โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Booking requests for Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
Package includes
Hope Land Hotel Sukhumvit 8 เป็นโรงแรมระดับ 4 ดาวอยู่ห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้านานาเพียง 700 ม. ให้บริการที่พักพร้อมสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้ง พื้นที่จอดรถส่วนตัวฟรี ศูนย์ออกกำลังกาย และสวนในโซนพักผ่อน มีแผนกต้อนรับบริการตลอด 24 ชม. สำหรับเพ็คเกจ Alternative State Quarantine ราคาทั้งหมดรวมบริการรับส่ง บริการทางการเเพทย์ อาหารวันละ 3 มื้อ และบริการอื่น ๆ แล้ว
สนใจสอบถามห้องพัก ติดต่อโรงแรมโดยตรงได้ที่ (Contact Us) โทรศัพท์ : 022559555 (Tel : 022559555) ไลน์ (Line ID) : @hopelandhotel