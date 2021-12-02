ซันเซ็ท บีช รีสอร์ท - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 60 เร็วเข้า!
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ ซันเซ็ท บีช รีสอร์ท อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ ซันเซ็ท บีช รีสอร์ท จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Balcony 35m²
฿10,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,340 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,570 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,580 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,740 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,840 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ดีลักซ์ ริมสระน้ำ 40m²
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Partial Sea View 40m²
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์วิวทะเล 40m²
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์วิวสระว่ายน้ำ 40m²
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
สตูดิโอ 45m²
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
จูเนียร์ สวีท วิวสระว่ายน้ำ 65m²
฿13,640 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,640 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,270 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,370 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
จูเนียร์ สวีท ซีวิว 65m²
฿15,040 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,040 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,470 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,570 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
โรงแรมในภูเก็ตแห่งนี้ตั้งอยู่ในทำเลที่สะดวกสบาย โดยอยู่ไม่ไกลจากชายหาดและใช้เวลาเดินทางโดยรถยนต์เพียงไม่นานจากสถานบันเทิงยามค่ำคืนที่คึกคักของป่าตอง ซันเซ็ท บีช รีสอร์ท ให้บริการห้องพักที่มีอุปกรณ์ครบครันเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าแขกจะได้รับทุกสิ่งที่ต้องการ ผู้เข้าพักสามารถเดินเล่นอย่างผ่อนคลายไปตามชายหาดที่บริสุทธิ์ซึ่งมีทิวทัศน์อันสวยงามของทะเลอันดามันซึ่งได้รับชมจากสวนเขตร้อนและหาดทรายสีขาว ห้องพักทุกห้องที่ซันเซ็ท บีช รีสอร์ท มีระเบียงส่วนตัวพร้อมวิวทะเลและวิวสระว่ายน้ำ และตกแต่งในสไตล์ไทยดั้งเดิม ให้บรรยากาศที่อบอุ่น สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกของโรงแรม ได้แก่ ห้องอาหารในโรงแรมที่ให้บริการอาหารไทยและอาหารตะวันตก ฟิตเนสเซ็นเตอร์ และสปาเพื่อบรรเทาความปวดเมื่อยของกระดูก กรุณาระบุวันเข้าพักที่คุณต้องการและส่งแบบฟอร์มการจองออนไลน์ของเราเพื่อทำการจองที่ซันเซ็ท บีช รีสอร์ท
คะแนน
4.3/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 4 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ซันเซ็ท บีช รีสอร์ท
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ ซันเซ็ท บีช รีสอร์ทดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
4.5 Junior Suite Seaview
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Very friendly staff,
- quick answer and
- A nice area
- Can not find any negative things.
Very easy to make the reservation. When we landed after the pcr test a taxi was waiting for us to take us to the hotel. Quick check in. Ordered food that was very tasty while we where waiting for our results.we decided to check out after 8 instead of 14 nights and there where no problem to have refund for the last days that we paid for. So we can highly recommend this place.
4.6 Junior Suite Pool View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Beautiful pool area,
- great service,
- good food,
- very well maintained beautiful rooms,
- free shuttle to local shopping center
- helpful staff
- Got all Covid related paperwork done quickly
- Organized our Covid test trip
- Has cheapest rental motorbikes
Don't book your stay with ASQ.in.th! They charge a hidden fee of around 10% Book directly with the resort.
4.3 Superior Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- The beautifull swimingpool
- The kindness and good service of the staff
- The restaurant (very good and not expensive) and bar on the seafront (even if separated by a road)
- There are sockets missing next to the bed
We will keep very good memories of our stay in this hotel. The rooms are comfortable, the service is excellent, the staff charming and the breakfast good and varied. The bar and the restaurant on the seafront allow you to witness magnificent sunsets. A little out of the way north of Patong, on Kalim Beach. It would be nice to put some more varied and lively music at the bar, especially at aperitif time. Excellent value for money.
3.9 Deluxe Sea View
Good price-performance value, convenient location, liked the sunset views and the sound of the waves