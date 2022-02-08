PHUKET TEST & GO

The Seaton House Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 0
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 1
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 2
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 3
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 4
The Seaton House Phuket - Image 5
+29 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Brand new bungalow just completed. We have intended the decoration with blue and white where the location is combination of peaceful and adventure. Private bedroom with a bathtub inside.Enjoy our salty swimming pool & garden. We providing all amenities like home. Enjoy Rawai with the top rank beach in the world. A walking distance to convenience store only 5 mins to fish market and Rawai Beach. Don't miss! The most beautiful and famous sunset scence in Thailand.This is a private seperated room which totally like a supreme bungalow. You can enjoy sleeping with the bedroom inside or sitting at the terrace for just relaxing.Our bath room has provided you a bathtub which allowed you to fullfill your energy.We have also provided you a share space area which are including salt water swimming pool and small kitchen.Looking forward to your stay!

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei The Seaton House Phuket , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR The Seaton House Phuket
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand

Partnerhotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Das Vijitt Resort Phuket
8.5
Bewertung mit
868 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Peace Blue Naiharn Naturist Resort Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Babylon Poolvillen
8.8
Bewertung mit
136 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant
7.7
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
Bewertung mit
50 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Naiharn Beach Resort
9
Bewertung mit
188 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Blue Beach Grand Resort und Spa
9.2
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Der Nai Harn
8.9
Bewertung mit
1715 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU