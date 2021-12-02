Sunset Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Balcony 35m²
฿10,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,340 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,570 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,580 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,740 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,840 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Bad
- Internet - wifi
- Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe aan het zwembad 40m²
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Bad
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Internet - wifi
- Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Partial Sea View 40m²
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Bad
- Internet - wifi
- Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe met zeezicht 40m²
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Bad
- Internet - wifi
- Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe met uitzicht op het zwembad 40m²
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Bad
- Internet - wifi
- Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio 45m²
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Bad
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite met Uitzicht op het Zwembad 65m²
฿13,640 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,640 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,270 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,370 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Bad
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Familie suites
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Woonkamer
- Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite Zeezicht 65m²
฿15,040 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,040 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,470 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,570 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Bad
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Familie suites
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Woonkamer
- Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
Dit hotel in Phuket heeft een gunstige ligging op een steenworp afstand van het strand en op een korte autorit van het bruisende nachtleven van Patong. Sunset Beach Resort beschikt over goed uitgeruste kamers om ervoor te zorgen dat gasten alles hebben wat ze nodig hebben. Gasten kunnen een ontspannende wandeling maken langs het ongerepte strand, waar een prachtig uitzicht op de Andamanse Zee wordt gecomplementeerd door een tropische plantage en wit zand. Alle kamers van het Sunset Beach Resort hebben een eigen balkon met uitzicht op zee en het zwembad en zijn ingericht in een traditionele Thaise stijl en ademen een warme sfeer uit. Tot de hotelfaciliteiten behoren een eigen restaurant dat Thaise en westerse gerechten serveert, een fitnesscentrum en een spa om die pijnlijke botten te verzachten. Voer uw gewenste verblijfsdata in en verzend ons online boekingsformulier om een reservering te maken bij Sunset Beach Resort.
Score
4.3/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 4 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Sunset Beach Resort
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
4.5 Junior Suite Seaview
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Very friendly staff,
- quick answer and
- A nice area
- Can not find any negative things.
Very easy to make the reservation. When we landed after the pcr test a taxi was waiting for us to take us to the hotel. Quick check in. Ordered food that was very tasty while we where waiting for our results.we decided to check out after 8 instead of 14 nights and there where no problem to have refund for the last days that we paid for. So we can highly recommend this place.
4.6 Junior Suite Pool View
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Beautiful pool area,
- great service,
- good food,
- very well maintained beautiful rooms,
- free shuttle to local shopping center
- helpful staff
- Got all Covid related paperwork done quickly
- Organized our Covid test trip
- Has cheapest rental motorbikes
Don't book your stay with ASQ.in.th! They charge a hidden fee of around 10% Book directly with the resort.
4.3 Superior Balcony
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- The beautifull swimingpool
- The kindness and good service of the staff
- The restaurant (very good and not expensive) and bar on the seafront (even if separated by a road)
- There are sockets missing next to the bed
We will keep very good memories of our stay in this hotel. The rooms are comfortable, the service is excellent, the staff charming and the breakfast good and varied. The bar and the restaurant on the seafront allow you to witness magnificent sunsets. A little out of the way north of Patong, on Kalim Beach. It would be nice to put some more varied and lively music at the bar, especially at aperitif time. Excellent value for money.
3.9 Deluxe Sea View
Good price-performance value, convenient location, liked the sunset views and the sound of the waves
