Three Sukhumvit Hotel ตั้งอยู่ในใจกลางกรุงเทพฯและอยู่หน้าโรงพยาบาลบำรุงราษฎร์ ห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสนานาหรือสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสเพลินจิตโดยใช้เวลาเดิน 10 นาที

ห้องพักมีอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรีระเบียงทีวีระบบช่องสัญญาณดาวเทียมตู้เย็น พื้นที่นั่งเล่นกาต้มน้ำไฟฟ้า ห้องน้ำมีฝักบัวและเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรี

บริการอื่น ๆ ที่มีให้ ณ ที่พักแห่งนี้ ได้แก่ แผนกต้อนรับ 24 ชั่วโมงบริการซักรีดและบริการรับฝากสัมภาระ

ผู้เข้าพักสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับอาหารไทยและอาหารนานาชาติได้ที่ห้องอาหาร The Savor and Charming ในสถานที่

ห้างสรรพสินค้าใกล้เคียงสามารถเดินทางได้สะดวกด้วยรถไฟฟ้า BTS จาก Central Embassy, Siam Paragon, Central Chidlom, Central World ไปจนถึง Platinum Fashion Mall สนามบินนานาชาติสุวรรณภูมิอยู่ห่างออกไปโดยใช้เวลาเดินทางด้วยรถยนต์ไม่เกินหนึ่งชั่วโมงโดยประมาณ

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • บริการรถรับส่งฟรีจากสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิถึงโรงแรม
  • ตรวจ COVID-19 2 ครั้ง: วันที่ 5-7 และวันที่ 11-13
  • พยาบาลสแตนบายตลอด 24 ชม. ที่โรงแรม
  • บริการรถพยาบาลฉุกเฉินฟรีจากโรงแรมไปโรงพยาบาล
  • อัพเดทออนไลน์ฟรีทุกวันกับแพทย์ของผู้ป่วยสำหรับญาติ
  • ผู้ป่วยทุกคนจะได้รับเทอร์โมมิเตอร์ในห้องเท่านั้น
  • เครื่องสแตนบาย BP เทอร์โมมิเตอร์ Oxygen Sat 16 วัน
  • มาสก์และเจลแอลกอฮอล์เป็นเวลา 16 วัน
  • ล่าม / ผู้ประสานงานตลอด 24 ชม. (On call)
  • 3 มื้อต่อวัน
  • อินเทอร์เน็ตความเร็วสูงตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง
  • ทีวี HD พร้อมช่องเคเบิล
  • สถานีเกมในห้อง
  • เสื่อโยคะ
แสดงโรงแรม AQ ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาโรงแรมในเครือ AQ ทั้งหมด 180 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.5/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 116 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
78
ดีมาก
32
เฉลี่ย
3
แย่
2
แย่มาก
1
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ทรีสุขุมวิทโฮเทล ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ ทรีสุขุมวิทโฮเทล
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇬🇧Darren Emmerson

รีวิวเมื่อ 11/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 25/12/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Staff politeness
  • Staff helpfulness
  • Room cleanliness
  • Room size
  • Hotel location
  • Quarantine procedures
เชิงลบ
  • No swimming pool

On being greeted at hotel the medical professional took all my details and performed the necessary checks in a concise efficient manner, Hotel staff were very polite and helpful, room was immaculate, location is next to world class hospital and 2 min walk from great restaurants and shopping. Covid results were returned in 4 hrs. Outstanding service.

🇩🇪Markus Greissl

รีวิวเมื่อ 07/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 21/12/2021
4.3 Junior Suite Room with balcony
เชิงลบ
  • No Food and drinks after 08.00pm

Everything was working well Easy pick up at Airport and proper PCR test at the hotel Fast result Come again

🇧🇪Haedens

รีวิวเมื่อ 05/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 19/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Very friendly staff and nurse
เชิงลบ
  • None

Very friendly staff and nurse,big clean room ,good food ,good wifi,quiet location ,no noise from traffic.

🇬🇧Ian Skillander

รีวิวเมื่อ 05/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 18/12/2021
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Result of PCR test took only a few hours.
เชิงลบ
  • None

They collected me in my own taxi. Partitioned from driver. Test administered as soon as I stepped out of the taxi in a booth specifically set up for the process at the entrance to the hotel. Certified nurse waiting and administered the test. Gave clear instructions to wait in room and she would call with result. Staff were amazing and made my stay enjoyable although it was for one night on the test and go scheme. Was give a certificate of negative result for my onward journey which for me was important as I was to live in Thailand full time thereafter. Everything ran smoothly as it should. Big thank you to all the staff during my stay.

🇬🇧Thomas kevin stevens

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 11/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Near to ammenaties
เชิงลบ
  • No negatives

Good service at airport,very safe driver. Staff at hotel were very proffesionl and caring,i would recomend hotel to my friends and family.

🇹🇭Wassakanit Lakkham

รีวิวเมื่อ 28/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/10/2020
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Comfortable bed, spacious and clean
เชิงลบ
  • Everything is good. Food is not much for selection.

Everything is good for the price. Room is spacious and clean. Bed is very comfortable. Located in the heart of the city.

🇲🇾Albert Tan

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/11/2021
4.7 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Very clean.
เชิงลบ
  • None.

All the Staff where very helpful, the room was very clean, the food was was delicious and portion was big and great price. I didn't wake up for breakfast but the receptionist was kind enough to call my room to inform me breakfast was ending and what I wanted to eat. Great service and great Covid distancing and cleaning of the hotel making me feel very safe.

🇩🇪Ralf Doetsch

รีวิวเมื่อ 04/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 18/11/2021
4.2 Junior Suite Room with balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Airport pick up, PCR test on arrival, all well organized.
  • Clean room with well working WiFi, Fridge in the room filled with various drinks. Friendly staff.
เชิงลบ
  • Information about the result of the PCR test only upon request. Immediate information from the hotel would be desirable. Possibly only an individual case.

In my personal experience, highly recommended.

🇬🇧Jonathan Haynes

รีวิวเมื่อ 03/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 17/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Fast, efficient and polite service.

I chose this hotel as the price was reasonable and it was only a short distance from my accommodation in Sathorn. Everything ran smoothly, from airport pick-up to test and check-in. I was only there for a few hours, as I arrived 2pm and my negative result arrived 3 hours later. To my surprise they told me I could go as soon as I wanted to. I'd thought I was required to stay the night. I had no experience of the breakfast therefore, though I did try room service. There wasn't a huge choice for vegetarians, just spring rolls, chips and salad. However, the room was large, though slightly noisy as overlooking the main road as in attached image. Altogether my short stay was pleasant and comfortable and I'd recommend the hotel.

🇬🇧Colin D'Souza

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 22/11/2021
4.7 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Communication
  • Pick Up from Airport
  • PCR Test
เชิงลบ
  • None

Airport pickup was punctual. PCR test was performed. My room was clean and as described. The room service was good. Hotel staff were friendly.

🇻🇳Naomi Khaing Than Hlaing

รีวิวเมื่อ 27/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 14/10/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Good Room / Wifi / Staff

LOVELY staff, always willing to help and give advices to the travellers so as they can enjoy their stay! Very clean! Great location. We had such a wonderful stay, thank you very much :-)

🇦🇹GERHARD KOLM

รีวิวเมื่อ 26/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/11/2021
2.3 Superior Room

too expensive for this Pick-up was not 100% OK. IF I pay the high room price, I want to have perfect service

🇺🇸John Emerson Cross

รีวิวเมื่อ 21/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 05/11/2021
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
แง่บวก     
  • The room was big
  • It was clean
  • WiFi was fast and never went down
  • Staff was nice and catered to my needs
  • Always stayed in contact with me.
  • It was the best
เชิงลบ
  • Food was a little spicy for me.

I was surprised at how well it was organized for my 10 day quarantine, no problems at all everything went well, I would stay here again, nice staff, nice hotel, clean room, would go back. Can’t say enough good about this hotel.

🇦🇹Andrew Willam Woodall

รีวิวเมื่อ 11/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 10/02/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony

It was great, I like my ASQ stay . It was clean and the staff were very cooperative and speaks fluent english. I highly recommend it and will use it again if I visit Thailand in future.

🇩🇪Efinger Rolf

รีวิวเมื่อ 11/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 03/02/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Staff is Very helpful and all perfect

Thanks for the all staff Good hotel for your family. A big room and very clean , so spacious and so convenient.

🇦🇱Rudi Avancini

รีวิวเมื่อ 10/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 31/12/2020
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Staff is very good

We would strongly recommend all leisure, vacation, and business travelers choose this hotel as your top choice for a wonderful stay in Bangkok!!!

🇬🇧Maurice Anthony Griffiths

รีวิวเมื่อ 10/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 10/01/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
แง่บวก     
  • food is very delicious
  • Staff is so good
  • Big Room
  • Clean Room
  • Nice ASQ Hotel
เชิงลบ

the best hotel in my 3yrs Thailand. was there in Quarantine and that is not pleasant. has just come with new towels every 3 days cleaning bed making and changing good food and very spacious rooms b bathroom and very good internet a must for anyone who comes Quarantine or just on vacation.

🇫🇮Rainer Parviainen

รีวิวเมื่อ 10/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 06/01/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Reception are great / Big room / Convenient and perfect
เชิงลบ

highly recommended , only been here 2 days and well impressed, the room is clean very spacious and have everything and the kitchen sink!!! balcony (on a junior suite) Reception are great too,changed money,secretarial services etc for a budget asq his hotel is impressive , foods tasty and theres the usual order from menu

🇺🇦Arseniy Bovtik

รีวิวเมื่อ 10/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 19/10/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Big room (45 sq m), Clean room, bed, and bathroom, good shower, good WiFi, friendly and helpful staff, big HD TV,
เชิงลบ

Big room (45 sq m), Clean room, bed, and bathroom, good shower, good WiFi, friendly and helpful staff, big HD TV, table for eating, loveseat, and coffee table for relaxing, decent food. It also had a walkout balcony which was great to get some fresh air. They can exchange money for you and deliver daily orders from the 7-11. I stayed here for ASQ were relaxing and went by pretty fast. I would definitely recommend this hotel for ASQ or otherwise. It was a good value

🇳🇴Bjorn Andreas Hoyer Skjonhaug

รีวิวเมื่อ 10/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 05/04/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
แง่บวก     
  • The staff were all very nice and the front desk was responsive to any questions are requests.
เชิงลบ

This is a nice hotel. I chose this as my ASQ hotel and am glad that I did. The room is spacious, with a couch and table and has a small balcony. The balcony was especially appreciated for my 1st week of quarantine. The staff were all very nice and the front desk was responsive to any questions are requests. The only minor downside is that the floor is vinyl. It is nicely done but any footsteps or chair movement was a little bit loud from the upstairs occupants. However, the front desk responded quickly when asked to have the upstairs tenants to be a little quieter. The food is packaged as per their ASQ requirements but was actually very good with generous portions. I highly recommend this hotel.

Hotel Offer Brochure

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

45 Soi Nana Nua, Sukhumvit3 Road, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โรงแรมเมอเวนพิคสุขุมวิท 15 กรุงเทพมหานคร
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4998 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โลฮาสเรสซิเดนซ์สุขุมวิท
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2655 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ปาล์มสีเงิน
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
461 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
100 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมสยามแมนดาริน่าสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
88 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

โรงแรมซีนิ ธ สุขุมวิท
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
439 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมรอยัลเบญจา
6.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
239 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ซิตรัสสุขุมวิท 11
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2474 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมเกรซ กรุงเทพ
6.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1361 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เกรซแลนด์กรุงเทพ
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1141 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อัญญานานา @ สุขุมวิท - กทม
6.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1097 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
แอสพิราสกายสุขุมวิท 1
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
446 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เบสท์เวสเทิร์นพรีเมียร์สุขุมวิท
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
959 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU