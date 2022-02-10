AQ酒店客房总数 62 卧室 伙伴医院 Synphet Serirak Hospital

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 最大值 1 Child, 1 Infant 优越的 21 m² ฿22,800 - 10 Day AQ ฿19,700 - 7 Day AQ ฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

互联网-无线上网 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 豪华房 24 m² ฿24,800 - 10 Day AQ ฿21,700 - 7 Day AQ ฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

互联网-无线上网

建于2000年的Synsiri Resort是曼谷的独特之处，也是旅客的明智选择。距市中心仅40公里，客人可以尽情享受该镇的景点和活动。对于观光胜地和当地景点来说，不必走太远，因为酒店毗邻The Promenade购物中心，The Promenade购物中心，Nopparat Rajathanee医院。 Synsiri Resort还为您提供丰富的曼谷设施。饭店提供的设施包括，全天候24小时客房服务，所有客房均提供免费无线网络，24小时保安，出租车服务，24小时前台服务。 酒店拥有140间布置精美的客房，其中许多都包括互联网接入–无线，空调，书桌，互联网接入–局域网（收费），互联网接入–无线（收费）。酒店提供许多独特的娱乐机会，例如花园。理想的位置和相匹配的设施，使Synsiri Resort成为许多景点的最佳选择。

