โฮปแลนด์สุขุมวิทกรุงเทพมหานคร - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.6
คะแนนจาก
10112
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 7, 2022
Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 0
Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 1
Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 2
Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 3
Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 4
Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 5
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 72 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Samitivej Hospital

โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Hope Land Sukhumvit Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Package includes

  • 3 meals daily menu by Hotel’s Chef.
  • Full Amenities Air Conditioner ,TV with Cable, Kettle, Safety Box , Bathroom.
  • Complimentary WiFi internet access.
  • Outdoor Sky view relaxing area.
  • 20% Discount on Laundry Service.
  • Twice-daily temperature checks
  • Airport Pick up to Hotel on arrival date.
  • 3 Time SWAB test (Recently Announcement From Ministry of Public Health)

Hope Land Hotel Sukhumvit 8 เป็นโรงแรมระดับ 4 ดาวอยู่ห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้านานาเพียง 700 ม. ให้บริการที่พักพร้อมสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้ง พื้นที่จอดรถส่วนตัวฟรี ศูนย์ออกกำลังกาย และสวนในโซนพักผ่อน มีแผนกต้อนรับบริการตลอด 24 ชม. สำหรับเพ็คเกจ Alternative State Quarantine ราคาทั้งหมดรวมบริการรับส่ง บริการทางการเเพทย์ อาหารวันละ 3 มื้อ และบริการอื่น ๆ แล้ว

สนใจสอบถามห้องพัก ติดต่อโรงแรมโดยตรงได้ที่ (Contact Us) โทรศัพท์ : 022559555 (Tel : 022559555) ไลน์ (Line ID) : @hopelandhotel

