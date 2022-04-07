Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.
Hope Land Hotel Sukhumvit 8 is een 4-sterrenhotel op slechts 700 meter van het Nana Skytrain Station. Het biedt accommodatie met een buitenzwembad. Er is gratis eigen parkeergelegenheid. Fitness centrum En tuin in de ontspanningszone De receptie is 24 uur per dag geopend. Voor alternatieve quarantainepakketten zijn alle prijzen inclusief transferservice. Formele bediening, 3 maaltijden per dag en al andere diensten
Geïnteresseerd in het vragen van kamers Neem rechtstreeks contact op met het hotel via (Contact) Telefoon: 022559555 (Tel: 022559555) Lijn (lijn-ID): @hopelandhotel