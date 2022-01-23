AQ酒店客房总数 146 卧室
伙伴医院 World Medical Hospital
请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
房间数
以下所有软件包都包括所需的测试和运输。
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 32m²
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
尊贵豪华房 36m²
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
翠贝卡豪华房 36m²
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
BelAire套房 45m²
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Family Deluxe (2 persons) 64m²
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 连接房间
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 素食餐
FLEXI
实现
自由
自由灵活的修改
创造自己的日常餐点
点菜的全膳和下午茶
补充零食和汽水
您小孩子的菜单和便利设施
…不仅是检疫，还包括检疫和冷藏…
便利设施/功能
- Kids & Baby menu available
- Free Wifi
- Airport Transfer to hotel
- Health Care Service
- Covid-19 RT-PCR test
- 24/7 medical staff on site
如果您是BelAire Bangkok Sukhumvit
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 BelAire Bangkok Sukhumvit查看所有评论
4.8 Deluxe
正数
负面的
- Very clean.
- Very efficient.
- Felt safe
- Only Thai channels on TV
- Crazy driver took me from airport to hotel, maks speed 145 km/H on several occasions.
I had a very pleasant stay at BelAire hotel.
Everything was extremely well organized.
Room was clean and spacious.
Plenty of food. I could have wished some bread for breakfast. But apart from that all was good.
I have been to Thailand many times, and experienced several dangerous Thai drivers. But the driver that picked me up at the airport must have had a death wish. Crazy, stupid driving!! Going at 145 km/H in Bangkok traffic is only stupid! I told him to slow down several times but got no response since he was occupied texting on his telephone the whole trip.
5.0 Deluxe
正数
- Large room with working desk and good bed
- Good friendly service, efficient
- Good and varied meals
- In a busy part of Sukhumvit (Sukhumvit Road just down the street), so plenty to do nearby
As an expat returning to Thailand, and familiar with the Sukhumvit area, this hotel was a natural choice. Besides, I had checked out the other reviews of the hotel on Google Maps, which are generally excellent (you can also check photos of the meals on there). And I was not disappointed. The booking process started out well, with quick replies to messages and a fast overall process. Upon arrival, staff were very friendly and efficient, and after the on-site PCR test beside the swimming pool on the 3rd floor, I was in my room very quickly. Due to the Covid-related protocols, there is no daily room service: you get to the room and will find a range of items such as 12 bottles of water and various bathroom items to last you the 7 days (I was on the 7-day sandbox program; however this has now been suspended for the Bangkok area I understand). There are garbage bags you can put outside your door for collection. Meals are served on a small table outside the door, and your doorbell is rung so you know the meal is there. This suited me just fine: the room was large with a working desk and it had a bit of a view over the area too. As I have a Thai internet data SIM did not use the Wifi, but it is there (I submitted it as a five-star because the review website does not allow omitting any fields - untested website it appears; as mentioned, I did not use the Wifi). Once my PCR test result came back negative the next day, I was free to roam the area, go to the supermarket, the malls, and basically do as a tourist would do. They do check you out and back in. Second PCR test was on day 5 and I left on day 7, free to travel within Thailand. Overall an excellent experience: recommended!
4.5 Deluxe
正数
负面的
- Well organised and efficient process.
- Sharing van from airport with another passenger who obviously had a cold infection of some kind. In the circumstances this was very stressful and created a lot of worry as to what he had and how it could effect my situation.
Accepting the above described journey and non communication around serving meals it was as good an experience as could be hoped for in the circumstances.
4.2 Deluxe
Comfortable to stay for 1-2 days. Food was good. Good and supportive staff. Travel from airport to Hotel was arranged.
4.8 Grand Deluxe
正数
Food is great, excellent service, room is clean
The hotel staff is so kind and helpful.
quick response in WhatsApp and Line
4.3 Deluxe
正数负面的
The hotel was great, they tried their best to satisfy every need. 5 stars for the food service. We would definitely stay here anytime.
4.9 BelAire Suite
正数
房间很干净，很好。
很多菜，很多菜单，你可以随心选择。
水电，厕所，电，不错，没有损坏
4.8 Deluxe
正数
每当我有任何问题时，工作人员都会很快回答并解决我的任何问题。食物也很好。
5.0 Deluxe
正数
负面的
- 美味的食物-您喜欢的各种各样的订单
- 宽敞的房间
- 无与伦比的景观
- 非常乐于助人的团队
- 非常干净和无忧
好食物
宽敞的房间
无与伦比的景观
非常乐于助人的团队
非常干净和无忧
非常感谢所有员工和厨师对素食的很好照顾...菜单上的种类如此多！！！