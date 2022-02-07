ETK Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed 26 m² ฿12,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,900 - 5th Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase Balcony Balcony (Full Access) Bathtub HDMI Cable Halal Food Options International Channels Internet - Wifi Non-Married Couples Outdoor Facilities Small Deposit Small Fees for Children Smoking Rooms Available Swimming Pool Vegetarian Meals Work Space

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Pool Access Room 26 m² ฿14,800 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,600 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,900 - 5th Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase Balcony Balcony (Full Access) Bathtub HDMI Cable Halal Food Options International Channels Internet - Wifi Non-Married Couples Outdoor Facilities Small Deposit Small Fees for Children Smoking Rooms Available Swimming Pool Vegetarian Meals Work Space

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Double or Twin Room with Pool View 27 m² ฿13,400 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,100 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿8,900 - 5th Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase Balcony Balcony (Full Access) Bathtub HDMI Cable Halal Food Options International Channels Internet - Wifi Non-Married Couples Outdoor Facilities Small Deposit Small Fees for Children Smoking Rooms Available Swimming Pool Vegetarian Meals Work Space

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than ETK Patong. The city center is merely two kilometers away, and the airport can be reached within 50 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, ETK Patong is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests can enjoy on-site features like Wi-Fi in public areas, laundry service/dry cleaning, room service, and a bar/pub. The hotel features 24 beautifully appointed guestrooms, each including satellite/cable TV, an in-room safe, and internet access. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as a garden, outdoor pool, and massage treatments. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the ETK Patong.

Amenities / Features Wardrobe or closet

Tea/Coffee maker

Air conditioning

Safety deposit box

Refrigerator

Electric kettle

Tumble dryer

Desk

Seating Area

Dining area

TV

Telephone

Flat-screen TV

Cable channels

Balcony

Terrace

Outdoor furniture

Patio

Socket near the bed

Clothes rack

Restaurant

Bar

Score 4.1 /5 Very Good Based on 2 reviews Rating 0 Excellent 2 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible ETK Patong, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR ETK Patong SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇦🇺 Mark Bradbury Arrived on 05/01/2022 4.3 Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed Positives Very efficient staff and very helpful for booking the hotel.

Staff at the hotel were friendly and offered help when needed. Negatives Nothing negative considering the cost. The staff really helped me arrange all I needed for staying during the test and go scheme. Everything went smoothly. 🇹🇭 DUANGCHAN PEDERSEN Arrived on 02/09/2021 4.0 Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed Positives to small refrigerator Negatives non easy and quick inbound, sweet and helpful staff, nice close to patong beach, large hotel with large rooms, nice and tidy.