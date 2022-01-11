BANGKOK TEST & GO

Three Sukhumvit Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.7
rating with
349 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 55 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Ladprao Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 23 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Three Sukhumvit Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Three Sukhumvit Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

  1. 7 days cancellation before check-in date will be fully refund

  2. Less than 7 days cancellation before check-in date will be no refund

  3. In case of no show: no refund

  4. Amendment is up to availability

  5. Any proof of flight cancellation the hotel will fully refund the deposit

  6. Any proof of positive COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the check-in date, the hotel will fully refund the deposit

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room 35
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 40
฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

* This hotel has not provided a room feature list for this room. Please request a booking, and ask them directly about the room details.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Junior Suite Room with balcony 45
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Microwave
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat

Three Sukhumvit Hotel is located in the heart of Bangkok and is just in front of Bumrungrad Hospital. It is 10-minute walk from either Nana BTS Skytrain Station or Ploenchit BTS Skytrain Station.

The rooms feature free WiFi access and comes with a balcony, a satellite TV and a refrigerator. They also have a seating area and an electric kettle. Bathrooms are equipped with shower facilities and free toiletries.

Other services offered at this property include 24-hour front desk, laundry services and luggage storage.

For meals, guests can enjoy Thai and international dishes served at the on-site restaurant The Savour and Charming.

Nearby shopping malls can be easily accessed by BTS skytrain from Central Embassy, Siam Paragon, Central Chidlom, Central World to Platinum Fashion Mall. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is approximately under an hour drive.

Amenities / Features

  • Free transportation service from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel
  • COVID-19 test 2 times: Day 5-7 and Day 11-13
  • 24 hours standby nurse at the hotel
  • Free emergency ambulance service transfer from the hotel to hospital
  • Free online update daily with the doctor of the patient for the relatives
  • All patients will only be given a thermometer in their room
  • Standby BP Thermometer Oxygen Sat machine for 16 days
  • Masks and alcohol gel for 16 days
  • Interpreter / Coordinator 24 hours (On call)
  • 3 meals a day
  • 24 hours High Speed internet
  • HD TV with cable channel
  • In-Room game station
  • Yoga Mat
Score
4.5/5
Very Good
Based on 116 reviews
Rating
Excellent
78
Very Good
32
Average
3
Poor
2
Terrible
1
If you were a guest at Three Sukhumvit Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇬🇧Darren Emmerson

Reviewed on 11/01/2022
Arrived on 25/12/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Positives     
  • Staff politeness
  • Staff helpfulness
  • Room cleanliness
  • Room size
  • Hotel location
  • Quarantine procedures
Negatives
  • No swimming pool

On being greeted at hotel the medical professional took all my details and performed the necessary checks in a concise efficient manner, Hotel staff were very polite and helpful, room was immaculate, location is next to world class hospital and 2 min walk from great restaurants and shopping. Covid results were returned in 4 hrs. Outstanding service.

🇩🇪Markus Greissl

Reviewed on 07/01/2022
Arrived on 21/12/2021
4.3 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Negatives
  • No Food and drinks after 08.00pm

Everything was working well Easy pick up at Airport and proper PCR test at the hotel Fast result Come again

🇧🇪Haedens

Reviewed on 05/01/2022
Arrived on 19/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Very friendly staff and nurse
Negatives
  • None

Very friendly staff and nurse,big clean room ,good food ,good wifi,quiet location ,no noise from traffic.

🇬🇧Ian Skillander

Reviewed on 05/01/2022
Arrived on 18/12/2021
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Positives     
  • Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Result of PCR test took only a few hours.
Negatives
  • None

They collected me in my own taxi. Partitioned from driver. Test administered as soon as I stepped out of the taxi in a booth specifically set up for the process at the entrance to the hotel. Certified nurse waiting and administered the test. Gave clear instructions to wait in room and she would call with result. Staff were amazing and made my stay enjoyable although it was for one night on the test and go scheme. Was give a certificate of negative result for my onward journey which for me was important as I was to live in Thailand full time thereafter. Everything ran smoothly as it should. Big thank you to all the staff during my stay.

🇬🇧Thomas kevin stevens

Reviewed on 29/12/2021
Arrived on 11/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Near to ammenaties
Negatives
  • No negatives

Good service at airport,very safe driver. Staff at hotel were very proffesionl and caring,i would recomend hotel to my friends and family.

🇹🇭Wassakanit Lakkham

Reviewed on 28/12/2021
Arrived on 12/10/2020
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Positives     
  • Comfortable bed, spacious and clean
Negatives
  • Everything is good. Food is not much for selection.

Everything is good for the price. Room is spacious and clean. Bed is very comfortable. Located in the heart of the city.

🇲🇾Albert Tan

Reviewed on 20/12/2021
Arrived on 12/11/2021
4.7 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Very clean.
Negatives
  • None.

All the Staff where very helpful, the room was very clean, the food was was delicious and portion was big and great price. I didn't wake up for breakfast but the receptionist was kind enough to call my room to inform me breakfast was ending and what I wanted to eat. Great service and great Covid distancing and cleaning of the hotel making me feel very safe.

🇩🇪Ralf Doetsch

Reviewed on 04/12/2021
Arrived on 18/11/2021
4.2 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Positives     
  • Airport pick up, PCR test on arrival, all well organized.
  • Clean room with well working WiFi, Fridge in the room filled with various drinks. Friendly staff.
Negatives
  • Information about the result of the PCR test only upon request. Immediate information from the hotel would be desirable. Possibly only an individual case.

In my personal experience, highly recommended.

🇬🇧Jonathan Haynes

Reviewed on 03/12/2021
Arrived on 17/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Fast, efficient and polite service.

I chose this hotel as the price was reasonable and it was only a short distance from my accommodation in Sathorn. Everything ran smoothly, from airport pick-up to test and check-in. I was only there for a few hours, as I arrived 2pm and my negative result arrived 3 hours later. To my surprise they told me I could go as soon as I wanted to. I'd thought I was required to stay the night. I had no experience of the breakfast therefore, though I did try room service. There wasn't a huge choice for vegetarians, just spring rolls, chips and salad. However, the room was large, though slightly noisy as overlooking the main road as in attached image. Altogether my short stay was pleasant and comfortable and I'd recommend the hotel.

🇬🇧Colin D'Souza

Reviewed on 01/12/2021
Arrived on 22/11/2021
4.7 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Communication
  • Pick Up from Airport
  • PCR Test
Negatives
  • None

Airport pickup was punctual. PCR test was performed. My room was clean and as described. The room service was good. Hotel staff were friendly.

🇻🇳Naomi Khaing Than Hlaing

Reviewed on 27/11/2021
Arrived on 14/10/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Positives     
  • Good Room / Wifi / Staff

LOVELY staff, always willing to help and give advices to the travellers so as they can enjoy their stay! Very clean! Great location. We had such a wonderful stay, thank you very much :-)

🇦🇹GERHARD KOLM

Reviewed on 26/11/2021
Arrived on 16/11/2021
2.3 Superior Room

too expensive for this Pick-up was not 100% OK. IF I pay the high room price, I want to have perfect service

🇺🇸John Emerson Cross

Reviewed on 21/11/2021
Arrived on 05/11/2021
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Positives     
  • The room was big
  • It was clean
  • WiFi was fast and never went down
  • Staff was nice and catered to my needs
  • Always stayed in contact with me.
  • It was the best
Negatives
  • Food was a little spicy for me.

I was surprised at how well it was organized for my 10 day quarantine, no problems at all everything went well, I would stay here again, nice staff, nice hotel, clean room, would go back. Can’t say enough good about this hotel.

🇦🇹Andrew Willam Woodall

Reviewed on 11/11/2021
Arrived on 10/02/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony

It was great, I like my ASQ stay . It was clean and the staff were very cooperative and speaks fluent english. I highly recommend it and will use it again if I visit Thailand in future.

🇩🇪Efinger Rolf

Reviewed on 11/11/2021
Arrived on 03/02/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Positives     
  • Staff is Very helpful and all perfect

Thanks for the all staff Good hotel for your family. A big room and very clean , so spacious and so convenient.

🇦🇱Rudi Avancini

Reviewed on 10/11/2021
Arrived on 31/12/2020
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Positives     
  • Staff is very good

We would strongly recommend all leisure, vacation, and business travelers choose this hotel as your top choice for a wonderful stay in Bangkok!!!

🇬🇧Maurice Anthony Griffiths

Reviewed on 10/11/2021
Arrived on 10/01/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Positives     
  • food is very delicious
  • Staff is so good
  • Big Room
  • Clean Room
  • Nice ASQ Hotel
Negatives

the best hotel in my 3yrs Thailand. was there in Quarantine and that is not pleasant. has just come with new towels every 3 days cleaning bed making and changing good food and very spacious rooms b bathroom and very good internet a must for anyone who comes Quarantine or just on vacation.

🇫🇮Rainer Parviainen

Reviewed on 10/11/2021
Arrived on 06/01/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Positives     
  • Reception are great / Big room / Convenient and perfect
Negatives

highly recommended , only been here 2 days and well impressed, the room is clean very spacious and have everything and the kitchen sink!!! balcony (on a junior suite) Reception are great too,changed money,secretarial services etc for a budget asq his hotel is impressive , foods tasty and theres the usual order from menu

🇺🇦Arseniy Bovtik

Reviewed on 10/11/2021
Arrived on 19/10/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Positives     
  • Big room (45 sq m), Clean room, bed, and bathroom, good shower, good WiFi, friendly and helpful staff, big HD TV,
Negatives

Big room (45 sq m), Clean room, bed, and bathroom, good shower, good WiFi, friendly and helpful staff, big HD TV, table for eating, loveseat, and coffee table for relaxing, decent food. It also had a walkout balcony which was great to get some fresh air. They can exchange money for you and deliver daily orders from the 7-11. I stayed here for ASQ were relaxing and went by pretty fast. I would definitely recommend this hotel for ASQ or otherwise. It was a good value

🇳🇴Bjorn Andreas Hoyer Skjonhaug

Reviewed on 10/11/2021
Arrived on 05/04/2021
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Positives     
  • The staff were all very nice and the front desk was responsive to any questions are requests.
Negatives

This is a nice hotel. I chose this as my ASQ hotel and am glad that I did. The room is spacious, with a couch and table and has a small balcony. The balcony was especially appreciated for my 1st week of quarantine. The staff were all very nice and the front desk was responsive to any questions are requests. The only minor downside is that the floor is vinyl. It is nicely done but any footsteps or chair movement was a little bit loud from the upstairs occupants. However, the front desk responded quickly when asked to have the upstairs tenants to be a little quieter. The food is packaged as per their ASQ requirements but was actually very good with generous portions. I highly recommend this hotel.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

45 Soi Nana Nua, Sukhumvit3 Road, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

