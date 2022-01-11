Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 55 Chambres Hôpital partenaire Ladprao Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Cet hôtel a reçu 23 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Hôtel Three Sukhumvit de manière prioritaire, et Hôtel Three Sukhumvit percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy 7 days cancellation before check-in date will be fully refund Less than 7 days cancellation before check-in date will be no refund In case of no show: no refund Amendment is up to availability Any proof of flight cancellation the hotel will fully refund the deposit Any proof of positive COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the check-in date, the hotel will fully refund the deposit

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum de 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant Chambre supérieure 35 m² ฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Espace de travail

Tapis de yoga Maximum de 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant Chambre de luxe 40 m² ฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques * Cet hôtel n'a pas fourni de liste de caractéristiques de chambre pour cette chambre. Veuillez demander une réservation et leur demander directement les détails de la chambre. Maximum de 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant Chambre Junior Suite avec balcon 45 m² ฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿29,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Chambre communicante

Suites familiales

Four micro onde

Espace de travail

Tapis de yoga

Le Three Sukhumvit Hotel est situé au cœur de Bangkok, juste en face de l'hôpital Bumrungrad. Il se trouve à 10 minutes à pied de la station de métro aérien Nana BTS ou de la station de métro aérien Ploenchit BTS. Les chambres disposent d'une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite, d'un balcon, d'une télévision par satellite et d'un réfrigérateur. Ils disposent également d'un coin salon et d'une bouilloire électrique. Les salles de bains sont équipées d'une douche et d'articles de toilette gratuits. L'établissement propose également une réception ouverte 24h / 24, des services de blanchisserie et une bagagerie. Pour les repas, vous pourrez déguster des plats thaïlandais et internationaux servis au restaurant sur place The Savor and Charming. Les centres commerciaux à proximité sont facilement accessibles en métro aérien BTS depuis Central Embassy, Siam Paragon, Central Chidlom, Central World jusqu'au Platinum Fashion Mall. L'aéroport international de Suvarnabhumi est à environ moins d'une heure de route.

Commodités / caractéristiques Service de transport gratuit de l'aéroport de Suvarnabhumi à l'hôtel

Test COVID-19 2 fois: jours 5-7 et jours 11-13

Infirmière de secours 24h / 24 à l'hôtel

Transfert gratuit du service d'ambulance d'urgence de l'hôtel à l'hôpital

Mise à jour en ligne gratuite tous les jours avec le médecin du patient pour les proches

Tous les patients ne recevront un thermomètre que dans leur chambre

Machine à oxygène Sat de thermomètre BP en veille pendant 16 jours

Masques et gel alcoolisé pendant 16 jours

Interprète / Coordonnateur 24 heures (sur appel)

3 repas par jour

Internet haute vitesse 24h / 24

TV HD avec chaîne câblée

Station de jeux dans la chambre

Tapis de yoga

VOIR TOUS LES H HOTELTELS AQ Recherchez parmi les 180+ hôtels AQ

But 4.5 /5 Très bien Basé sur 116 Commentaires Notation 78 Excellent 32 Très bien 3 Moyenne 2 Pauvres 1 Terrible Hôtel Three Sukhumvit , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé. LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Hôtel Three Sukhumvit VOIR TOUS LES AVIS Si vous étiez un client de, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé. 🇬🇧 Darren Emmerson Arrivé le 25/12/2021 5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony Positifs Staff politeness

Staff helpfulness

Room cleanliness

Room size

Hotel location

Quarantine procedures Négatifs No swimming pool On being greeted at hotel the medical professional took all my details and performed the necessary checks in a concise efficient manner, Hotel staff were very polite and helpful, room was immaculate, location is next to world class hospital and 2 min walk from great restaurants and shopping. Covid results were returned in 4 hrs. Outstanding service. 🇩🇪 Markus Greissl Arrivé le 21/12/2021 4.3 Junior Suite Room with balcony Négatifs No Food and drinks after 08.00pm Everything was working well Easy pick up at Airport and proper PCR test at the hotel Fast result Come again 🇧🇪 Haedens Arrivé le 19/12/2021 5.0 Superior Room Positifs Very friendly staff and nurse Négatifs None Very friendly staff and nurse,big clean room ,good food ,good wifi,quiet location ,no noise from traffic. 🇬🇧 Ian Skillander Arrivé le 18/12/2021 4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony Positifs Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Result of PCR test took only a few hours. Négatifs None They collected me in my own taxi. Partitioned from driver. Test administered as soon as I stepped out of the taxi in a booth specifically set up for the process at the entrance to the hotel. Certified nurse waiting and administered the test. Gave clear instructions to wait in room and she would call with result. Staff were amazing and made my stay enjoyable although it was for one night on the test and go scheme. Was give a certificate of negative result for my onward journey which for me was important as I was to live in Thailand full time thereafter. Everything ran smoothly as it should. Big thank you to all the staff during my stay. 🇬🇧 Thomas kevin stevens Arrivé le 11/12/2021 3.7 Superior Room Positifs Near to ammenaties Négatifs No negatives Good service at airport,very safe driver. Staff at hotel were very proffesionl and caring,i would recomend hotel to my friends and family. 🇹🇭 Wassakanit Lakkham Arrivé le 12/10/2020 4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony Positifs Comfortable bed, spacious and clean Négatifs Everything is good. Food is not much for selection. Everything is good for the price. Room is spacious and clean. Bed is very comfortable. Located in the heart of the city. 🇲🇾 Albert Tan Arrivé le 12/11/2021 4.7 Superior Room Positifs Very clean. Négatifs None. All the Staff where very helpful, the room was very clean, the food was was delicious and portion was big and great price. I didn't wake up for breakfast but the receptionist was kind enough to call my room to inform me breakfast was ending and what I wanted to eat. Great service and great Covid distancing and cleaning of the hotel making me feel very safe. 🇩🇪 Ralf Doetsch Arrivé le 18/11/2021 4.2 Junior Suite Room with balcony Positifs Airport pick up, PCR test on arrival, all well organized.

Clean room with well working WiFi, Fridge in the room filled with various drinks. Friendly staff. Négatifs Information about the result of the PCR test only upon request. Immediate information from the hotel would be desirable. Possibly only an individual case. In my personal experience, highly recommended. 🇬🇧 Jonathan Haynes Arrivé le 17/11/2021 3.8 Superior Room Positifs Fast, efficient and polite service. I chose this hotel as the price was reasonable and it was only a short distance from my accommodation in Sathorn. Everything ran smoothly, from airport pick-up to test and check-in. I was only there for a few hours, as I arrived 2pm and my negative result arrived 3 hours later. To my surprise they told me I could go as soon as I wanted to. I'd thought I was required to stay the night. I had no experience of the breakfast therefore, though I did try room service. There wasn't a huge choice for vegetarians, just spring rolls, chips and salad. However, the room was large, though slightly noisy as overlooking the main road as in attached image. Altogether my short stay was pleasant and comfortable and I'd recommend the hotel. 🇬🇧 Colin D'Souza Arrivé le 22/11/2021 4.7 Superior Room Positifs Communication

Pick Up from Airport

PCR Test Négatifs None Airport pickup was punctual. PCR test was performed. My room was clean and as described. The room service was good. Hotel staff were friendly. 🇻🇳 Naomi Khaing Than Hlaing Arrivé le 14/10/2021 5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony Positifs Good Room / Wifi / Staff LOVELY staff, always willing to help and give advices to the travellers so as they can enjoy their stay! Very clean! Great location. We had such a wonderful stay, thank you very much :-) 🇦🇹 GERHARD KOLM Arrivé le 16/11/2021 2.3 Superior Room too expensive for this Pick-up was not 100% OK. IF I pay the high room price, I want to have perfect service 🇺🇸 John Emerson Cross Arrivé le 05/11/2021 4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony Positifs The room was big

It was clean

WiFi was fast and never went down

Staff was nice and catered to my needs

Always stayed in contact with me.

It was the best Négatifs Food was a little spicy for me. I was surprised at how well it was organized for my 10 day quarantine, no problems at all everything went well, I would stay here again, nice staff, nice hotel, clean room, would go back. Can’t say enough good about this hotel. 🇦🇹 Andrew Willam Woodall Arrivé le 10/02/2021 5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony It was great, I like my ASQ stay . It was clean and the staff were very cooperative and speaks fluent english. I highly recommend it and will use it again if I visit Thailand in future. 🇩🇪 Efinger Rolf Arrivé le 03/02/2021 5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony Positifs Staff is Very helpful and all perfect Thanks for the all staff Good hotel for your family. A big room and very clean , so spacious and so convenient. 🇦🇱 Rudi Avancini Arrivé le 31/12/2020 5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony Positifs Staff is very good We would strongly recommend all leisure, vacation, and business travelers choose this hotel as your top choice for a wonderful stay in Bangkok!!! 🇬🇧 Maurice Anthony Griffiths Arrivé le 10/01/2021 5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony Positifs food is very delicious

Staff is so good

Big Room

Clean Room

Nice ASQ Hotel Négatifs the best hotel in my 3yrs Thailand. was there in Quarantine and that is not pleasant. has just come with new towels every 3 days cleaning bed making and changing good food and very spacious rooms b bathroom and very good internet a must for anyone who comes Quarantine or just on vacation. 🇫🇮 Rainer Parviainen Arrivé le 06/01/2021 5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony Positifs Reception are great / Big room / Convenient and perfect Négatifs highly recommended , only been here 2 days and well impressed, the room is clean very spacious and have everything and the kitchen sink!!! balcony (on a junior suite) Reception are great too,changed money,secretarial services etc for a budget asq his hotel is impressive , foods tasty and theres the usual order from menu 🇺🇦 Arseniy Bovtik Arrivé le 19/10/2021 5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony Positifs Big room (45 sq m), Clean room, bed, and bathroom, good shower, good WiFi, friendly and helpful staff, big HD TV, Négatifs Big room (45 sq m), Clean room, bed, and bathroom, good shower, good WiFi, friendly and helpful staff, big HD TV, table for eating, loveseat, and coffee table for relaxing, decent food. It also had a walkout balcony which was great to get some fresh air. They can exchange money for you and deliver daily orders from the 7-11. I stayed here for ASQ were relaxing and went by pretty fast. I would definitely recommend this hotel for ASQ or otherwise. It was a good value 🇳🇴 Bjorn Andreas Hoyer Skjonhaug Arrivé le 05/04/2021 5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony Positifs The staff were all very nice and the front desk was responsive to any questions are requests. Négatifs This is a nice hotel. I chose this as my ASQ hotel and am glad that I did. The room is spacious, with a couch and table and has a small balcony. The balcony was especially appreciated for my 1st week of quarantine. The staff were all very nice and the front desk was responsive to any questions are requests. The only minor downside is that the floor is vinyl. It is nicely done but any footsteps or chair movement was a little bit loud from the upstairs occupants. However, the front desk responded quickly when asked to have the upstairs tenants to be a little quieter. The food is packaged as per their ASQ requirements but was actually very good with generous portions. I highly recommend this hotel.