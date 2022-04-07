BANGKOK TEST & GO

曼谷素坤逸希望之地酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.6
通过
10112条评论进行评分
更新于 April 7, 2022
AQ酒店客房总数 72 卧室
伙伴医院 Samitivej Hospital

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

包裹包括

-酒店厨师每天提供三餐。 -设施齐全的空调，带有线的电视，水壶，保险箱，浴室。 -免费WiFi上网。 -室外天空景观休闲区。 -洗衣服务享受20％的折扣。 -每天两次温度检查 -机场到达日期接机。 -3次SWAB测试（公共卫生部最近发布）

Sukhumvit 8 Hope Land酒店是一家四星级酒店，距离娜娜轻轨站仅700米。 它提供带室外游泳池的住宿。旅馆设有免费私人停车场。健身中心和在休闲区的花园有一个24小时接待处。 对于“替代州隔离”包裹，所有价格均包括转运服务。正式服务，一日三餐和其他服务

对问房感兴趣直接通过（联系我们）与酒店联系 电话：022559555（电话：022559555） 线路（线路ID）：@ hopelandhotel

