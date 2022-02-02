Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 64 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 122 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 , und Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Hotel Refund Policy
Prepayment and cancellation policy:
Reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs guidelines dated 26 July 2021, the AQ reservation document must be a receipt or proof of payment for AQ reservation, specifying that the travelers have paid for all the expenses or have paid at least 500 US Dollar (or 15,000 Thai Baht) as a deposit. Therefore, hotel will require a deposit of THB 15,000 in order to send the AQ reservation confirmation that you will need to present for the COE.
• 10% of the booking is Non-refundable. Remaining amount is refundable in case of cancellation.
• Non-refundable full prepayment is required 7 days prior to arrival
• Date change of the reservation will be allowed up to 72 hours prior to arrival
Prepayment will be refundable in one of 2 cases:
• Certificate of Entry or COE is declined; (Email verification is required)
• RT-PCR result indicating COVID-19 detected (Email verification is required)
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Schickes Zimmer 32m²
฿39,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Kaffeemaschine
- Verbindungsraum
- HDMI Kabel
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Kleine Kaution
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Stadtraum | Panoramablick auf die Stadt 32m²
฿44,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿35,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
Eigenschaften
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Stilvolle Suite | Separater Wohnbereich 60m²
฿62,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿57,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿40,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿19,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
Eigenschaften
Maximal von 4 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
Ultra Savvy Suite | Suite mit 2 Schlafzimmern und Balkon 112m²
฿138,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿115,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿85,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿38,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
Eigenschaften
𝟭𝟬% 𝗢𝗙𝗙 𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗣𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗔𝗚𝗘*
𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗺 (32 m²) THB 46.350 netto | 𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗺 (32 m², Panoramablick auf die Stadt) THB 50.850 netto
𝗯𝘆 𝟯𝟭 𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗯𝘆 𝟭𝟱 𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆. 𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑟 𝑖𝑠 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑢𝑠𝑒 𝑖𝑛 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑗𝑢𝑛𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑚𝑜𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠.
𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗸𝗼𝗸 | Mit einer erstklassigen Lage im Herzen von Sukhumvit, leicht erreichbar von den Flughäfen Suvarnabhumi und Don Mueang International, und mit den internationalen Gesundheitsstandards des Bangpakok 9 International Hospital, können die Gäste im 𝗔𝗹𝗼𝗳𝘁 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗸𝗼𝗸 𝗦𝘂𝗸𝗵𝘂𝗺𝘃𝗶𝘁 𝟭𝟭 stilvoll in einer sicheren Umgebung übernachten, während sie ihre Quarantäne zu einem entspannenden Erlebnis in einem unserer luftigen Zimmer und Suiten mit modernster Ausstattung, malerischem Blick auf die Skyline von Bangkok und köstlicher Küche.
𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝘆:
Verweis auf die 𝙈𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙞𝙜𝙣 𝘼𝙛𝙛𝙖𝙞𝙧𝙨-Richtlinien vom 26. Juli 2021, das AQ-Reservierungsdokument muss eine Quittung oder ein Zahlungsnachweis für die AQ-Reservierung sein, aus der hervorgeht, dass die Reisenden alle Kosten bezahlt haben oder mindestens 1.000 US-Dollar (oder 30.000 Thai Baht) als Pfand. Daher verlangt das Hotel eine Anzahlung von THB 30.000, um die AQ-Reservierungsbestätigung zu senden, die Sie für das COE vorlegen müssen.
- 10 % der Buchung sind nicht erstattungsfähig. Restbetrag wird im Falle einer Stornierung zurückerstattet
- 7 Tage vor Anreise ist eine nicht erstattbare vollständige Vorauszahlung erforderlich
- Datumsänderungen der Reservierung sind bis 72 Stunden vor der Ankunft möglich
𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗳𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝟮 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀:
- Certificate of Entry oder COE wird abgelehnt; (E-Mail-Verifizierung ist erforderlich)
- RT-PCR-Ergebnis, das anzeigt, dass COVID-19 erkannt wurde (E-Mail-Verifizierung ist erforderlich)
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Tägliches Frühstück, Mittag- und Abendessen mit einer köstlichen Auswahl an thailändischen, asiatischen und westlichen Gerichten (vegetarische Optionen erhältlich)
- Kostenlose Minibar bei der Ankunft
- Yogamatte auf Anfrage erhältlich
- Designated relaxation area
- 42-Zoll-LCD-Fernseher mit einer Reihe internationaler Kanäle, Netflix- und YouTube-Zugang
- Kostenloses W-LAN
- 20% Rabatt auf Speisen und Getränke sowie Wäscheservice
- Marriott Bonvoy members earn elite nights and points from eligible services during the stay
- Sanitized airport pick up service
- 2 COVID-19 tests (RT-PCR)
- Kostenloser Service für Telemedizinsysteme
- 24-Stunden-Krankenschwester zur täglichen Gesundheitsüberwachung
Ergebnis
4.5/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 32 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
4.7 Urban room | Panoramic city view
Positiv
Negative
- Clean and modern room
- Nice view
- Comfortable bed (King)
- Friendly staff
I would definitely book this ASQ hotel again. Next time coming in under the Test & Go, come prepared for long stay
4.6 Chic room
Positiv
Negative
- Everything thing was perfect
Lovely hotel, First class service, the staff very friendly and helpful, my hotel room was excellent, hope to return this year.
4.3 Chic room
Positiv
Negative
- Lobby was quick to respond to calls & text
- Friendly & anticipated our needs
- The Aloft AQ write up said that after the first Covid test, we would be able to do laundry. However, when we went to do laundry, they said we could not do laundry until after the 2nd Covid test. This was too late, a day before we would leave. They did not follow what they said in their “rules” for the AQ room.
With the exception of the above, all went well. The staff was friendly and tried to please and meet our needs. Food was OK. They did give several choices and there was plenty to eat. They cleaned our room once, another time would’ve been even better. However, fresh towels were brought each day. I would recommend Aloft hotel for others.
4.6 Chic room
Positiv
Negative
- Everything was very smooth!
- Room next to the lift is not good. Too loud for people with light sleep. So avoid room next to the lift.
- The door of the room was not cancelling noise good. Hotel should work on that. I dont want to listen to people on the floor talking and i dont want them to listen when i have a hot time in bed eighter. ;-)
Location is great, very close to everything you need. The staff is very friendly and always helping you out if you have any concern. The PCR testing was very quick and good (i booked express, the result was there after 2 hours though i would recommend to call the reception every 1 or 2 hours for the result. I didnt get informed about the test result when it arrived. Only knew about it being here already because i asked after 4 hours.
But besides that a very good experience at Aloft. Would go again 100%!
5.0 Chic room
Positiv
- Friendly staff
- Clean room
- Comfortable pick up service at the airport
Friendly staff, Clean room, Comfortable pick up service at the airport. Delicious meal and punctual report
4.8 Chic room
Positiv
Negative
- Clean
- Friendly &helpfull staff
- Food could have more variety
Recommended hotel for everyone
It is situated very good
Service and staff do a great job
Rooms are very clean
4.1 Chic room
Negative
- Knocking on the door when your food is ready they don’t understand that you could be in the shower or watching the television did not hear the knock I complained about it my breakfast was ice cold and coffee also was cold they were very polite about it and just said they were sorry
In my opinion the one serving the food should wait until you hear a reply before you leave hello hello hello
2.9 Chic room
Positiv
Negative
- Good location but what's the point for AQ
Good enough for a night stay, but THB 50000+ is quite expensive, the room is just ok. Food is delicious but a bit small portion.
2.5 Chic room
Cannot contact to hotel by telephone before check in. Even after checked in, contacting front desk was far way difficult. No more next time stay for this hotel.
5.0 Chic room
Positiv
Arrival was efficiently done with pcr done immediately. Then taken to room. Everything is provided. A call from reception asking for my meal requirements. Results given early morning around 8am. Would stay again without hesitation. Highly recommended
0.5 Chic room
Positiv Negative
My flight landed at DMK 29/11/2021 (but choose 28/11 as I can't wait to give this feedback), the hotel sent the driver to pick up at BKK. Waiting for 2 hrs then ask to fix the issue spend very long time to respond and resolve it. Other friends chose the cheaper hotels with much better service. First time try this hotel but the most terrible experience.
5.0 Chic room
Positiv
Negative
- Excellent communication before booking (email and call), during AQ and follow up
- Very warm welcome and everything is on point with the 1st day AQ, including airport pickup, Covid test, meals
- Hotel is modern, clean and comfortable
- Location is central and near subways that’ll get you anywhere you’d want to go
- A lot of everything within walking distance, food, alcohol, convenience store and others
- Can’t say enough good things about this hotel
- Was given the wrong expectation on the Covid test results before booking. I was told that the results would be a few hours, but it took 24 hours
Inquired with a dozen hotels and this one is the most helpful and communicative. I appreciated that, especially with a million things going on trying to get into the country with their COE, which is now the Thailand pass. Alfred and I communicated by email and Min helped me finish the booking by phone. She was so patient with me.
Everything about this hotel is amazing. This is my first time to Thailand and I couldn’t get a better welcome. I’ve been around the world and their staff is the most receptive ever. I’ve never felt so welcomed in my life. The service was very personalized and the staff treated me like a VIP.
I will definitely go back and I will book this hotel again.
4.9 Chic room
Positiv
Negative
- Professional and responsive staff, great food options, nice room, great hot water, comfortable bed, and good internet.
- No real negatives, we loved the place!
We would definitely stay here again! The food options were delicious and the staff were very accommodating and responsive. They made the process extremely easy and even had SIM cards for sale at the hotel.
5.0 Urban room | Panoramic city view
Positiv
Negative
- Very good food, extra requests are taken care
- Large room with all facilities
- Dedicated staff who knows what is hospitality
- Good air con that makes you forget the balcony
- To be in quarantine
- Should add some more Thai tv channels
We had a great stay at aloft, the hotel is taking care very well for their guests and their needs.
Excellent food delivered to your door on time,
4.8 Urban room | Panoramic city view
Positiv
Negative
- Food
- Service
- Safety measures
- Communication
- Cleanliness
- Comfort
I really enjoyed my stay at the hotel and would recommend to anyone who wishes to do an ASQin Bangkok
4.8 Urban room | Panoramic city view
Positiv Negative
Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 was in a very convenient location for my quarantine. The hotel staff were very responsive, the food choices were excellent and the view was impressive. Would be willing to quarantine here again.
4.4 Chic room
Positiv
Negative
- variation of Food for Foreigner and Thai National
- request for additional Drinks for Breakfast ( Coffee, Juice, Milk..)
- corner room nice view
- good service
- Netflix connection
I have been here already the second time. The Airport pickup was organized well without any delay. I recommended for the guest to apply for Food Panda and &Eleven App that you can order other drinks and Food beside the offer from the hotel. The staff is very cooperative to serve you the delivery.
5.0 Urban room | Panoramic city view
Positiv
Negative
- Comfortable
- Quiet
- Great staff
- very Clean (Even their TV remote is in a plastic cover)
- Bingo game every week with 500 THB price
- Android TV which you can log in to Netflix and other apps.
- The wifi is great and stable
- Big portion and delicious foods with a lot of fruits
- City view
- Water as much as you want
- complementary minibar
- They take a good care of you
- If you always select one food style, it gets repetitive.
I booked this hotel for my quarantine and I enjoyed staying there.
The hotel and the staff are great. I had some issues with my bank but still they reserved my room and let me pay later so I didn't fall behind my schedule. They also upgraded my room to an urban room for free.
They play a Bingo game every week and I won 500 THB of food and beverage. They sometimes bring some stuff to your room for you to have fun with them like the Rubik's Cube which was fun for me.The Foods were good but if you don't eat spicy foods you should tell them because here in Thailand they usually have spicy foods. They have 3 styles for food, Western style, Thai style and Asian style. I mostly got the western style which got a little repetitive but I also tried other styles. Their foods are delicious and they bring you a big portion which is more than enough with a lot of fruits. You need to select your food one day in advance and you can choose the time you want your meals.They have an android TV which you can log in to your accounts on netflix or other apps and watch movies. Their TV also has English channels that play movies, sports, news, etc all the time.Their wifi was great and stable. I tested their wifi speed 3 times and it was between 48 to 60 Mbps for both downloading and uploading. You won't have any problem watching movies online with high quality or having online meetings.My room had two big windows, one of them with a city view on the 22th floor but you can't open them. The room is quiet and comfortable.The nurses and the hotel staff, they all were great, kind and considerate.I wanted to stay more but because it was a quarantine hotel right now, I wouldn't be able to go out.It's been more than 2 weeks since I left the hotel but I actually missed the Aloft hotel. I don't like my current hotel, I can't find a delicious and big portion of meals, except for Bowlito which is great and it's my favorite. I think I need to go back to Marriott hotels.
I definitely recommend this hotel.
5.0 Urban room | Panoramic city view
Positiv
- Excellent staff
- Good food choices
- Nice room
The hotel did an excellent job and the staff was amazing, I will definitely come back here for a non_ASQ stay.
5.0 Chic room
Positiv
- Essen, Service, Zimmer alle 5 Sterne
Tolles ASQ Hotel ohne Beschwerden. Essen, Personal, Service und Ausstattung waren großartig. Marriott ist die beste Wahl für ASQ.
