총 AQ 호텔 객실 64 침실
파트너 병원 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
Prepayment and cancellation policy:
Reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs guidelines dated 26 July 2021, the AQ reservation document must be a receipt or proof of payment for AQ reservation, specifying that the travelers have paid for all the expenses or have paid at least 500 US Dollar (or 15,000 Thai Baht) as a deposit. Therefore, hotel will require a deposit of THB 15,000 in order to send the AQ reservation confirmation that you will need to present for the COE.
• 10% of the booking is Non-refundable. Remaining amount is refundable in case of cancellation.
• Non-refundable full prepayment is required 7 days prior to arrival
• Date change of the reservation will be allowed up to 72 hours prior to arrival
Prepayment will be refundable in one of 2 cases:
• Certificate of Entry or COE is declined; (Email verification is required)
• RT-PCR result indicating COVID-19 detected (Email verification is required)
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
세련된 룸 32m²
฿39,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 커피 머신
- 커넥팅 룸
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 넷플릭스
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
어반 룸 | 탁 트인 도시 전망 32m²
฿44,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿35,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
세련된 스위트 | 별도의 거실 60m²
฿62,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿57,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿40,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿19,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
최대 4 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
Ultra Savvy 제품군 | 2 베드룸 스위트-발코니 112m²
฿138,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿115,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿85,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿38,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
𝗢𝗙𝗙 𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗣𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗔𝗚𝗘*
𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗰 𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗺 (32 sqm) THB 46,350 순 | 𝗨𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻 𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗺 (32 sqm, Panoramic City view) THB 50,850 순
𝟭𝟱 𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗯𝘆 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟯𝟭 𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗯𝘆 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸. 𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑟는 𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑚𝑜𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑗𝑢𝑛𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑖𝑛 𝑢𝑠𝑒 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑖𝑠.
𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗸𝗼𝗸 | 돌리면서 쉽게 수완 나품과 돈 므앙 국제 공항에서 액세스 및 Bangpakok 9 국제 병원에서 제공하는 국제 의료 표준 쿰빗 (Sukhumvit)의 중심부에 주요 위치와 함께, 손님, 안전한 환경에서 𝗔𝗹𝗼𝗳𝘁 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗸𝗼𝗸 𝗦𝘂𝗸𝗵𝘂𝗺𝘃𝗶𝘁 𝟭𝟭에 스타일에 머물 수있는 그들의 첨단 기술의 편의 시설, 방콕 스카이라인의 아름다운 전망, 맛있는 요리를 갖춘 쾌적한 객실과 스위트룸에서 편안한 경험을 누리십시오.
𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮𝘆𝘁
2021년 7월 26일 일자 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙞𝙜𝙣 𝘼𝙛𝙛𝙖𝙞𝙧𝙨 지침 𝙤𝙛 𝙈𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙮에 대한 언급은 AQ 예약 문서는 여행자가 모든 비용을 지불하거나 적어도 1,000달러을 지불하도록 지정, AQ 예약에 대한 지불의 영수증이나 증거를 수 (또는 30,000한다 태국 바트) 보증금. 따라서 호텔은 COE를 위해 제시해야 하는 AQ 예약 확인서를 보내기 위해 THB 30,000의 보증금을 요구합니다.
- 예약금의 10%는 환불되지 않습니다. 잔여금액은 취소시 환불
- 도착 7일 전까지 환불 불가 전액 선결제가 필요합니다.
- 예약 날짜 변경은 도착 72시간 전까지 가능합니다.
𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁는 𝟮 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗳𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 :
- 입학 증명서 또는 COE가 거부되었습니다. (이메일 인증이 필요합니다)
- 코로나19가 검출된 RT-PCR 결과(이메일 인증 필요)
어메니티 / 특징
- 매일 아침, 점심, 저녁 식사와 함께 맛있는 태국, 아시아 및 서양 세트 (채식 선택 가능)
- 도착시 무료 미니 바
- 요청시 요가 매트 제공
- Designated relaxation area
- 다양한 국제 채널, 넷플릭스 및 유튜브 이용이 가능한 42 인치 LCD TV
- 무료 Wi-Fi
- 식음료 및 세탁 서비스 20 % 할인
- Marriott Bonvoy members earn elite nights and points from eligible services during the stay
- Sanitized airport pick up service
- 2 COVID-19 tests (RT-PCR)
- 무료 원격 진료 시스템 서비스
- 매일 건강 모니터링을 위해 24 시간 간호사 이용 가능
알 로프트 방콕 수 쿰빗 11
4.7 Urban room | Panoramic city view
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean and modern room
- Nice view
- Comfortable bed (King)
- Friendly staff
I would definitely book this ASQ hotel again. Next time coming in under the Test & Go, come prepared for long stay
4.6 Chic room
긍정적
네거티브
- Everything thing was perfect
Lovely hotel, First class service, the staff very friendly and helpful, my hotel room was excellent, hope to return this year.
4.3 Chic room
긍정적
네거티브
- Lobby was quick to respond to calls & text
- Friendly & anticipated our needs
- The Aloft AQ write up said that after the first Covid test, we would be able to do laundry. However, when we went to do laundry, they said we could not do laundry until after the 2nd Covid test. This was too late, a day before we would leave. They did not follow what they said in their “rules” for the AQ room.
With the exception of the above, all went well. The staff was friendly and tried to please and meet our needs. Food was OK. They did give several choices and there was plenty to eat. They cleaned our room once, another time would’ve been even better. However, fresh towels were brought each day. I would recommend Aloft hotel for others.
4.6 Chic room
긍정적
네거티브
- Everything was very smooth!
- Room next to the lift is not good. Too loud for people with light sleep. So avoid room next to the lift.
- The door of the room was not cancelling noise good. Hotel should work on that. I dont want to listen to people on the floor talking and i dont want them to listen when i have a hot time in bed eighter. ;-)
Location is great, very close to everything you need. The staff is very friendly and always helping you out if you have any concern. The PCR testing was very quick and good (i booked express, the result was there after 2 hours though i would recommend to call the reception every 1 or 2 hours for the result. I didnt get informed about the test result when it arrived. Only knew about it being here already because i asked after 4 hours.
But besides that a very good experience at Aloft. Would go again 100%!
5.0 Chic room
긍정적
- Friendly staff
- Clean room
- Comfortable pick up service at the airport
Friendly staff, Clean room, Comfortable pick up service at the airport. Delicious meal and punctual report
4.8 Chic room
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean
- Friendly &helpfull staff
- Food could have more variety
Recommended hotel for everyone
It is situated very good
Service and staff do a great job
Rooms are very clean
4.1 Chic room
네거티브
- Knocking on the door when your food is ready they don’t understand that you could be in the shower or watching the television did not hear the knock I complained about it my breakfast was ice cold and coffee also was cold they were very polite about it and just said they were sorry
In my opinion the one serving the food should wait until you hear a reply before you leave hello hello hello
2.9 Chic room
긍정적
네거티브
- Good location but what's the point for AQ
Good enough for a night stay, but THB 50000+ is quite expensive, the room is just ok. Food is delicious but a bit small portion.
2.5 Chic room
Cannot contact to hotel by telephone before check in. Even after checked in, contacting front desk was far way difficult. No more next time stay for this hotel.
5.0 Chic room
긍정적
Arrival was efficiently done with pcr done immediately. Then taken to room. Everything is provided. A call from reception asking for my meal requirements. Results given early morning around 8am. Would stay again without hesitation. Highly recommended
0.5 Chic room
긍정적 네거티브
My flight landed at DMK 29/11/2021 (but choose 28/11 as I can't wait to give this feedback), the hotel sent the driver to pick up at BKK. Waiting for 2 hrs then ask to fix the issue spend very long time to respond and resolve it. Other friends chose the cheaper hotels with much better service. First time try this hotel but the most terrible experience.
5.0 Chic room
긍정적
네거티브
- Excellent communication before booking (email and call), during AQ and follow up
- Very warm welcome and everything is on point with the 1st day AQ, including airport pickup, Covid test, meals
- Hotel is modern, clean and comfortable
- Location is central and near subways that’ll get you anywhere you’d want to go
- A lot of everything within walking distance, food, alcohol, convenience store and others
- Can’t say enough good things about this hotel
- Was given the wrong expectation on the Covid test results before booking. I was told that the results would be a few hours, but it took 24 hours
Inquired with a dozen hotels and this one is the most helpful and communicative. I appreciated that, especially with a million things going on trying to get into the country with their COE, which is now the Thailand pass. Alfred and I communicated by email and Min helped me finish the booking by phone. She was so patient with me.
Everything about this hotel is amazing. This is my first time to Thailand and I couldn’t get a better welcome. I’ve been around the world and their staff is the most receptive ever. I’ve never felt so welcomed in my life. The service was very personalized and the staff treated me like a VIP.
I will definitely go back and I will book this hotel again.
4.9 Chic room
긍정적
네거티브
- Professional and responsive staff, great food options, nice room, great hot water, comfortable bed, and good internet.
- No real negatives, we loved the place!
We would definitely stay here again! The food options were delicious and the staff were very accommodating and responsive. They made the process extremely easy and even had SIM cards for sale at the hotel.
5.0 Urban room | Panoramic city view
긍정적
네거티브
- Very good food, extra requests are taken care
- Large room with all facilities
- Dedicated staff who knows what is hospitality
- Good air con that makes you forget the balcony
- To be in quarantine
- Should add some more Thai tv channels
We had a great stay at aloft, the hotel is taking care very well for their guests and their needs.
Excellent food delivered to your door on time,
4.8 Urban room | Panoramic city view
긍정적
네거티브
- Food
- Service
- Safety measures
- Communication
- Cleanliness
- Comfort
I really enjoyed my stay at the hotel and would recommend to anyone who wishes to do an ASQin Bangkok
4.8 Urban room | Panoramic city view
긍정적 네거티브
Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 was in a very convenient location for my quarantine. The hotel staff were very responsive, the food choices were excellent and the view was impressive. Would be willing to quarantine here again.
4.4 Chic room
긍정적
네거티브
- variation of Food for Foreigner and Thai National
- request for additional Drinks for Breakfast ( Coffee, Juice, Milk..)
- corner room nice view
- good service
- Netflix connection
I have been here already the second time. The Airport pickup was organized well without any delay. I recommended for the guest to apply for Food Panda and &Eleven App that you can order other drinks and Food beside the offer from the hotel. The staff is very cooperative to serve you the delivery.
5.0 Urban room | Panoramic city view
긍정적
네거티브
- Comfortable
- Quiet
- Great staff
- very Clean (Even their TV remote is in a plastic cover)
- Bingo game every week with 500 THB price
- Android TV which you can log in to Netflix and other apps.
- The wifi is great and stable
- Big portion and delicious foods with a lot of fruits
- City view
- Water as much as you want
- complementary minibar
- They take a good care of you
- If you always select one food style, it gets repetitive.
I booked this hotel for my quarantine and I enjoyed staying there.
The hotel and the staff are great. I had some issues with my bank but still they reserved my room and let me pay later so I didn't fall behind my schedule. They also upgraded my room to an urban room for free.
They play a Bingo game every week and I won 500 THB of food and beverage. They sometimes bring some stuff to your room for you to have fun with them like the Rubik's Cube which was fun for me.The Foods were good but if you don't eat spicy foods you should tell them because here in Thailand they usually have spicy foods. They have 3 styles for food, Western style, Thai style and Asian style. I mostly got the western style which got a little repetitive but I also tried other styles. Their foods are delicious and they bring you a big portion which is more than enough with a lot of fruits. You need to select your food one day in advance and you can choose the time you want your meals.They have an android TV which you can log in to your accounts on netflix or other apps and watch movies. Their TV also has English channels that play movies, sports, news, etc all the time.Their wifi was great and stable. I tested their wifi speed 3 times and it was between 48 to 60 Mbps for both downloading and uploading. You won't have any problem watching movies online with high quality or having online meetings.My room had two big windows, one of them with a city view on the 22th floor but you can't open them. The room is quiet and comfortable.The nurses and the hotel staff, they all were great, kind and considerate.I wanted to stay more but because it was a quarantine hotel right now, I wouldn't be able to go out.It's been more than 2 weeks since I left the hotel but I actually missed the Aloft hotel. I don't like my current hotel, I can't find a delicious and big portion of meals, except for Bowlito which is great and it's my favorite. I think I need to go back to Marriott hotels.
I definitely recommend this hotel.
5.0 Urban room | Panoramic city view
긍정적
- Excellent staff
- Good food choices
- Nice room
The hotel did an excellent job and the staff was amazing, I will definitely come back here for a non_ASQ stay.
5.0 Chic room
긍정적
불만이 없는 훌륭한 ASQ 호텔. 음식, 직원, 서비스 및 편의 시설은 훌륭했습니다. 메리어트는 ASQ를 위한 최선의 선택입니다.