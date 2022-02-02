Comfortable

Quiet

Great staff

very Clean (Even their TV remote is in a plastic cover)

Bingo game every week with 500 THB price

Android TV which you can log in to Netflix and other apps.

The wifi is great and stable

Big portion and delicious foods with a lot of fruits

City view

Water as much as you want

complementary minibar

They take a good care of you

If you always select one food style, it gets repetitive.

I booked this hotel for my quarantine and I enjoyed staying there. The hotel and the staff are great. I had some issues with my bank but still they reserved my room and let me pay later so I didn't fall behind my schedule. They also upgraded my room to an urban room for free. They play a Bingo game every week and I won 500 THB of food and beverage. They sometimes bring some stuff to your room for you to have fun with them like the Rubik's Cube which was fun for me.The Foods were good but if you don't eat spicy foods you should tell them because here in Thailand they usually have spicy foods. They have 3 styles for food, Western style, Thai style and Asian style. I mostly got the western style which got a little repetitive but I also tried other styles. Their foods are delicious and they bring you a big portion which is more than enough with a lot of fruits. You need to select your food one day in advance and you can choose the time you want your meals.They have an android TV which you can log in to your accounts on netflix or other apps and watch movies. Their TV also has English channels that play movies, sports, news, etc all the time.Their wifi was great and stable. I tested their wifi speed 3 times and it was between 48 to 60 Mbps for both downloading and uploading. You won't have any problem watching movies online with high quality or having online meetings.My room had two big windows, one of them with a city view on the 22th floor but you can't open them. The room is quiet and comfortable.The nurses and the hotel staff, they all were great, kind and considerate.I wanted to stay more but because it was a quarantine hotel right now, I wouldn't be able to go out.It's been more than 2 weeks since I left the hotel but I actually missed the Aloft hotel. I don't like my current hotel, I can't find a delicious and big portion of meals, except for Bowlito which is great and it's my favorite. I think I need to go back to Marriott hotels. I definitely recommend this hotel.