AQ酒店客房总数 133 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
舒适房 23m²
฿22,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,599 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 素食餐
- 瑜伽垫
优雅的房间 25m²
฿25,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,099 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 素食餐
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
优雅角房 30m²
฿27,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,599 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 素食餐
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
舒适套房 42m²
฿30,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,599 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 连接房间
- 家庭套房
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
柑橘套房 55m²
฿32,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿7,599 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 家庭套房
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
曼谷精选推荐之一。 Compass Hospitality酒店的Citrus Sukhumvit 11便利地位于曼谷的娱乐，餐饮和购物区附近，设有健身中心。这家酒店距离BTS娜娜轻轨站有550码，提供免费WiFi。
现代化的客房配有空调，可收看国际频道的32英寸液晶电视，电热水壶和迷你吧。客人可以欣赏城市美景，并提供保险箱以增强安全性。吹风机，免费洗浴用品和淋浴连接浴室内可以找到。
酒店设有24小时前台服务和礼宾服务，酒店的其他设施包括洗衣服务。
Compass Hospitality的Citrus Sukhumvit 11酒店距离Bumrungrad International Hospital国际医院200码，距离Terminal 21 Shopping Mall购物中心0.6公里。素万那普国际机场距离酒店约45分钟车程。
便利设施/功能
- Transportation from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to the hotel (Day 1)
- 酒店24小时注册护士
- 远程医疗系统服务
- SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR test
- 每日体温检查和健康监测
- 提供的医疗设备（口罩，温度计，洗手液等）
- 全膳（每天三餐）
- 全套设施套件：水壶，水壶，吹风机等。
- 200个国际和本地新闻，音乐和娱乐电视频道
- 免费高速WiFi
- Citrus Rooftop for Relaxation for guests once passing the 1st screening (Under Social Distancing guidelines)
- Room cleaning service (1 times on day 4 (7 days quarantine) / 2 times on day 4 & 7 (10 days quarantine))
如果您是柑橘素坤逸11号
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 柑橘素坤逸11号查看所有评论
3.2 Cozy Room
正数
负面的
- Reasonably comfortable considering size of room
- Sufficient water & coffee supply
- Clean throughout
- TV English channels limited & poor reception
Comfortable for a single person.
Suggest more time allowed for relaxation area especially for guests that are fully vaccinated.
The hotel should take this into account when visitors book the hotel.
To spend 24hrs in a 23sqm room with only 45mins relaxation per day is ridiculous. Common sense must prevail especially with a pre-travel neg PCR and a 1st PCR test result of neg at the hotel.
3.3 Cozy Suite
正数
负面的
- Appreciated the swift transport from Bkk to testing at hospital, and the clean room.
- Communication with the hotel was very challenging. Food was terrible & cold.
I was thankful to arrive safely with my husband to a clean room. Frustrated by communications and food.
4.3 Cozy Room
正数负面的
Good place
Hygiene and clean
Wifi is too good
Service is good
Expensive for the small room
Finally, it's recommended
4.3 Cozy Room
Good place in asq, very delicious foood and goood service in it . Weter Is hot enough , we are happy to stay in it.
3.7 Classy Room
正数负面的
- 房间很小。
- 冰箱不够凉，无法保存新鲜食物。
- 对从外面送餐很挑剔
- 没有像其他 ASQ 那样的菜单选择
根据我的反馈，请在送餐方面更加灵活。最好提供客人菜单选择和口味偏好（辣、不辣等）
4.4 Citrus Suite
正数
负面的
- 从房间看风景不错
- 足够宽敞舒适
- 非常乐于助人的员工，无论是提出问题还是帮助安排住宿
- 食物总体上还可以，种类繁多，但通常有点油腻。
- WiFi非常好，但需要每天登录（一个非常小的不便，但仍然不方便）
- 洗发水本来可以更好
工作人员从一开始就很棒，并帮助使磨难更容易忍受。隔离期间既乏味又不理想，但也没什么可做的。食物是我们唯一的狡辩，但除此之外，这是一次足够愉快的经历。
4.3 Cozy Room
正数
负面的
- 各种菜单和美味的食物。非常满意，享受泰国风味。很好的部分。
- 员工很好，有服务意识
- 房间干净，适合一个人的大小，舒适，干净
- 舒适的床
- 安静的。不错的工作模式
- 高速无线网络
- 椅子不适合工作
- 由于使用燃气系统，冰箱不工作。东西被宠坏了
Citrus 11 是短期逗留和同时工作的不错选择。美味的食物按时提供各种菜单
4.8 Cozy Room
正数负面的
我喜欢酒店的食物。枕头有点不舒服。工作人员很好。但是，您只能通过 LINE 联系他们。
3.5 Classy Room
正数负面的
我的登记快速，高效。我在两天前回到了BKK，然后他们又关了门，所以不允许我离开房间或打扫房间（谢天谢地，只有7天的时间）。那天晚上我被臭虫咬伤，但是知道我需要证据，所以第二天晚上我拍了一个视频（对不起，如果视频截图模糊不清）。在深夜，他们把我搬到了一个升级的房间。他们问我是否要看护士来咬我，但后来告诉我这可能要花额外的钱。我拒绝了尽管我只住了两个晚上，但新房间里没有更多的虫子。结帐很快。
5.0 Cozy Room
正数
- 请阅读我在其Facebook上的评论：
- https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2961928494038297&id=1505462223018272
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2961928494038297&id=1505462223018272
我已经在那写了。