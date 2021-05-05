총 AQ 호텔 객실 80 침실 파트너 병원 Navamin 9 Hospital

민 부리 선데이 마켓에서 2km 떨어진 The Chana Hotel은 에어컨과 전용 발코니를 갖춘 객실을 제공합니다. 레스토랑과 무료 주차장을 갖추고 있습니다. 무료 Wi-Fi가 제공됩니다. The Chana Hotel의 넓은 금연실은 현대적인 인테리어와 따뜻한 조명으로 꾸며져 있습니다. 잘 꾸며진 모든 객실은 TV, 냉장고 및 아늑한 휴식 공간을 갖추고 있습니다. 실내 욕실에는 샤워 시설이 있습니다. 하루 종일 식사가 가능한 Chor Chana Restaurant은 다양한 태국 및 유럽 요리를 제공합니다. 룸 서비스도 제공됩니다. 24 시간 프런트 데스크를 운영하는이 호텔은 렌터카 및 팩스 / 복사 서비스를 제공합니다. 요청시 세탁 서비스를 이용하실 수 있습니다. The Canal Hotel은 시암 파크 시티와 패션 아일랜드 쇼핑몰에서 10km 떨어져 있습니다. 수완 나품 국제 공항은 15km 떨어져 있습니다.

어메니티 / 특징 2 회 COVID-19 테스트

24 시간 간호 서비스

하루 3 식

인터넷 Wi-Fi

텔레비전 [디지털 TV]

청소 서비스

돈 므앙 공항 또는 수완 나품 공항에서 공항 픽업 서비스

점수 4.0 /5 아주 좋아 기반 2 리뷰 평가 1 우수한 0 아주 좋아 1 평균 0 가난한 0 무서운 더 캐널 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 리뷰를 남겨주세요 더 캐널 호텔 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 🇩🇪 Heinz Ulrich Bornhooldt 도착 25/10/2019 5.0 Standard Room 긍정적 조직 택시, 여행 및 모든 것에 도움이되는 완벽하고 친절한 직원 네거티브 하나의 부정적인 돌아가고 싶지만 아름다운 태국의 입국 규칙이 절망하게 만듭니다. Canal-Hotel의 모든 사람들이 더 나은 미래를 기원합니다. 🇺🇸 J B 도착 08/04/2021 2.9 Standard Room 15 일 검역을 위해이 호텔을 선택했습니다. 음식은 괜찮 았고 방은 꽤 깨끗했습니다. 와이파 이는 기본적인 통화를하기에 충분했습니다.

