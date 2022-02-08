PHUKET TEST & GO

The Seaton House Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
Updated on February 8, 2022
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 0
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 1
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 2
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 3
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 4
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 5
+29 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Brand new bungalow just completed. We have intended the decoration with blue and white where the location is combination of peaceful and adventure. Private bedroom with a bathtub inside.Enjoy our salty swimming pool & garden. We providing all amenities like home. Enjoy Rawai with the top rank beach in the world. A walking distance to convenience store only 5 mins to fish market and Rawai Beach. Don't miss! The most beautiful and famous sunset scence in Thailand.This is a private seperated room which totally like a supreme bungalow. You can enjoy sleeping with the bedroom inside or sitting at the terrace for just relaxing.Our bath room has provided you a bathtub which allowed you to fullfill your energy.We have also provided you a share space area which are including salt water swimming pool and small kitchen.Looking forward to your stay!

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Seaton House Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Seaton House Phuket
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Vijitt Resort Phuket
8.5
rating with
868 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Blue Naiharn Naturist Resort Phuket
8.8
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
Babylon Pool Villas
8.8
rating with
136 reviews
From ฿-1
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant
7.7
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
rating with
50 reviews
From ฿-1
Naiharn Beach Resort
9
rating with
188 reviews
From ฿-1
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa
9.2
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
The Nai Harn
8.9
rating with
1715 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU