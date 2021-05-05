AQ酒店客房总数 80 卧室 伙伴医院 Navamin 9 Hospital

The Canal Hotel is no longer operating as an ASQ .



The Chana Hotel酒店距离Minburi Sunday Market市场有1.2英里，提供带私人阳台的空调客房。酒店设有餐厅和免费停车场。提供免费WiFi。 The Chana Hotel酒店宽敞的禁烟客房内均设有现代化的内饰和温暖的灯光。所有设备齐全的客房均配有电视，冰箱和舒适的休息区。连接浴室设有淋浴设施。 Chor Chana餐厅全天开放，供应各种泰国和欧洲美食。还提供客房服务。 酒店设有24小时前台，提供汽车租赁和传真/复印服务。洗衣服务可应要求提供。 Canal Hotel酒店距离暹罗公园市（Siam Park City）和时尚岛购物中心（Fashion Island Shopping Mall）6.2英里。素万那普国际机场距离酒店有9.3英里。

便利设施/功能 2次COVID-19测试

24小时护理服务

每天三餐

互联网Wi-Fi

电视[数字电视]

清洁服务

从廊曼机场或素万那普机场提供机场接机服务

分数 4.0 /5 非常好 基于 2 评论 评分 1 优秀的 0 非常好 1 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 运河酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 运河酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇩🇪 Heinz Ulrich Bornhooldt 到达 25/10/2019 5.0 Standard Room 正数 完美而友善的员工，可为组织出租车，旅行和所有活动提供帮助 负面的 没有一个否定的 我很想回来，但是美丽的泰国的入境规则令我感到绝望。祝运河酒店的所有人前程似锦-永不放弃微笑 🇺🇸 J B 到达 08/04/2021 2.9 Standard Room 我选择这家酒店进行了15天的隔离。食物还可以，房间还算干净。无线网络足以拨打基本电话。

