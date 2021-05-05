BANGKOK TEST & GO

运河酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.6
通过
68条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
100% 订金
2 评论
AQ酒店客房总数 80 卧室
伙伴医院 Navamin 9 Hospital

预约请求，把你放在直接联系运河酒店以优先方式，以及运河酒店从你会直接收取货款。

The Chana Hotel酒店距离Minburi Sunday Market市场有1.2英里，提供带私人阳台的空调客房。酒店设有餐厅和免费停车场。提供免费WiFi。

The Chana Hotel酒店宽敞的禁烟客房内均设有现代化的内饰和温暖的灯光。所有设备齐全的客房均配有电视，冰箱和舒适的休息区。连接浴室设有淋浴设施。

Chor Chana餐厅全天开放，供应各种泰国和欧洲美食。还提供客房服务。

酒店设有24小时前台，提供汽车租赁和传真/复印服务。洗衣服务可应要求提供。

Canal Hotel酒店距离暹罗公园市（Siam Park City）和时尚岛购物中心（Fashion Island Shopping Mall）6.2英里。素万那普国际机场距离酒店有9.3英里。

便利设施/功能

  • 2次COVID-19测试
  • 24小时护理服务
  • 每天三餐
  • 互联网Wi-Fi
  • 电视[数字电视]
  • 清洁服务
  • 从廊曼机场或素万那普机场提供机场接机服务
分数
4.0/5
非常好
基于 2 评论
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
0
平均数
1
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是运河酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 运河酒店
查看所有评论

🇩🇪Heinz Ulrich Bornhooldt

评论于 05/05/2021
到达 25/10/2019
5.0 Standard Room
正数     
  • 完美而友善的员工，可为组织出租车，旅行和所有活动提供帮助
负面的
  • 没有一个否定的

我很想回来，但是美丽的泰国的入境规则令我感到绝望。祝运河酒店的所有人前程似锦-永不放弃微笑

🇺🇸J B

评论于 28/04/2021
到达 08/04/2021
2.9 Standard Room

我选择这家酒店进行了15天的隔离。食物还可以，房间还算干净。无线网络足以拨打基本电话。

地址/地图

98,98/1 Srihaburanukit Rd Minburi Bangkok, 10510 Bangkok, Thailand

