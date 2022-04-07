BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hoffnungsland Sukhumvit Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.6
Bewertung mit
10112 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 7, 2022
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 72 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Samitivej Hospital

Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Paket beinhaltet

  • 3 Mahlzeiten täglich Menü vom Hotelchef.
  • Klimaanlage, TV mit Kabel, Wasserkocher, Safe, Badezimmer.
  • Kostenloser WiFi-Internetzugang.
  • Entspannungsbereich mit Blick auf den Himmel.
  • 20% Rabatt auf den Wäscheservice.
  • Zweimal täglich Temperaturprüfungen
  • Abholung vom Flughafen am Anreisetag.
  • 3-maliger SWAB-Test (kürzlich vom Gesundheitsministerium angekündigt)

Das Hope Land Hotel Sukhumvit 8 ist ein 4-Sterne-Hotel, nur 700 m vom Skytrain-Bahnhof Nana entfernt. Es bietet Unterkünfte mit einem Außenpool. Kostenlose Privatparkplätze stehen zur Verfügung. Fitness Center Und Garten in der Entspannungszone Es gibt eine 24-Stunden-Rezeption. Für das Alternative State Quarantine-Paket beinhalten alle Preise den Transferservice. Formeller Service, 3 Mahlzeiten am Tag und andere Services bereits

Interessiert daran, Zimmer zu fragen Kontaktieren Sie das Hotel direkt unter (Kontakt) Telefon: 022559555 (Tel: 022559555) Leitung (Leitungs-ID): @hopelandhotel

