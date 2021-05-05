Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Located 1.2 miles from Minburi Sunday Market, The Chana Hotel offers air-conditioned rooms with a private balcony. It features a restaurant and free parking. Free WiFi is available.
Modern interiors and warm lighting feature throughout the spacious non-smoking rooms at The Chana Hotel. All well-appointed rooms are equipped with a TV, refrigerator and cosy seating area. Shower facilities are in the en suite bathroom.
Available for all-day dining, Chor Chana Restaurant serves a variety of Thai and European food. Room service is also provided.
With a 24-hour front desk, the hotel provides car rental and fax/photocopying services. Laundry services are available upon request.
The Canal Hotel is 6.2 miles from Siam Park City and Fashion Island Shopping Mall. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is 9.3 miles away.