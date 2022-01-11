Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 55 Спальни
Партнерская больница Ladprao Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 23 торопиться!
Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Отель Три Сукхумвит в приоритетном порядке, и Отель Три Сукхумвит будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.
Hotel Refund Policy
7 days cancellation before check-in date will be fully refund
Less than 7 days cancellation before check-in date will be no refund
In case of no show: no refund
Amendment is up to availability
Any proof of flight cancellation the hotel will fully refund the deposit
Any proof of positive COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the check-in
date, the hotel will fully refund the deposit
Номера
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Максимум 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Улучшенный номер 35m²
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции
- Рабочая среда
- Коврик для йоги
Максимум 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Делюкс номер 40m²
฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции
* Этот отель не предоставил перечень характеристик этого номера. Пожалуйста, запросите бронирование и спросите их напрямую о деталях комнаты.
Максимум 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Полулюкс с балконом 45m²
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции
- Балкон
- Смежный номер
- Семейные люксы
- СВЧ
- Рабочая среда
- Коврик для йоги
Отель Three Sukhumvit расположен в самом центре Бангкока, напротив больницы Бумрунград. Он находится в 10 минутах ходьбы от станции наземного метро Nana BTS или станции наземного метро Ploenchit.
В номерах есть бесплатный Wi-Fi, балкон, спутниковое телевидение и холодильник. В них также есть гостиный уголок и электрический чайник. В ванных комнатах есть душ и бесплатные туалетно-косметические принадлежности.
В числе других услуг круглосуточная стойка регистрации, прачечная и камера хранения багажа.
В ресторане Savor and Charming подают блюда тайской и интернациональной кухни.
До близлежащих торговых центров можно легко добраться на наземном метро BTS от Central Embassy, Siam Paragon, Central Chidlom, Central World до Platinum Fashion Mall. Международный аэропорт Суварнабхуми находится примерно в часе езды.
Удобства / Особенности
- Бесплатный транспорт из аэропорта Суварнабхуми в отель.
- Тест на COVID-19 2 раза: 5-7 день и 11-13 день
- Круглосуточная дежурная медсестра в отеле
- Бесплатный транспорт скорой помощи из отеля в больницу.
- Бесплатное онлайн-обновление ежедневно с врачом пациента для родственников
- Всем пациентам в палате выдадут только термометр.
- Резервный аппарат BP Thermometer Oxygen Sat на 16 дней
- Маски и спиртовой гель на 16 дней
- Переводчик / координатор 24 часа (по вызову)
- 3-х разовое питание
- 24 часа высокоскоростного интернета
- HD телевизор с кабельным каналом
- Игровая приставка в номере
- Коврик для йоги
Счет
4.5/5
Очень хороший
На основе 116 отзывы
Если бы вы были гостем в Отель Три Сукхумвит
, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Staff politeness
- Staff helpfulness
- Room cleanliness
- Room size
- Hotel location
- Quarantine procedures
On being greeted at hotel the medical professional took all my details and performed the necessary checks in a concise efficient manner, Hotel staff were very polite and helpful, room was immaculate, location is next to world class hospital and 2 min walk from great restaurants and shopping. Covid results were returned in 4 hrs. Outstanding service.
4.3 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Отрицательные
- No Food and drinks after 08.00pm
Everything was working well
Easy pick up at Airport and proper PCR test at the hotel
Fast result
Come again
5.0 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Very friendly staff and nurse
Very friendly staff and nurse,big clean room ,good food ,good wifi,quiet location ,no noise from traffic.
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Result of PCR test took only a few hours.
They collected me in my own taxi. Partitioned from driver. Test administered as soon as I stepped out of the taxi in a booth specifically set up for the process at the entrance to the hotel. Certified nurse waiting and administered the test. Gave clear instructions to wait in room and she would call with result.
Staff were amazing and made my stay enjoyable although it was for one night on the test and go scheme. Was give a certificate of negative result for my onward journey which for me was important as I was to live in Thailand full time thereafter. Everything ran smoothly as it should.
Big thank you to all the staff during my stay.
3.7 Superior Room
Положительные Отрицательные
Good service at airport,very safe driver. Staff at hotel were very proffesionl and caring,i would recomend hotel to my friends and family.
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Comfortable bed, spacious and clean
- Everything is good. Food is not much for selection.
Everything is good for the price. Room is spacious and clean. Bed is very comfortable. Located in the heart of the city.
4.7 Superior Room
Положительные Отрицательные
All the Staff where very helpful, the room was very clean, the food was was delicious and portion was big and great price. I didn't wake up for breakfast but the receptionist was kind enough to call my room to inform me breakfast was ending and what I wanted to eat. Great service and great Covid distancing and cleaning of the hotel making me feel very safe.
4.2 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Airport pick up, PCR test on arrival, all well organized.
- Clean room with well working WiFi, Fridge in the room filled with various drinks. Friendly staff.
- Information about the result of the PCR test only upon request. Immediate information from the hotel would be desirable. Possibly only an individual case.
In my personal experience, highly recommended.
3.8 Superior Room
Положительные
- Fast, efficient and polite service.
I chose this hotel as the price was reasonable and it was only a short distance from my accommodation in Sathorn. Everything ran smoothly, from airport pick-up to test and check-in. I was only there for a few hours, as I arrived 2pm and my negative result arrived 3 hours later. To my surprise they told me I could go as soon as I wanted to. I'd thought I was required to stay the night. I had no experience of the breakfast therefore, though I did try room service. There wasn't a huge choice for vegetarians, just spring rolls, chips and salad. However, the room was large, though slightly noisy as overlooking the main road as in attached image. Altogether my short stay was pleasant and comfortable and I'd recommend the hotel.
4.7 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Communication
- Pick Up from Airport
- PCR Test
Airport pickup was punctual. PCR test was performed. My room was clean and as described. The room service was good. Hotel staff were friendly.
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Положительные
LOVELY staff, always willing to help and give advices to the travellers so as they can enjoy their stay!
Very clean!
Great location.
We had such a wonderful stay, thank you very much :-)
2.3 Superior Room
too expensive for this Pick-up was not 100% OK. IF I pay the high room price, I want to have perfect service
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- The room was big
- It was clean
- WiFi was fast and never went down
- Staff was nice and catered to my needs
- Always stayed in contact with me.
- It was the best
- Food was a little spicy for me.
I was surprised at how well it was organized for my 10 day quarantine, no problems at all everything went well, I would stay here again, nice staff, nice hotel, clean room, would go back. Can’t say enough good about this hotel.
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
It was great, I like my ASQ stay . It was clean and the staff were very cooperative and speaks fluent english. I highly recommend it and will use it again if I visit Thailand in future.
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Положительные
- Staff is Very helpful and all perfect
Thanks for the all staff Good hotel for your family. A big room and very clean , so spacious and so convenient.
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Положительные
We would strongly recommend all leisure, vacation, and business travelers choose this hotel as your top choice for a wonderful stay in Bangkok!!!
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- food is very delicious
- Staff is so good
- Big Room
- Clean Room
- Nice ASQ Hotel
the best hotel in my 3yrs Thailand. was there in Quarantine and that is not pleasant. has just come with new towels every 3 days cleaning bed making and changing good food and very spacious rooms b bathroom and very good internet a must for anyone who comes Quarantine or just on vacation.
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Reception are great / Big room / Convenient and perfect
highly recommended , only been here 2 days and well impressed, the room is clean very spacious and have everything and the kitchen sink!!!
balcony (on a junior suite)
Reception are great too,changed money,secretarial services etc for a budget asq his hotel is impressive , foods tasty and theres the usual order from menu
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Big room (45 sq m), Clean room, bed, and bathroom, good shower, good WiFi, friendly and helpful staff, big HD TV,
Big room (45 sq m), Clean room, bed, and bathroom, good shower, good WiFi, friendly and helpful staff, big HD TV, table for eating, loveseat, and coffee table for relaxing, decent food. It also had a walkout balcony which was great to get some fresh air. They can exchange money for you and deliver daily orders from the 7-11. I stayed here for ASQ were relaxing and went by pretty fast. I would definitely recommend this hotel for ASQ or otherwise. It was a good value
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- The staff were all very nice and the front desk was responsive to any questions are requests.
This is a nice hotel. I chose this as my ASQ hotel and am glad that I did. The room is spacious, with a couch and table and has a small balcony. The balcony was especially appreciated for my 1st week of quarantine. The staff were all very nice and the front desk was responsive to any questions are requests. The only minor downside is that the floor is vinyl. It is nicely done but any footsteps or chair movement was a little bit loud from the upstairs occupants. However, the front desk responded quickly when asked to have the upstairs tenants to be a little quieter. The food is packaged as per their ASQ requirements but was actually very good with generous portions. I highly recommend this hotel.
