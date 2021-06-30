AQ酒店客房总数 120 卧室 伙伴医院 Mongkut Wattana Hospital

曼谷精选推荐之一。 Arize Hotel Sukhumvit酒店距离Prompong BTS Skytrain轻轨站有2分钟的步行路程。酒店提供时尚的住宿，设有免费WiFi，室外游泳池和24小时前台服务。 该酒店距离The Emporium和The EmQuartier购物中心有5分钟的步行路程。距离Terminal 21购物中心和诗丽吉皇后国家会议中心10分钟车程。 Arize Hotel酒店的客房拥有现代装饰，配有平面有线电视，电热水壶和保险箱。连接浴室配有免费洗浴用品。部分客房设有小厨房和浴缸。 客人可以轻松地从酒店步行范围内找到当地餐馆。

便利设施/功能 COVID-19 screening tests conducted on property

经过认证的医务人员24小时待命

可根据要求提供虚拟医生咨询（包括两次免费咨询）

每日套餐包括早餐，午餐和晚餐，包括泰式，西式选择。

机场接送至酒店

高速上网

具有国内和国际频道的智能电视

免费面膜，洗手液和数字体温计

免费饮用水咖啡和茶

分数 3.1 /5 平均数 基于 2 评论 评分 0 优秀的 1 非常好 1 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 素坤逸爱丽舍酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 素坤逸爱丽舍酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇵🇭 Eugene Ong 到达 14/06/2021 2.8 Superior Room 正数 餐点充足，按时送达。 负面的 整 14 天不打扫房间或自动/例行更换毛巾。 虽然员工服务低于预期，但酒店很有效率。当 5 楼被客人占用时，他们正在重新粉刷走廊和电梯门。 窗户是关着的，所以即使在房间里，油漆工作的气味和烟雾也很普遍。 WiFi 不稳定，酒店工作人员甚至问我房间里是否有路由器。当我抱怨 WiFi 连接不好时，他们应该知道我房间里没有单独的路由器， 🇸🇬 Anastasia Liang 到达 23/05/2021 3.5 Family Suite - 2 Bedrooms 正数 响应请求，通过LINE及时回复， 负面的 空调，保险箱，微波炉有问题，最重要的是WIFI不够灵敏 吝啬提供卫生纸，纸巾，最重要的是请加快WIFI系统。 反应迅速，美味的食物和良好的清洁度

