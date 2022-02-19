Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 52 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Kasemrad Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 41 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Bella B All Suites Hotel , und Bella B All Suites Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Bangkok View 40m²
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿14,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- HDMI Kabel
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Schöner Komfort 46m²
฿30,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Familiensuiten
- HDMI Kabel
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
Beste Balla B. 60m²
฿32,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Badewanne
- Familiensuiten
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Küche
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Yoga Matte
Bella B All Suites sind die gut gestalteten funktionalen Suiten mit bester Gastfreundschaft und stilvollen Einrichtungen.
Der Chao Phraya River, der größte Hafen, der durch Bangkok fließt, und der Skybahnhof Krung Thon Buri sind bequem zu Fuß erreichbar.
Sie werden vom modernen und trendigen Stil unserer Suiten in Erinnerung bleiben. Und erleben Sie eine andere Kultur der Dienstleistungen.
Alle Suiten im Bella B All Suites Hotel verfügen über ein Schlafzimmer, ein Badezimmer mit Dusche (einige haben Badewannen) und ein Wohnzimmer, das mit einer Mikrowelle und Küchenutensilien zum Aufwärmen der Mahlzeiten ausgestattet ist. Einige Suiten verfügen auch über eine Küche mit einem Esstisch.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Muang Airport to the hotel
- Meals a day create by chef.
- Vegetarian menu is available
- WiFi available 24 hours throughout the hotel
- Complimentary in room drinking water
- Total 1-3 times COVID-19 tests RT-PCR due to package
- 24 hours standby nurse service
- Official COVID-19-free certificate prior to check-out
Ergebnis
4.0/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 42 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Bella B All Suites Hotel
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Bella B All Suites HotelSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
3.2 Bangkok View
Negative
- Only 1 small tv in bedroom.
The room is so small. I couldn't stay in the room.
I checked out after my first covid test. The hotel took advantage of quarantine rule change to forfeit most of my prepaid 7 days reservation. Do not paid in full in advanced.
5.0 Bangkok View
- Good pick up from airport
- Covid 19 pcr.test was done when arrived at hotel, no waiting time
- Specious room, comfortable
- Helpful staff
- Good price for test & go
- Excellent
I had a good sleep in comfy bed, good services, help me carry all my luggages.
4.8 Bangkok View
- Good value for money for test & go include pick up from airport, pcr.test, 3 meals.
- Comfortable room.
- Nice staff.
- Wifi was ok., can watch NetfliX
I paid 1,000 bath extra for quick pcr.test, result came out in only 3 hours, worth it.
5.0 Bangkok View
- Nice room with separate bedroom & living room and counter bar
- Microwave for warming food, 3 meals was good for staying 1 night test & go
- Bath room was small but ok.
- Good services.
I really like lunch here Hainanese chicken, very good taste.
4.7 Bangkok View
Specious room size. Facilities were working well. For test n go was quick to receive the results. Well communicate and helpful with the receptionist. The hotel provided of what you needed.
4.7 Bangkok View
Positiv
Negative
- Nice rooms have everything in room ..
- Food can be better .. but it what we pay for can’t complain and I order from grab and was easy box staff recommended anyways
Nice hotel rooms are spacious bedroom and living room saperate .. nice cooperative staff .. you get what you pay for it’s simple ..
4.4 Bangkok View
Positiv
- Apartment size
- View of Bangkok
- Staff
The apartment is huge, two A/C, one in living room/kitchen and second in bedroom, both working well. View from a balcony is wonderful. It is noisy because of highway. However, it doesn’t disturb that much when you’re in to your own things. TV lacks of international channels, only news. Internet is fair, only 5GHz stable. It is enough to work trough VPN or watch NETFLIX. Most of food are delicious, not available to choose as you eat what a chef cooks. The portions seem small but enough to keep you full through the day. The feeding times are 7:00/12:00/17:00. In overall, my staying was great. I cannot say anything bad as you get what you pay for and maybe a bit more for that price.
5.0 Bella Comfort
Positiv
- Delicious food
- Great Service
- Spacious
- Comfortable
- Clean
- Well equipped
This is my second time staying at Bella B, the first time was for full 14 day quarantine. Unfortunately I could only stay for one night as this was for test & go, I love having a whole room to myself. The room is clean and very specious so I was able to get a good night's sleep after my long journey. There is a wide selection of food — the Thai dishes made particularly well. Even cutlery is provided so I did not have to eat from takeaway boxes.
I really appreciated the care that staff put in, any problems I had were resolved very quickly by the team. Even when the wifi was down, they quickly connected a LAN wire to my device to get things back to normal. I also really appreciated the AQ measures put in as it helped me feel very safe after having just travelled.
No doubt, will come back again.
3.3 Bangkok View
PositivNegative
- Wifi, food and English TV channels
To fix the negativs: use your own mobile internet provider (only good router is the 5Ghz one on floor five). Bring extra food and spices in your suitcase, the portions is to small and cooked with little spices (Farrang style?). English TV channels has to be fixed via internet. Only Eng TV ch provided is four News ch from: Qatar, Turkey, Japan and Germany. If the Hotel would correct these problems they could put the price up with 25% and with the comfy Apt would be a good deal for the customers.
2.5 Bella Comfort
Positiv
Negative
- Room is oke , wifi very bad , i ask them but the do nothing , i am happy that i can go to my wife
When i ask them about food for other meals they dont understand sometimes and then is going wrong , today they forget me , then you must eat what you get , in other hotels you can also choose in 3 differents meals, i am littel bit disapountid abot that , when you wont to order fore 7 eleven is oke , no problems, and the room is also oke fore a littel wile , but i never go back to this hotel , i now that i must stay 7 days, but that is a long time when you get the good food. maarten ruiter
3.3 Bangkok View
PositivNegative
The hotel location and staff was great and secure however the only comments that food was not good and very difficult to order from outside due to restrictions
3.6 Bangkok View
Positiv
Negative
- The hotel staff are really helpful and nice
- I love the sunrise view at my room
- The air circulation in my room (606) was not really good because it was very close to main road
- The wifi was poor, I had to use my personal data connection during the quarantine, I assumed because my room was in the corner of the hotel building
Overall this ASQ hotel is good for that price! I will recommend this to my Indonesia colleagues for sure.
1.9 Bangkok View
Positiv
Negative
- Enough space for two people
- Really bad meals
- very hard to get the things you need from the hotel (toilet paper, water…)
The apartment was okay but the service from the hotel really wasn‘t good. We were so glad when we came out.
5.0 Bangkok View
Positiv
- Staff were friendly and helpful.
- Room is spacious, comfortable and most importantly is clean!
- Wifi is always connected.
- Food wise is as good as it gets. But variety of food delivery services to choose from.
To be honest,I didn’t expect much - compare it with the price I paid. But I was pleased and content that I chose this hotel. The operation was efficient, staff were friendly and helpful since the moment I stepped foot into it. Without a doubt- if I have to do it again, I would definitely come back here. Recommended!
2.5 Bella Comfort
Positiv
Negative
- Some of the staff were very helpful and really tried their best to accommodate
- Room is big which is necessary for when you're stuck in there
- Complimentary water, microwave, hot water boiler etc.
- Some other staff were terrible and it felt like they didn't want to help at all
- The traffic is loud from the road but considering this is one of the cheapest ASQ options, it's ok
- The food is awful and very small portions. You will need to budget additional money for food delivery during your stay unless you want to starve
- You need to pay for your own 4g connection because the wifi is no good
Overall considering this hotel is one of the cheapest ASQ options, I can't complain too much. Some of the staff were super helpful, and they did everything they could to improve my stay, ex. Fix the loud electric box in my room, help me order things from 7-11, bring me coffee in the morning etc. Yes, there are certainly negatives but given the price, I could tolerate the negatives. With that being said, if I had to do 10-14 days, i think it is worth it to spend some more money for nicer amenities
3.3 Bangkok View
Positiv
Negative
- แอร์เย็นสบาย เครื่องทำน้ำอุ่นใช้ได้ดี อุปกรณ์อำนวยความสะดวกใช้งานได้ดีทุกอย่าง
- พนักงานให้บริการพอใช้ ไม่แย่มาก มีผิดพลาดบ้างเล็กน้อย
- พื้นที่กว้างขวางพอสมควร
- อาหารมีฮาลาลให้เลือก
- หมอนนอนไม่สบายเลย ไม่สบายแม้แต่นิดเดียว
- ผ้าปูเตียงเก่า เป็นขุย ผ้าห่มผืนเล็กกว่าเตียง
- ไฟในห้องนอนควรเป็นแบบหรี่ได้หรือมีไฟหัวเตียง หลอดไฟบางจุดเสีย ใช้การไม่ได้ ควรซ่อมก่อนให้แขกเข้าพัก
- เลือกเมนูอาหารแล้วได้ไม่ตรงตามที่เลือกในบางมื้อ
- ห้องนอนมีแสงรบกวนในตอนกลางวันไม่ทึบเท่าที่ควร
- มีเสียงรบกวนเล็กน้อยจากการคมนาคมด้านนอก แต่ไม่ถึงกับนอนไม่ได้เลย
- มื้อเช้าทุกวันจะมีน้ำผลไม้มาด้วย แต่ 2 วันสุดท้ายไม่ให้มา และเราขอนมไปในมื้อเช้า ไม่เคยได้เลย
แขกต้องพักหลายวัน ควรเตรียมปลอกหมอนและผ้าปูเตียงให้เปลี่ยนในห้อง
ให้แจ้งอุณหภูมิ 07.00-09.00 น. แต่พนักงานตามตั้งแต่ 07.00 น. จะรีบรบกวนแขกไปทำไม ควรรอก่อนดีกว่าสัก 08.00-08.30 น.ค่อยตามก็ไม่สาย
1.5 Bangkok View
PositivNegative
- Wi-Fi
- Eating
- Impossible to sleep.big road at 50meter
this hotel is really not good .. as i wrote the food is not good .. the wi-fi very bad and the maximum they did not put back the 4 days that we were staying telling me that it is the government does not want not that we reimburse customers ..... i lost 11,000 THB. never again at this hotel. And believe me I know all the beautiful hotels in Bangkok.
4.7 Bella Comfort
Positiv
Negative
- Friendly staff
- Good food- better as other asq hotels
- Good Wifi
- Kitchen with microwave and big refrigerator
- Little loud from traffic, but we know it and it's acceptable.
Good asq Hotel, little loud from the traffic but when the people are always in the room so they have little entertainment from the cars, the train and people, which are to see from the window. Bangkok is a living city
3.3 Bangkok View
Positiv
Negative
- The staff was extremely helpful and courteous. They were willing to go above and beyond to help me during my quarantine stay and getting settled in Bangkok.
- Ordering items from outside of quarantine was easy.
- The wifi was extremely problematic, therefore hotspotting from my phone the whole time was necessary. This was for any basic use of the internet.
- The food portions were sometimes quite small or plain.
Overall a good experience - having the one bedroom apartment was helpful to keep work/life spaces separate over the two week duration.
5.0 Bangkok View
Positiv
- Reliable wifi
- Comfortable and spacious
- Employees are ready to help all the time
- Careful and safe with COVID measures
- A large range of western and Thai food on the menu everyday
- Snacks and coffee were complimentary
This hotel was great compared to its low price and I had a lovely and comfortable stay. The staff also try their best to respond to our needs and request quickly. It was also very reassuring to see the staff take COVID measurements very seriously.
The food was also good as there were many options from western to Thai food and I could even reheat my food with the plates the hotel provided with a microwave, which came in very handy. The hotel also has dishwashing soap so that you could wash your plates after reheating and eating your food!
In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels