Sunset Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 60 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Sunset Beach Resort in a prioritized manner, and Sunset Beach Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Balcony 35 m² ฿10,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,340 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,570 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,580 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,740 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,840 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Internet - Wifi

Small Fees for Children SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Poolside 40 m² ฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Bathtub

Connecting Room

Internet - Wifi

Small Fees for Children SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Partial Sea View 40 m² ฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Internet - Wifi

Small Fees for Children SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Sea View 40 m² ฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Internet - Wifi

Small Fees for Children SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Pool View 40 m² ฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Internet - Wifi

Small Fees for Children SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio 45 m² ฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Small Fees for Children SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Junior Suite Pool View 65 m² ฿13,640 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,940 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,640 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,270 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,370 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Small Fees for Children SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Junior Suite Seaview 65 m² ฿15,040 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿15,940 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,450 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,040 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,470 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,570 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Small Fees for Children

This Phuket hotel enjoys a convenient location a stone's throw from the beach and a short car journey from the buzzing nightlife of Patong. Sunset Beach Resort features well-equipped rooms to ensure guests have all they need. Guests can take in a relaxing stroll along the pristine beach where stunning views of the Andaman Sea are complimented by a tropical plantation and white sand. All rooms at the Sunset Beach Resort have private balconies with sea and pool views and are decorated in a traditional Thai style, exuding a warm ambience. Hotel facilities include an in-house restaurant serving Thai and Western cuisine, a fitness center, and a spa to sooth those aching bones. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunset Beach Resort.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels