PHUKET TEST & GO

Sunset Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
waardering met
752 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Sunset Beach Resort - Image 0
Sunset Beach Resort - Image 1
Sunset Beach Resort - Image 2
Sunset Beach Resort - Image 3
Sunset Beach Resort - Image 4
Sunset Beach Resort - Image 5
+24 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
100% STORTING
4 BEOORDELINGEN

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 60 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Sunset Beach Resort Sunset Beach Resort zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Balcony 35
฿10,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,340 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,570 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,580 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,740 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,840 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe aan het zwembad 40
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Partial Sea View 40
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe met zeezicht 40
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe met uitzicht op het zwembad 40
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio 45
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite met Uitzicht op het Zwembad 65
฿13,640 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,640 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,270 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,370 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Familie suites
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite Zeezicht 65
฿15,040 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,040 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,470 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,570 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Familie suites
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen

Dit hotel in Phuket heeft een gunstige ligging op een steenworp afstand van het strand en op een korte autorit van het bruisende nachtleven van Patong. Sunset Beach Resort beschikt over goed uitgeruste kamers om ervoor te zorgen dat gasten alles hebben wat ze nodig hebben. Gasten kunnen een ontspannende wandeling maken langs het ongerepte strand, waar een prachtig uitzicht op de Andamanse Zee wordt gecomplementeerd door een tropische plantage en wit zand. Alle kamers van het Sunset Beach Resort hebben een eigen balkon met uitzicht op zee en het zwembad en zijn ingericht in een traditionele Thaise stijl en ademen een warme sfeer uit. Tot de hotelfaciliteiten behoren een eigen restaurant dat Thaise en westerse gerechten serveert, een fitnesscentrum en een spa om die pijnlijke botten te verzachten. Voer uw gewenste verblijfsdata in en verzend ons online boekingsformulier om een reservering te maken bij Sunset Beach Resort.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
4.3/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 4 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
2
Zeer goed
2
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Sunset Beach Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Sunset Beach Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇸🇪Carina Bernehjält

Beoordeeld op 02/12/2021
Aangekomen 04/11/2021
4.5 Junior Suite Seaview
Pluspunten     
  • Very friendly staff,
  • quick answer and
  • A nice area
Minpunten
  • Can not find any negative things.

Very easy to make the reservation. When we landed after the pcr test a taxi was waiting for us to take us to the hotel. Quick check in. Ordered food that was very tasty while we where waiting for our results.we decided to check out after 8 instead of 14 nights and there where no problem to have refund for the last days that we paid for. So we can highly recommend this place.

🇨🇭dw

Beoordeeld op 25/10/2021
Aangekomen 10/11/2021
4.6 Junior Suite Pool View
Pluspunten     
  • Beautiful pool area,
  • great service,
  • good food,
  • very well maintained beautiful rooms,
  • free shuttle to local shopping center
  • helpful staff
  • Got all Covid related paperwork done quickly
  • Organized our Covid test trip
  • Has cheapest rental motorbikes
Minpunten
  • none

Don't book your stay with ASQ.in.th! They charge a hidden fee of around 10% Book directly with the resort.

🇧🇪De Boe

Beoordeeld op 20/09/2021
Aangekomen 10/09/2021
4.3 Superior Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • The beautifull swimingpool
  • The kindness and good service of the staff
  • The restaurant (very good and not expensive) and bar on the seafront (even if separated by a road)
Minpunten
  • There are sockets missing next to the bed

We will keep very good memories of our stay in this hotel. The rooms are comfortable, the service is excellent, the staff charming and the breakfast good and varied. The bar and the restaurant on the seafront allow you to witness magnificent sunsets. A little out of the way north of Patong, on Kalim Beach. It would be nice to put some more varied and lively music at the bar, especially at aperitif time. Excellent value for money.

🇨🇦Patricvk Michel Germain

Beoordeeld op 07/09/2021
Aangekomen 28/08/2021
3.9 Deluxe Sea View

Good price-performance value, convenient location, liked the sunset views and the sound of the waves

Adres / kaart

316/2 Phrabaramee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Patong Lodge Hotel
7
waardering met
403 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket
9.1
waardering met
32 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Strandresort en spa aan de oceaan
10
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Diamond Cliff Resort & Spa
8.5
waardering met
1915 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim
9.2
waardering met
19 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Patong Paragon Resort & Spa
7.8
waardering met
917 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
IndoChine Resort & Villas
8.2
waardering met
2285 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
waardering met
89 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU