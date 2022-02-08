PHUKET TEST & GO

The Seaton House Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
更新于 February 8, 2022
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 0
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 1
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 2
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 3
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 4
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 5
Brand new bungalow just completed. We have intended the decoration with blue and white where the location is combination of peaceful and adventure. Private bedroom with a bathtub inside.Enjoy our salty swimming pool & garden. We providing all amenities like home. Enjoy Rawai with the top rank beach in the world. A walking distance to convenience store only 5 mins to fish market and Rawai Beach. Don't miss! The most beautiful and famous sunset scence in Thailand.This is a private seperated room which totally like a supreme bungalow. You can enjoy sleeping with the bedroom inside or sitting at the terrace for just relaxing.Our bath room has provided you a bathtub which allowed you to fullfill your energy.We have also provided you a share space area which are including salt water swimming pool and small kitchen.Looking forward to your stay!

地址/地图

Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand

