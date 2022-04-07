BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.6
waardering met
10112 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 7, 2022
Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 0
Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 1
Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 2
Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 3
Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 4
Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 5
+3 foto's
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 72 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Samitivej Hospital

Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Pakket bestaat uit

  • Dagmenu met 3 maaltijden door de chef van het hotel.
  • Volledige voorzieningen airconditioning, tv met kabel, waterkoker, kluisje, badkamer.
  • Gratis WiFi-internettoegang.
  • Ontspanningsruimte met uitzicht op de buitenlucht.
  • 20% korting op de wasservice.
  • Tweemaal daagse temperatuurcontroles
  • Op de dag van aankomst wordt u opgehaald bij het hotel.
  • 3 keer SWAB-test (onlangs aankondiging van het ministerie van Volksgezondheid)

Hope Land Hotel Sukhumvit 8 is een 4-sterrenhotel op slechts 700 meter van het Nana Skytrain Station. Het biedt accommodatie met een buitenzwembad. Er is gratis eigen parkeergelegenheid. Fitness centrum En tuin in de ontspanningszone De receptie is 24 uur per dag geopend. Voor alternatieve quarantainepakketten zijn alle prijzen inclusief transferservice. Formele bediening, 3 maaltijden per dag en al andere diensten

Geïnteresseerd in het vragen van kamers Neem rechtstreeks contact op met het hotel via (Contact) Telefoon: 022559555 (Tel: 022559555) Lijn (lijn-ID): @hopelandhotel

TOON ALLE HOTELS
Doorzoek 1000+ Hotels / Pakketten
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Partner Hotels

Het Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 - Thonglor
8.3
waardering met
403 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1
8
waardering met
509 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
8
waardering met
3407 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.1
waardering met
847 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
De zilveren palm
7.9
waardering met
461 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Bangkok Palace Hotel
6.8
waardering met
1940 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel
7.3
waardering met
5056 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het Bazaar Hotel Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
308 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong
8.4
waardering met
1299 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Thaisun Bangkok Hotel
8.8
waardering met
69 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79
8
waardering met
5294 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 50
7.4
waardering met
101 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Amber Sukhumvit 85
7.8
waardering met
591 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grande Centrepoint Hotel Sukhumvit 55
9
waardering met
1039 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Arize Hotel Sukhumvit
7.6
waardering met
643 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.5
waardering met
409 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU