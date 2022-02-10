伙伴医院 Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与曼谷泰山酒店以优先方式，以及曼谷泰山酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Thaisun Bangkok Hotel is no longer operating as an ASQ .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Thaisun Bangkok Hotel酒店位于曼谷，距离Emporium购物中心有3.4公里，提供带室外游泳池，免费私人停车场和健身中心的住宿。该酒店距离诗丽吉王后国家会议中心（Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre）约5公里，距离阿拉伯街（Arab Street）6公里，距离中央大使馆（Central Embassy）6公里。住宿提供桑拿浴室，24小时前台服务和覆盖整个酒店的免费WiFi。 酒店的所有客房均配有平板电视。 Thaisun Bangkok Hotel的所有客房均配有空调和衣柜。 住宿的客人可以享用自助早餐。 Thaisun Bangkok Hotel酒店的客人可以使用热水浴缸。 阿玛林广场（Amarin Plaza）距离酒店有7公里，而盖森村购物中心（Gaysorn Village Shopping Mall）距离酒店有7公里。最近的机场是素万那普机场，距离Thaisun Bangkok Hotel酒店17公里。 我们会说您的语言！

显示所有 AQ 酒店 搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 曼谷泰山酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 曼谷泰山酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。