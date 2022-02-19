Delicious food

Great Service

Spacious

Comfortable

Clean

Well equipped

This is my second time staying at Bella B, the first time was for full 14 day quarantine. Unfortunately I could only stay for one night as this was for test & go, I love having a whole room to myself. The room is clean and very specious so I was able to get a good night's sleep after my long journey. There is a wide selection of food — the Thai dishes made particularly well. Even cutlery is provided so I did not have to eat from takeaway boxes.

I really appreciated the care that staff put in, any problems I had were resolved very quickly by the team. Even when the wifi was down, they quickly connected a LAN wire to my device to get things back to normal. I also really appreciated the AQ measures put in as it helped me feel very safe after having just travelled.

No doubt, will come back again.