PHUKET TEST & GO

The Seaton House Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 0
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 1
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 2
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 3
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 4
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 5
+29 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Brand new bungalow just completed. We have intended the decoration with blue and white where the location is combination of peaceful and adventure. Private bedroom with a bathtub inside.Enjoy our salty swimming pool & garden. We providing all amenities like home. Enjoy Rawai with the top rank beach in the world. A walking distance to convenience store only 5 mins to fish market and Rawai Beach. Don't miss! The most beautiful and famous sunset scence in Thailand.This is a private seperated room which totally like a supreme bungalow. You can enjoy sleeping with the bedroom inside or sitting at the terrace for just relaxing.Our bath room has provided you a bathtub which allowed you to fullfill your energy.We have also provided you a share space area which are including salt water swimming pool and small kitchen.Looking forward to your stay!

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Seaton House Phuket , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Seaton House Phuket
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Vijitt Resort Phuket
8.5
waardering met
868 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Peace Blue Naiharn Naturist Resort Phuket
8.8
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Babylon Villa's met Zwembad
8.8
waardering met
136 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant
7.7
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
waardering met
50 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Naiharn Beach Resort
9
waardering met
188 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa
9.2
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
De Nai Harn
8.9
waardering met
1715 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU