Synsiri Ladprao 130 位于曼谷邦卡皮，是旅行者的热门选择。热闹的市中心距离酒店仅 40 公里。这家现代酒店比邻巴生码头, 威他尼医院, 蓝甘亨医院公共有限公司等热门景点。 Synsiri Ladprao 130酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。仅举几例酒店的设施，包括 24 小时客房服务、所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、便利店、24 小时前台。此外，所有客房均配备各种舒适设施。许多客房甚至提供免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、毛巾、衣柜、无烟房，以取悦最挑剔的客人。无论您是健身爱好者，还是只想在辛苦一天后寻找放松的方式，花园等一流的游乐设施将为您带来无限乐趣。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使 Synsiri Ladprao 130 成为您在曼谷享受逗留的完美基地。
4.7 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Very nice people
- Very Good organisation
- Good food
- Air conditioning
We are arrive at 19hours in the evening at the hotel. Before we doing pcr test and we live the next day at 12h am.
3.5 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Clean; easy; quiet. Nice area. Friendly staff.
- Only one meal, and it was small. Good, but small.
Cost was right: Low. But only one meal. I expected at least two if not 3. Clean room; good AC; quiet. Nice area
4.7 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Helpfull staff
- Room and bed was clean
- Shampoo and bath foam available
- Wifi is working well enough
- No toothpaste so be sure to take yours
- Portion of meal was a bit small, you can prepare some snack just in case
Everything was set up from the pick up at airport to the PCR test, great value for Money if you don't want to spend too much and stay comfortable for some nights
2.8 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
- One one small meal a day!
Ich habe mich in diesem Hotel nicht gut aufgehoben gefühlt. Für meinen nächsten Besuch in Bangkok werde ich auf jeden Fall ein anderes Hotel auswählen.
2.6 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Good service, speak good English, nice TV
- Overcharged me. Room was very barren, uncomfortable chair, unsightly plain walls with no decoration or color. They never cleaned.
Quarantine was reduced to 7 days, but they did not refund half. They charged me $18,000 baht. I never had a chance to shop or compare 7 day quarantine options. They argued with me and refused to acknowledge my point. The owner was greedy and unsympathetic.
4.2 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Staff is very helpful
- this ASQ hotel able to order delivery and allow friend and family to pass neccessary goods. This is warm move.
- generally all is goods
- the internet is bad/ I need to use my own hotspot throughout the quarantine.
- balcony cannot be open
Generally a good hotel for us to stay, but the food not so good and wifi is terrible. If this can be improve it will be the best place to stay
3.5 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
- No fresh air in room (balcony door was bolted shut). ASQ advert states that full balcony access is provided. NOT TRUE!
- Smokers in adjacent rooms contributed to poor air quality
- No fresh fruit or vegetable included with meals other than a few slices of cucumber.
- Food selections were simple, often composing of steamed rice and basil chicken or pork, rice soup, or pad thai. Menu options shown in the ASQ advert are not representative of actual meals served.
My wife stayed here and was not happy. She has told me I should have found a better hotel for her. First, and most importantly the balcony door was sealed shut and window glass was frosted to prevent view out the window. The ASQ advertisement on this website states that full balcony access is provided. This is NOT TRUE. The lack of fresh air in the room led to headaches due to lack of oxygen. Additionally, the meal options displayed on this website are not representative of actual meals provides. No fruit, such as the bananas, juice, or eggs as shown in the pictures are included with any meals. Additionally, several times meals were not delivered and a call had to be made to request meal delivery.