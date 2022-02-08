PHUKET TEST & GO

The Seaton House Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
更新日 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Brand new bungalow just completed. We have intended the decoration with blue and white where the location is combination of peaceful and adventure. Private bedroom with a bathtub inside.Enjoy our salty swimming pool & garden. We providing all amenities like home. Enjoy Rawai with the top rank beach in the world. A walking distance to convenience store only 5 mins to fish market and Rawai Beach. Don't miss! The most beautiful and famous sunset scence in Thailand.This is a private seperated room which totally like a supreme bungalow. You can enjoy sleeping with the bedroom inside or sitting at the terrace for just relaxing.Our bath room has provided you a bathtub which allowed you to fullfill your energy.We have also provided you a share space area which are including salt water swimming pool and small kitchen.Looking forward to your stay!

住所/地図

Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand

