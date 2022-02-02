合計AQホテルの部屋 64 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 122最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にアロフトバンコクスクンビット11 直接連絡し、 アロフトバンコクスクンビット11が直接支払いを回収します。
Hotel Refund Policy
Prepayment and cancellation policy:
Reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs guidelines dated 26 July 2021, the AQ reservation document must be a receipt or proof of payment for AQ reservation, specifying that the travelers have paid for all the expenses or have paid at least 500 US Dollar (or 15,000 Thai Baht) as a deposit. Therefore, hotel will require a deposit of THB 15,000 in order to send the AQ reservation confirmation that you will need to present for the COE.
• 10% of the booking is Non-refundable. Remaining amount is refundable in case of cancellation.
• Non-refundable full prepayment is required 7 days prior to arrival
• Date change of the reservation will be allowed up to 72 hours prior to arrival
Prepayment will be refundable in one of 2 cases:
• Certificate of Entry or COE is declined; (Email verification is required)
• RT-PCR result indicating COVID-19 detected (Email verification is required)
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
シックな部屋 32m²
฿39,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- コーヒーメーカー
- コネクティングルーム
- HDMIケーブル
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
アーバンルーム|パノラマの街の景色 32m²
฿44,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿35,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- コーヒーメーカー
- HDMIケーブル
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
スタイリッシュなスイート|独立したリビングエリア 60m²
฿62,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿57,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿40,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿19,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- コネクティングルーム
- ファミリースイート
- HDMIケーブル
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 4 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
ウルトラに精通したスイート|バルコニー付きの2ベッドルームスイート 112m²
฿138,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿115,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿85,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿38,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- ファミリースイート
- HDMIケーブル
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- 子供のための小額の料金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
𝟭𝟬％𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟𝗣𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗔𝗚𝗘*
𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗺（32平方メートル）THB46,350ネット| 𝗨𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗺（32平方メートル、パノラマシティビュー）THB 50,850 net
𝟭𝟱𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭𝗯𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘆𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝟯𝟭𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭𝗯𝘆𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸。 𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑟は𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑚𝑜𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑗𝑢𝑛𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑖𝑛𝑢𝑠𝑒𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑜𝑡𝑖𝑠。
𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸𝘁𝗼𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗸𝗼𝗸|回しながら簡単スワンナプームとドンムアン空港からのアクセス、およびBangpakok 9国際病院が提供する国際衛生基準とスクンビットの中心部の一等地、と、ゲストは、安全な環境で𝗔𝗹𝗼𝗳𝘁𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗸𝗼𝗸𝗦𝘂𝗸𝗵𝘂𝗺𝘃𝗶𝘁𝟭𝟭でスタイリッシュに滞在することができ、そのさわやかな客室とスイートの1つでリラックスした体験をお楽しみください。最先端の設備、バンコクのスカイラインの美しい景色、おいしい料理をお楽しみいただけます。
𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗶
2021年7月26日付けの𝙈𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙮𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙞𝙜𝙣𝘼𝙛𝙛𝙖𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙛ガイドラインを参照するには、AQ予約文書は、旅行者は、すべての費用を支払っているか、少なくとも千ドル（30,000を支払ったことを指定して、AQのご予約でのお支払いの領収書や証明でなければなりませんタイバーツ）をデポジットとして。したがって、ホテルは、COEに提示する必要があるAQ予約確認を送信するために、30,000バーツのデポジットが必要になります。
-予約の10％は返金不可です。キャンセルの場合、残りの金額は返金されます
-到着の7日前に返金不可の全額前払いが必要です
-予約の日付変更は、到着の72時間前まで許可されます
𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁は𝟮𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀𝗼𝗳𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗿𝗲𝗳𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗲𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹：
-入国証明書またはCOEは拒否されます。 （メール確認が必要です）
-COVID-19が検出されたことを示すRT-PCR結果（電子メールによる確認が必要）
アメニティ/機能
- 毎日の朝食、ランチ、ディナー、タイ料理、アジア料理、西洋料理のセット（ベジタリアンオプションあり）
- 到着時に無料のミニバー
- リクエストに応じてヨガマットを利用できます
- Designated relaxation area
- 一連の国際チャンネル、Netflix、YouTubeアクセスを備えた42インチ液晶テレビ
- 無料のWi-Fi
- フード＆ビバレッジとランドリーサービスが20％オフ
- Marriott Bonvoy members earn elite nights and points from eligible services during the stay
- Sanitized airport pick up service
- 2 COVID-19 tests (RT-PCR)
- 無料の遠隔医療システムサービス
- 毎日の健康モニタリングに利用できる24時間看護師
アロフトバンコクスクンビット11
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す アロフトバンコクスクンビット11すべてのレビューを見る
4.7 Urban room | Panoramic city view
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Clean and modern room
- Nice view
- Comfortable bed (King)
- Friendly staff
I would definitely book this ASQ hotel again. Next time coming in under the Test & Go, come prepared for long stay
4.6 Chic room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Everything thing was perfect
Lovely hotel, First class service, the staff very friendly and helpful, my hotel room was excellent, hope to return this year.
4.3 Chic room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Lobby was quick to respond to calls & text
- Friendly & anticipated our needs
- The Aloft AQ write up said that after the first Covid test, we would be able to do laundry. However, when we went to do laundry, they said we could not do laundry until after the 2nd Covid test. This was too late, a day before we would leave. They did not follow what they said in their “rules” for the AQ room.
With the exception of the above, all went well. The staff was friendly and tried to please and meet our needs. Food was OK. They did give several choices and there was plenty to eat. They cleaned our room once, another time would’ve been even better. However, fresh towels were brought each day. I would recommend Aloft hotel for others.
4.6 Chic room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Everything was very smooth!
- Room next to the lift is not good. Too loud for people with light sleep. So avoid room next to the lift.
- The door of the room was not cancelling noise good. Hotel should work on that. I dont want to listen to people on the floor talking and i dont want them to listen when i have a hot time in bed eighter. ;-)
Location is great, very close to everything you need. The staff is very friendly and always helping you out if you have any concern. The PCR testing was very quick and good (i booked express, the result was there after 2 hours though i would recommend to call the reception every 1 or 2 hours for the result. I didnt get informed about the test result when it arrived. Only knew about it being here already because i asked after 4 hours.
But besides that a very good experience at Aloft. Would go again 100%!
5.0 Chic room
ポジティブ
- Friendly staff
- Clean room
- Comfortable pick up service at the airport
Friendly staff, Clean room, Comfortable pick up service at the airport. Delicious meal and punctual report
4.8 Chic room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Clean
- Friendly &helpfull staff
- Food could have more variety
Recommended hotel for everyone
It is situated very good
Service and staff do a great job
Rooms are very clean
4.1 Chic room
ネガ
- Knocking on the door when your food is ready they don’t understand that you could be in the shower or watching the television did not hear the knock I complained about it my breakfast was ice cold and coffee also was cold they were very polite about it and just said they were sorry
In my opinion the one serving the food should wait until you hear a reply before you leave hello hello hello
2.9 Chic room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Good location but what's the point for AQ
Good enough for a night stay, but THB 50000+ is quite expensive, the room is just ok. Food is delicious but a bit small portion.
2.5 Chic room
Cannot contact to hotel by telephone before check in. Even after checked in, contacting front desk was far way difficult. No more next time stay for this hotel.
5.0 Chic room
ポジティブ
Arrival was efficiently done with pcr done immediately. Then taken to room. Everything is provided. A call from reception asking for my meal requirements. Results given early morning around 8am. Would stay again without hesitation. Highly recommended
0.5 Chic room
ポジティブ ネガ
My flight landed at DMK 29/11/2021 (but choose 28/11 as I can't wait to give this feedback), the hotel sent the driver to pick up at BKK. Waiting for 2 hrs then ask to fix the issue spend very long time to respond and resolve it. Other friends chose the cheaper hotels with much better service. First time try this hotel but the most terrible experience.
5.0 Chic room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Excellent communication before booking (email and call), during AQ and follow up
- Very warm welcome and everything is on point with the 1st day AQ, including airport pickup, Covid test, meals
- Hotel is modern, clean and comfortable
- Location is central and near subways that’ll get you anywhere you’d want to go
- A lot of everything within walking distance, food, alcohol, convenience store and others
- Can’t say enough good things about this hotel
- Was given the wrong expectation on the Covid test results before booking. I was told that the results would be a few hours, but it took 24 hours
Inquired with a dozen hotels and this one is the most helpful and communicative. I appreciated that, especially with a million things going on trying to get into the country with their COE, which is now the Thailand pass. Alfred and I communicated by email and Min helped me finish the booking by phone. She was so patient with me.
Everything about this hotel is amazing. This is my first time to Thailand and I couldn’t get a better welcome. I’ve been around the world and their staff is the most receptive ever. I’ve never felt so welcomed in my life. The service was very personalized and the staff treated me like a VIP.
I will definitely go back and I will book this hotel again.
4.9 Chic room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Professional and responsive staff, great food options, nice room, great hot water, comfortable bed, and good internet.
- No real negatives, we loved the place!
We would definitely stay here again! The food options were delicious and the staff were very accommodating and responsive. They made the process extremely easy and even had SIM cards for sale at the hotel.
5.0 Urban room | Panoramic city view
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very good food, extra requests are taken care
- Large room with all facilities
- Dedicated staff who knows what is hospitality
- Good air con that makes you forget the balcony
- To be in quarantine
- Should add some more Thai tv channels
We had a great stay at aloft, the hotel is taking care very well for their guests and their needs.
Excellent food delivered to your door on time,
4.8 Urban room | Panoramic city view
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Food
- Service
- Safety measures
- Communication
- Cleanliness
- Comfort
I really enjoyed my stay at the hotel and would recommend to anyone who wishes to do an ASQin Bangkok
4.8 Urban room | Panoramic city view
ポジティブ ネガ
Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 was in a very convenient location for my quarantine. The hotel staff were very responsive, the food choices were excellent and the view was impressive. Would be willing to quarantine here again.
4.4 Chic room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- variation of Food for Foreigner and Thai National
- request for additional Drinks for Breakfast ( Coffee, Juice, Milk..)
- corner room nice view
- good service
- Netflix connection
I have been here already the second time. The Airport pickup was organized well without any delay. I recommended for the guest to apply for Food Panda and &Eleven App that you can order other drinks and Food beside the offer from the hotel. The staff is very cooperative to serve you the delivery.
5.0 Urban room | Panoramic city view
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Comfortable
- Quiet
- Great staff
- very Clean (Even their TV remote is in a plastic cover)
- Bingo game every week with 500 THB price
- Android TV which you can log in to Netflix and other apps.
- The wifi is great and stable
- Big portion and delicious foods with a lot of fruits
- City view
- Water as much as you want
- complementary minibar
- They take a good care of you
- If you always select one food style, it gets repetitive.
I booked this hotel for my quarantine and I enjoyed staying there.
The hotel and the staff are great. I had some issues with my bank but still they reserved my room and let me pay later so I didn't fall behind my schedule. They also upgraded my room to an urban room for free.
They play a Bingo game every week and I won 500 THB of food and beverage. They sometimes bring some stuff to your room for you to have fun with them like the Rubik's Cube which was fun for me.The Foods were good but if you don't eat spicy foods you should tell them because here in Thailand they usually have spicy foods. They have 3 styles for food, Western style, Thai style and Asian style. I mostly got the western style which got a little repetitive but I also tried other styles. Their foods are delicious and they bring you a big portion which is more than enough with a lot of fruits. You need to select your food one day in advance and you can choose the time you want your meals.They have an android TV which you can log in to your accounts on netflix or other apps and watch movies. Their TV also has English channels that play movies, sports, news, etc all the time.Their wifi was great and stable. I tested their wifi speed 3 times and it was between 48 to 60 Mbps for both downloading and uploading. You won't have any problem watching movies online with high quality or having online meetings.My room had two big windows, one of them with a city view on the 22th floor but you can't open them. The room is quiet and comfortable.The nurses and the hotel staff, they all were great, kind and considerate.I wanted to stay more but because it was a quarantine hotel right now, I wouldn't be able to go out.It's been more than 2 weeks since I left the hotel but I actually missed the Aloft hotel. I don't like my current hotel, I can't find a delicious and big portion of meals, except for Bowlito which is great and it's my favorite. I think I need to go back to Marriott hotels.
I definitely recommend this hotel.
5.0 Urban room | Panoramic city view
ポジティブ
- Excellent staff
- Good food choices
- Nice room
The hotel did an excellent job and the staff was amazing, I will definitely come back here for a non_ASQ stay.
5.0 Chic room
ポジティブ
苦情ゼロの素晴らしいASQホテル。食べ物、スタッフ、サービス、そして設備は素晴らしかった。マリオットはASQにとって最良の選択です。