PHUKET TEST & GO

ซันเซ็ท บีช รีสอร์ท - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
คะแนนจาก
752
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Sunset Beach Resort - Image 0
Sunset Beach Resort - Image 1
Sunset Beach Resort - Image 2
Sunset Beach Resort - Image 3
Sunset Beach Resort - Image 4
Sunset Beach Resort - Image 5
+24 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
100% เงินฝาก
4 ความคิดเห็น

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 60 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ ซันเซ็ท บีช รีสอร์ท อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ ซันเซ็ท บีช รีสอร์ท จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Balcony 35
฿10,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,340 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,570 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,580 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,740 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,840 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ดีลักซ์ ริมสระน้ำ 40
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Partial Sea View 40
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์วิวทะเล 40
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์วิวสระว่ายน้ำ 40
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
สตูดิโอ 45
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
จูเนียร์ สวีท วิวสระว่ายน้ำ 65
฿13,640 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,640 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,270 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,370 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
จูเนียร์ สวีท ซีวิว 65
฿15,040 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,040 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,470 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,570 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก

โรงแรมในภูเก็ตแห่งนี้ตั้งอยู่ในทำเลที่สะดวกสบาย โดยอยู่ไม่ไกลจากชายหาดและใช้เวลาเดินทางโดยรถยนต์เพียงไม่นานจากสถานบันเทิงยามค่ำคืนที่คึกคักของป่าตอง ซันเซ็ท บีช รีสอร์ท ให้บริการห้องพักที่มีอุปกรณ์ครบครันเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าแขกจะได้รับทุกสิ่งที่ต้องการ ผู้เข้าพักสามารถเดินเล่นอย่างผ่อนคลายไปตามชายหาดที่บริสุทธิ์ซึ่งมีทิวทัศน์อันสวยงามของทะเลอันดามันซึ่งได้รับชมจากสวนเขตร้อนและหาดทรายสีขาว ห้องพักทุกห้องที่ซันเซ็ท บีช รีสอร์ท มีระเบียงส่วนตัวพร้อมวิวทะเลและวิวสระว่ายน้ำ และตกแต่งในสไตล์ไทยดั้งเดิม ให้บรรยากาศที่อบอุ่น สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกของโรงแรม ได้แก่ ห้องอาหารในโรงแรมที่ให้บริการอาหารไทยและอาหารตะวันตก ฟิตเนสเซ็นเตอร์ และสปาเพื่อบรรเทาความปวดเมื่อยของกระดูก กรุณาระบุวันเข้าพักที่คุณต้องการและส่งแบบฟอร์มการจองออนไลน์ของเราเพื่อทำการจองที่ซันเซ็ท บีช รีสอร์ท

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.3/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 4 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
2
ดีมาก
2
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ซันเซ็ท บีช รีสอร์ท ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ ซันเซ็ท บีช รีสอร์ท
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇸🇪Carina Bernehjält

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 04/11/2021
4.5 Junior Suite Seaview
แง่บวก     
  • Very friendly staff,
  • quick answer and
  • A nice area
เชิงลบ
  • Can not find any negative things.

Very easy to make the reservation. When we landed after the pcr test a taxi was waiting for us to take us to the hotel. Quick check in. Ordered food that was very tasty while we where waiting for our results.we decided to check out after 8 instead of 14 nights and there where no problem to have refund for the last days that we paid for. So we can highly recommend this place.

🇨🇭dw

รีวิวเมื่อ 25/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 10/11/2021
4.6 Junior Suite Pool View
แง่บวก     
  • Beautiful pool area,
  • great service,
  • good food,
  • very well maintained beautiful rooms,
  • free shuttle to local shopping center
  • helpful staff
  • Got all Covid related paperwork done quickly
  • Organized our Covid test trip
  • Has cheapest rental motorbikes
เชิงลบ
  • none

Don't book your stay with ASQ.in.th! They charge a hidden fee of around 10% Book directly with the resort.

🇧🇪De Boe

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 10/09/2021
4.3 Superior Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • The beautifull swimingpool
  • The kindness and good service of the staff
  • The restaurant (very good and not expensive) and bar on the seafront (even if separated by a road)
เชิงลบ
  • There are sockets missing next to the bed

We will keep very good memories of our stay in this hotel. The rooms are comfortable, the service is excellent, the staff charming and the breakfast good and varied. The bar and the restaurant on the seafront allow you to witness magnificent sunsets. A little out of the way north of Patong, on Kalim Beach. It would be nice to put some more varied and lively music at the bar, especially at aperitif time. Excellent value for money.

🇨🇦Patricvk Michel Germain

รีวิวเมื่อ 07/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 28/08/2021
3.9 Deluxe Sea View

Good price-performance value, convenient location, liked the sunset views and the sound of the waves

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

316/2 Phrabaramee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

โรงแรมป่าตอง ลอดจ์
7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
403 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ป่าตอง ซันเซ็ท วิลล่า ภูเก็ต
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
32 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โอเชียนฟร้อนท์ บีช รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
10
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ไดมอนด์ คลิฟ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1915 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
มารีน่า แกลเลอรี่ รีสอร์ท คชา กะหลิม
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
19 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ป่าตอง พารากอน รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
917 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อินโดจีน รีสอร์ท แอนด์ วิลล่า
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2285 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
89 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU