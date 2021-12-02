PHUKET TEST & GO

Sunset Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
rating with
752 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Balcony 35
฿10,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,340 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,570 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,580 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,740 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,840 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Fees for Children
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Poolside 40
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Fees for Children
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Partial Sea View 40
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Fees for Children
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Sea View 40
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Fees for Children
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool View 40
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Fees for Children
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio 45
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Small Fees for Children
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite Pool View 65
฿13,640 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,640 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,270 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,370 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Small Fees for Children
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite Seaview 65
฿15,040 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,040 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,470 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,570 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Small Fees for Children

This Phuket hotel enjoys a convenient location a stone's throw from the beach and a short car journey from the buzzing nightlife of Patong. Sunset Beach Resort features well-equipped rooms to ensure guests have all they need. Guests can take in a relaxing stroll along the pristine beach where stunning views of the Andaman Sea are complimented by a tropical plantation and white sand. All rooms at the Sunset Beach Resort have private balconies with sea and pool views and are decorated in a traditional Thai style, exuding a warm ambience. Hotel facilities include an in-house restaurant serving Thai and Western cuisine, a fitness center, and a spa to sooth those aching bones. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunset Beach Resort.

Score
4.3/5
Very Good
Based on 4 reviews
Rating
Excellent
2
Very Good
2
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇸🇪Carina Bernehjält

Reviewed on 02/12/2021
Arrived on 04/11/2021
4.5 Junior Suite Seaview
Positives     
  • Very friendly staff,
  • quick answer and
  • A nice area
Negatives
  • Can not find any negative things.

Very easy to make the reservation. When we landed after the pcr test a taxi was waiting for us to take us to the hotel. Quick check in. Ordered food that was very tasty while we where waiting for our results.we decided to check out after 8 instead of 14 nights and there where no problem to have refund for the last days that we paid for. So we can highly recommend this place.

🇨🇭dw

Reviewed on 25/10/2021
Arrived on 10/11/2021
4.6 Junior Suite Pool View
Positives     
  • Beautiful pool area,
  • great service,
  • good food,
  • very well maintained beautiful rooms,
  • free shuttle to local shopping center
  • helpful staff
  • Got all Covid related paperwork done quickly
  • Organized our Covid test trip
  • Has cheapest rental motorbikes
Negatives
  • none

Don't book your stay with ASQ.in.th! They charge a hidden fee of around 10% Book directly with the resort.

🇧🇪De Boe

Reviewed on 20/09/2021
Arrived on 10/09/2021
4.3 Superior Balcony
Positives     
  • The beautifull swimingpool
  • The kindness and good service of the staff
  • The restaurant (very good and not expensive) and bar on the seafront (even if separated by a road)
Negatives
  • There are sockets missing next to the bed

We will keep very good memories of our stay in this hotel. The rooms are comfortable, the service is excellent, the staff charming and the breakfast good and varied. The bar and the restaurant on the seafront allow you to witness magnificent sunsets. A little out of the way north of Patong, on Kalim Beach. It would be nice to put some more varied and lively music at the bar, especially at aperitif time. Excellent value for money.

🇨🇦Patricvk Michel Germain

Reviewed on 07/09/2021
Arrived on 28/08/2021
3.9 Deluxe Sea View

Good price-performance value, convenient location, liked the sunset views and the sound of the waves

Address / Map

316/2 Phrabaramee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

Popular Filters

