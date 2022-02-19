BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hôtel Bella B All Suites - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.3
note avec
55 avis
Mis à jour le February 23, 2022
Bella B All Suites Hotel
Bella B All Suites Hotel - Image 1
Bella B All Suites Hotel - Image 2
Bella B All Suites Hotel - Image 3
Bella B All Suites Hotel - Image 4
Bella B All Suites Hotel - Image 5
+3 Photos
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 52 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Kasemrad Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Hôtel Bella B All Suites de manière prioritaire, et Hôtel Bella B All Suites percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Vue de Bangkok 40
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿14,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Câble HDMI
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Beau confort 46
฿30,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
Meilleur Balla B 60
฿32,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Tapis de yoga

Bella B All Suites est des suites fonctionnelles bien conçues grâce à l'hospitalité la plus raffinée et aux installations raffinées.

Le fleuve Chao Phraya, le plus grand port qui traverse Bangkok, et la gare de train aérien Krung Thon Buri sont idéalement situés à quelques pas.

Vous serez mémorisé par le style moderne et tendance de toutes nos suites. Et découvrez une culture de services différente.

Toutes les suites du Bella B All Suites Hotel disposent d'une chambre, d'une salle de bain avec douche (certaines d'entre elles ont une baignoire) et d'un salon, équipé d'un four micro-ondes et d'ustensiles de cuisine pour réchauffer les repas. Certaines suites disposent également d'une cuisine avec une table à manger.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Muang Airport to the hotel
  • Meals a day create by chef.
  • Vegetarian menu is available
  • WiFi available 24 hours throughout the hotel
  • Complimentary in room drinking water
  • Total 1-3 times COVID-19 tests RT-PCR due to package
  • 24 hours standby nurse service
  • Official COVID-19-free certificate prior to check-out
But
4.0/5
Très bien
Basé sur 42 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
17
Très bien
13
Moyenne
10
Pauvres
2
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Hôtel Bella B All Suites , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
🇹🇭Tippi Lee

Révisé le 19/02/2022
Arrivé le 16/02/2022
3.2 Bangkok View
Négatifs
  • Only 1 small tv in bedroom.

The room is so small. I couldn't stay in the room. I checked out after my first covid test. The hotel took advantage of quarantine rule change to forfeit most of my prepaid 7 days reservation. Do not paid in full in advanced.

🇹🇭MRS.WITTHAWAN LIMNARONG

Révisé le 16/02/2022
Arrivé le 01/02/2022
5.0 Bangkok View
  • Good pick up from airport
  • Covid 19 pcr.test was done when arrived at hotel, no waiting time
  • Specious room, comfortable
  • Helpful staff
  • Good price for test & go
  • Excellent

I had a good sleep in comfy bed, good services, help me carry all my luggages.

🇹🇭MR.PORANART KATANYUTANON

Révisé le 16/02/2022
Arrivé le 14/02/2022
4.8 Bangkok View
  • Good value for money for test & go include pick up from airport, pcr.test, 3 meals.
  • Comfortable room.
  • Nice staff.
  • Wifi was ok., can watch NetfliX

I paid 1,000 bath extra for quick pcr.test, result came out in only 3 hours, worth it.

🇹🇭MRS.PAVINTARA HARINSOOT

Révisé le 16/02/2022
Arrivé le 12/01/2022
5.0 Bangkok View
  • Nice room with separate bedroom & living room and counter bar
  • Microwave for warming food, 3 meals was good for staying 1 night test & go
  • Bath room was small but ok.
  • Good services.

I really like lunch here Hainanese chicken, very good taste.

🇹🇭Nic

Révisé le 14/02/2022
Arrivé le 09/01/2022
4.7 Bangkok View

Specious room size. Facilities were working well. For test n go was quick to receive the results. Well communicate and helpful with the receptionist. The hotel provided of what you needed.

🇮🇳Fayaz ahmad kakroo

Révisé le 14/02/2022
Arrivé le 29/01/2022
4.7 Bangkok View
Positifs
  • Nice rooms have everything in room ..
Négatifs
  • Food can be better .. but it what we pay for can’t complain and I order from grab and was easy box staff recommended anyways

Nice hotel rooms are spacious bedroom and living room saperate .. nice cooperative staff .. you get what you pay for it’s simple ..

🇱🇻Arturs Soldatovs

Révisé le 08/02/2022
Arrivé le 02/02/2022
4.4 Bangkok View
Positifs
  • Apartment size
  • View of Bangkok
  • Staff

The apartment is huge, two A/C, one in living room/kitchen and second in bedroom, both working well. View from a balcony is wonderful. It is noisy because of highway. However, it doesn’t disturb that much when you’re in to your own things. TV lacks of international channels, only news. Internet is fair, only 5GHz stable. It is enough to work trough VPN or watch NETFLIX. Most of food are delicious, not available to choose as you eat what a chef cooks. The portions seem small but enough to keep you full through the day. The feeding times are 7:00/12:00/17:00. In overall, my staying was great. I cannot say anything bad as you get what you pay for and maybe a bit more for that price.

🇹🇭Sansara

Révisé le 06/02/2022
Arrivé le 16/12/2021
5.0 Bella Comfort
Positifs
  • Delicious food
  • Great Service
  • Spacious
  • Comfortable
  • Clean
  • Well equipped

This is my second time staying at Bella B, the first time was for full 14 day quarantine. Unfortunately I could only stay for one night as this was for test & go, I love having a whole room to myself. The room is clean and very specious so I was able to get a good night's sleep after my long journey. There is a wide selection of food — the Thai dishes made particularly well. Even cutlery is provided so I did not have to eat from takeaway boxes.

I really appreciated the care that staff put in, any problems I had were resolved very quickly by the team. Even when the wifi was down, they quickly connected a LAN wire to my device to get things back to normal. I also really appreciated the AQ measures put in as it helped me feel very safe after having just travelled.

No doubt, will come back again.

🇦🇺Steven Sundin

Révisé le 05/02/2022
Arrivé le 28/01/2022
3.3 Bangkok View
Positifs
  • The Apt space.
Négatifs
  • Wifi, food and English TV channels

To fix the negativs: use your own mobile internet provider (only good router is the 5Ghz one on floor five). Bring extra food and spices in your suitcase, the portions is to small and cooked with little spices (Farrang style?). English TV channels has to be fixed via internet. Only Eng TV ch provided is four News ch from: Qatar, Turkey, Japan and Germany. If the Hotel would correct these problems they could put the price up with 25% and with the comfy Apt would be a good deal for the customers.

🇳🇱Maarten Ruiter

Révisé le 30/01/2022
Arrivé le 29/01/2022
2.5 Bella Comfort
Positifs
  • Room is oke , wifi very bad , i ask them but the do nothing , i am happy that i can go to my wife
Négatifs
  • WIFI
  • Food

When i ask them about food for other meals they dont understand sometimes and then is going wrong , today they forget me , then you must eat what you get , in other hotels you can also choose in 3 differents meals, i am littel bit disapountid abot that , when you wont to order fore 7 eleven is oke , no problems, and the room is also oke fore a littel wile , but i never go back to this hotel , i now that i must stay 7 days, but that is a long time when you get the good food. maarten ruiter

🇹🇭Thipphwan

Révisé le 24/01/2022
Arrivé le 08/01/2022
3.3 Bangkok View
Positifs
  • Room size
Négatifs
  • Food was not good

The hotel location and staff was great and secure however the only comments that food was not good and very difficult to order from outside due to restrictions

🇮🇩Ariando

Révisé le 21/01/2022
Arrivé le 15/01/2022
3.6 Bangkok View
Positifs
  • The hotel staff are really helpful and nice
  • I love the sunrise view at my room
Négatifs
  • The air circulation in my room (606) was not really good because it was very close to main road
  • The wifi was poor, I had to use my personal data connection during the quarantine, I assumed because my room was in the corner of the hotel building

Overall this ASQ hotel is good for that price! I will recommend this to my Indonesia colleagues for sure.

🇦🇹Manuel Ortner

Révisé le 21/01/2022
Arrivé le 05/01/2022
1.9 Bangkok View
Positifs
  • Enough space for two people
Négatifs
  • Really bad meals
  • very hard to get the things you need from the hotel (toilet paper, water…)

The apartment was okay but the service from the hotel really wasn‘t good. We were so glad when we came out.

🇦🇺Tye Trow

Révisé le 19/01/2022
Arrivé le 07/01/2022
5.0 Bangkok View
Positifs
  • Staff were friendly and helpful.
  • Room is spacious, comfortable and most importantly is clean!
  • Wifi is always connected.
  • Food wise is as good as it gets. But variety of food delivery services to choose from.

To be honest,I didn’t expect much - compare it with the price I paid. But I was pleased and content that I chose this hotel. The operation was efficient, staff were friendly and helpful since the moment I stepped foot into it. Without a doubt- if I have to do it again, I would definitely come back here. Recommended!

🇪🇸Felipe Gonzalez Noguchi

Révisé le 11/01/2022
Arrivé le 05/01/2022
2.5 Bella Comfort
Positifs
  • Some of the staff were very helpful and really tried their best to accommodate
  • Room is big which is necessary for when you're stuck in there
  • Complimentary water, microwave, hot water boiler etc.
Négatifs
  • Some other staff were terrible and it felt like they didn't want to help at all
  • The traffic is loud from the road but considering this is one of the cheapest ASQ options, it's ok
  • The food is awful and very small portions. You will need to budget additional money for food delivery during your stay unless you want to starve
  • You need to pay for your own 4g connection because the wifi is no good

Overall considering this hotel is one of the cheapest ASQ options, I can't complain too much. Some of the staff were super helpful, and they did everything they could to improve my stay, ex. Fix the loud electric box in my room, help me order things from 7-11, bring me coffee in the morning etc. Yes, there are certainly negatives but given the price, I could tolerate the negatives. With that being said, if I had to do 10-14 days, i think it is worth it to spend some more money for nicer amenities

🇹🇭Yasmine Mohammed

Révisé le 05/01/2022
Arrivé le 28/12/2021
3.3 Bangkok View
Positifs
  • แอร์เย็นสบาย เครื่องทำน้ำอุ่นใช้ได้ดี อุปกรณ์อำนวยความสะดวกใช้งานได้ดีทุกอย่าง
  • พนักงานให้บริการพอใช้ ไม่แย่มาก มีผิดพลาดบ้างเล็กน้อย
  • พื้นที่กว้างขวางพอสมควร
  • อาหารมีฮาลาลให้เลือก
Négatifs
  • หมอนนอนไม่สบายเลย ไม่สบายแม้แต่นิดเดียว
  • ผ้าปูเตียงเก่า เป็นขุย ผ้าห่มผืนเล็กกว่าเตียง
  • ไฟในห้องนอนควรเป็นแบบหรี่ได้หรือมีไฟหัวเตียง หลอดไฟบางจุดเสีย ใช้การไม่ได้ ควรซ่อมก่อนให้แขกเข้าพัก
  • เลือกเมนูอาหารแล้วได้ไม่ตรงตามที่เลือกในบางมื้อ
  • ห้องนอนมีแสงรบกวนในตอนกลางวันไม่ทึบเท่าที่ควร
  • มีเสียงรบกวนเล็กน้อยจากการคมนาคมด้านนอก แต่ไม่ถึงกับนอนไม่ได้เลย
  • มื้อเช้าทุกวันจะมีน้ำผลไม้มาด้วย แต่ 2 วันสุดท้ายไม่ให้มา และเราขอนมไปในมื้อเช้า ไม่เคยได้เลย

แขกต้องพักหลายวัน ควรเตรียมปลอกหมอนและผ้าปูเตียงให้เปลี่ยนในห้อง ให้แจ้งอุณหภูมิ 07.00-09.00 น. แต่พนักงานตามตั้งแต่ 07.00 น. จะรีบรบกวนแขกไปทำไม ควรรอก่อนดีกว่าสัก 08.00-08.30 น.ค่อยตามก็ไม่สาย

🇧🇪BESANGEZ DANIEL

Révisé le 23/10/2021
Arrivé le 30/10/2021
1.5 Bangkok View
Positifs
  • O
Négatifs
  • Wi-Fi
  • Eating
  • Impossible to sleep.big road at 50meter

this hotel is really not good .. as i wrote the food is not good .. the wi-fi very bad and the maximum they did not put back the 4 days that we were staying telling me that it is the government does not want not that we reimburse customers ..... i lost 11,000 THB. never again at this hotel. And believe me I know all the beautiful hotels in Bangkok.

🇸🇪Josef Poth

Révisé le 10/10/2021
Arrivé le 24/09/2021
4.7 Bella Comfort
Positifs
  • Friendly staff
  • Good food- better as other asq hotels
  • Good Wifi
  • Kitchen with microwave and big refrigerator
Négatifs
  • Little loud from traffic, but we know it and it's acceptable.

Good asq Hotel, little loud from the traffic but when the people are always in the room so they have little entertainment from the cars, the train and people, which are to see from the window. Bangkok is a living city

🇨🇦Keira Gruttner

Révisé le 14/09/2021
Arrivé le 22/08/2021
3.3 Bangkok View
Positifs
  • The staff was extremely helpful and courteous. They were willing to go above and beyond to help me during my quarantine stay and getting settled in Bangkok.
  • Ordering items from outside of quarantine was easy.
Négatifs
  • The wifi was extremely problematic, therefore hotspotting from my phone the whole time was necessary. This was for any basic use of the internet.
  • The food portions were sometimes quite small or plain.

Overall a good experience - having the one bedroom apartment was helpful to keep work/life spaces separate over the two week duration.

🇨🇦Janie Williams

Révisé le 16/08/2021
Arrivé le 20/07/2021
5.0 Bangkok View
Positifs
  • Reliable wifi
  • Comfortable and spacious
  • Employees are ready to help all the time
  • Careful and safe with COVID measures
  • A large range of western and Thai food on the menu everyday
  • Snacks and coffee were complimentary

This hotel was great compared to its low price and I had a lovely and comfortable stay. The staff also try their best to respond to our needs and request quickly. It was also very reassuring to see the staff take COVID measurements very seriously.

The food was also good as there were many options from western to Thai food and I could even reheat my food with the plates the hotel provided with a microwave, which came in very handy. The hotel also has dishwashing soap so that you could wash your plates after reheating and eating your food!

Adresse / Carte

369 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600

