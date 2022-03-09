AQ酒店客房总数 84 卧室 伙伴医院 Kasemrad Hospital Ramkhamhaeng

Hotel Refund Policy 10 - 14 days priority to arrival date, no cancellation fee will be a charge 6 - 10 days 50 % of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee 1 - 5 days 100% of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee No - show, 100% of the total amount will be applying for a no-show fee

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Twin Room 30 m² ฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿4,260 - 1 Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

互联网-无线上网 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Double Room 30 m² ฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿4,260 - 1 Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

互联网-无线上网 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Double Room 40 m² ฿30,600 - 10 Day AQ ฿6,200 - 1 Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

互联网-无线上网

客厅 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Room 45 m² ฿30,600 - 10 Day AQ ฿6,200 - 1 Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

互联网-无线上网

客厅

130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok, the modern boutique style hotel is located 20 minutes away from the international airport. We offer 84 rooms with private balcony. The hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At 130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. The ambiance of 130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok is reflected in every guest-room. Television LCD/plasma screen, hair dryer, refrigerator, safebox, electric kettle, 4 bottles of water per day, private balcony, complimentary instant coffee are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make 130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok your home away from home. Pack your bag and ready to travel. Start your trip in Bangkok with 130 HOTEL & RESIDENCE on Lat Phrao. #Thailand #Bangkok #Reopening We are pleased to offer ASQ package/ Test&Go/ Sandbox for you! Smoking room available

Food delivery is allowed

3 Meals for AQ package

1 time Airport (BKK) transfer

2 times Swab (Rt-PCR)

便利设施/功能 Television LCD/plasma screen, hair dryer, refrigerator, safebox, electric kettle, 4 bottles of water per day, private balcony, complimentary instant coffee, WIFI, Food Delivery is allowed, Smoking room available

分数 3.9 /5 非常好 基于 12 评论 评分 5 优秀的 3 非常好 2 平均数 2 较差的 0 糟糕的 130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇹🇭 yupasiri 到达 17/02/2022 4.5 Superior Twin Room 正数 easy to book

quick response

good services Sometime many guests come in the same time and hotel's staff also change a shift of work, maybe make a miscommunication. 🇬🇧 Paula Moore 到达 12/01/2022 4.0 Deluxe Double Room 正数 Professional and quick pick-up, friendly hotel staff, efficient service with PCR test 负面的 Would have preferred PCR on arrival instead had 4 hours after arrival Would do it again. Make sure each traveller has printed copies of all paperwork then the process run smoothly 🇩🇰 Dan Nielsen 到达 05/01/2022 3.4 Superior Twin Room It is a bit troublesome ti be a kind guest aften 15 hours journey. Driverens test personel were Quick and polite. What more Can you wish but sine hours sleep. 🇲🇲 Khin Thuzar Win 到达 05/01/2022 4.1 Superior Twin Room 正数 Comfort - room has a pantry. Living room and and bed room separate.

WiFi - wifi service is very good. The two television, both in living room and bed room makes it possible to please each guests to its fullness. The service from staff and English proficiency is wonderful. The bell man is very humble and helpful. 🇺🇸 JENNA LYNN HEGWOOD 到达 04/01/2022 4.5 Superior Double Room The staff waa very nice and helpful. They were quick to answer our calls and come to our room with help. They were also very kind. 🇧🇪 Marc Edouard Graindorge 到达 19/12/2021 4.9 Superior Twin Room 正数 I realy appreciate every thing in hotel and evry one were very very serviable and very polight is the top one; hotel for me I realy appreciate every thing in hotel and evry one were very very serviable and very polight is the top one; hotel for me 🇫🇮 Rafael Aspholm 到达 15/12/2021 1.9 Superior Twin Room 正数 prompt and clear answers on reservation request emails

the AQ procedure worked technically fine (transport, tests, quarantine, food delivery) 负面的 Hotel in need of complete renovation

Rooms very dull and worn

Did not respect times of requested food delivery

Breakfast cold, fried eggs almost raw Pictures of hotel in the web do not reflect reality................................................. 🇬🇧 David Pennington 到达 11/12/2021 4.8 Deluxe Double Room 正数 Great staff very efficient very safe 负面的 Food was ok could do with a menu for more choice Picked up at airport quick very good all paperwork was at hand checked in had my test done straight away taken to room shower eat the food was ok.but a menu i think.would be a better idea as people always like a choice wifi in room was great then just relax i checked in around 7:30 pm test was done and at 11am the following day test came back negative for covid then nothing but smiles 😃 🇺🇸 John David Hahle 到达 08/12/2021 5.0 Deluxe Twin Room 正数 They tested me when I arrived at midnight. Did not have to wait. The airport was very fast and prepared , the taxi was waiting for me and took me to my AQHotel , I was tested immediately by nurse and had results by 9:30 in the morning. 🇹🇭 Wanakorn Prompudja 到达 10/12/2021 2.7 Superior Twin Room better give food 3 time , my hotel is give food only one time. I start check in around 3 pm. 10/12/21 and can come out is 12 pm. 11/12/21 please think for foreigner how to order food 🇫🇷 JOLY 到达 04/12/2021 4.4 Superior Double Room 正数 Test sur place 负面的 Résultats un peu long à obtenir. Test à 14 heures résultats le lendemain à 8 heures Hôtel propre et confortable. Staff sympathique. Par contre nourriture limitée et même plat midi et soir. Résultat du test PCR long à obtenir. Test fait en début d'après midi et résultat le lendemain matin. Staff à l'écoute . Eau minérale en quantité. 🇦🇺 Tom 到达 10/11/2021 2.2 Superior Twin Room 负面的 Reception staff let me to wait 2 hours in room because they forgot completely about me. Too far from airport,and bathroom Old Style can't stand inside.+++++++++++++++((((+++++++++((((((((((

