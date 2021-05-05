Total AQ Hotel Rooms 80 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Navamin 9 Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Canal Hotel in a prioritized manner, and The Canal Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

The Canal Hotel is no longer operating as an ASQ .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Located 1.2 miles from Minburi Sunday Market, The Chana Hotel offers air-conditioned rooms with a private balcony. It features a restaurant and free parking. Free WiFi is available. Modern interiors and warm lighting feature throughout the spacious non-smoking rooms at The Chana Hotel. All well-appointed rooms are equipped with a TV, refrigerator and cosy seating area. Shower facilities are in the en suite bathroom. Available for all-day dining, Chor Chana Restaurant serves a variety of Thai and European food. Room service is also provided. With a 24-hour front desk, the hotel provides car rental and fax/photocopying services. Laundry services are available upon request. The Canal Hotel is 6.2 miles from Siam Park City and Fashion Island Shopping Mall. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is 9.3 miles away.

Amenities / Features 2 time COVID-19 testing

24 hours nursing service

3 meals per day

Internet Wi-Fi

Television [digital TV]

Cleaning service

Airport pick-up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi Airport

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels

Score 4.0 /5 Very Good Based on 2 reviews Rating 1 Excellent 0 Very Good 1 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible The Canal Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Canal Hotel SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇩🇪 Heinz Ulrich Bornhooldt Arrived on 25/10/2019 5.0 Standard Room Positives perfect and friendly staff, helpful with organization taxi, trips and all Negatives not one negative I would love to return, but the entry rules of beautiful Thailand make my despair. I wish all people of Canal-Hotel a better future - never give up smiling 🇺🇸 J B Arrived on 08/04/2021 2.9 Standard Room I picked this hotel for the 15 day quarantine. The food was ok, and the room was fairly clean. The wifi was enough to make basic calls.

Hotel Offer Brochure