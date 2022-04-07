请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。
包裹包括
-酒店厨师每天提供三餐。 -设施齐全的空调，带有线的电视，水壶，保险箱，浴室。 -免费WiFi上网。 -室外天空景观休闲区。 -洗衣服务享受20％的折扣。 -每天两次温度检查 -机场到达日期接机。 -3次SWAB测试（公共卫生部最近发布）
Sukhumvit 8 Hope Land酒店是一家四星级酒店，距离娜娜轻轨站仅700米。 它提供带室外游泳池的住宿。旅馆设有免费私人停车场。健身中心和在休闲区的花园有一个24小时接待处。 对于“替代州隔离”包裹，所有价格均包括转运服务。正式服务，一日三餐和其他服务
对问房感兴趣直接通过（联系我们）与酒店联系 电话：022559555（电话：022559555） 线路（线路ID）：@ hopelandhotel