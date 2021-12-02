サンセットビーチリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 60最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にサンセットビーチリゾート 直接連絡し、 サンセットビーチリゾートが直接支払いを回収します。
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Balcony 35m²
฿10,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,340 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,570 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,580 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,740 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,840 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- インターネット-Wifi
- 子供のための小額の料金
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスプールサイド 40m²
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- バスタブ
- コネクティングルーム
- インターネット-Wifi
- 子供のための小額の料金
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Partial Sea View 40m²
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- インターネット-Wifi
- 子供のための小額の料金
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスシービュー 40m²
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- インターネット-Wifi
- 子供のための小額の料金
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスプールビュー 40m²
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- インターネット-Wifi
- 子供のための小額の料金
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
スタジオ 45m²
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- 子供のための小額の料金
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ジュニアスイートプールビュー 65m²
฿13,640 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,640 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,270 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,370 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- コネクティングルーム
- ファミリースイート
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 子供のための小額の料金
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ジュニアスイートシービュー 65m²
฿15,040 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,040 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,470 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,570 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- コネクティングルーム
- ファミリースイート
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 子供のための小額の料金
このプーケットのホテルは、ビーチからすぐの便利な場所にあり、パトンの賑やかなナイトライフから車ですぐの距離にあります。サンセットビーチリゾートには設備の整った客室があり、必要なものがすべて揃っています。アンダマン海の素晴らしい景色が熱帯のプランテーションと白い砂浜に囲まれている手付かずのビーチに沿ってリラックスした散歩を楽しめます。サンセットビーチリゾートの全客室には、海とプールの景色を望む専用バルコニーがあり、温かみのある雰囲気を醸し出す伝統的なタイスタイルで装飾されています。ホテルの施設には、タイ料理と西洋料理を提供するレストラン、フィットネスセンター、痛みを和らげるスパがあります。サンセットビーチリゾートを予約するには、ご希望の滞在日を入力し、オンライン予約フォームを送信してください。
サンセットビーチリゾート
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す サンセットビーチリゾートすべてのレビューを見る
4.5 Junior Suite Seaview
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very friendly staff,
- quick answer and
- A nice area
- Can not find any negative things.
Very easy to make the reservation. When we landed after the pcr test a taxi was waiting for us to take us to the hotel. Quick check in. Ordered food that was very tasty while we where waiting for our results.we decided to check out after 8 instead of 14 nights and there where no problem to have refund for the last days that we paid for. So we can highly recommend this place.
4.6 Junior Suite Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Beautiful pool area,
- great service,
- good food,
- very well maintained beautiful rooms,
- free shuttle to local shopping center
- helpful staff
- Got all Covid related paperwork done quickly
- Organized our Covid test trip
- Has cheapest rental motorbikes
Don't book your stay with ASQ.in.th! They charge a hidden fee of around 10% Book directly with the resort.
4.3 Superior Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The beautifull swimingpool
- The kindness and good service of the staff
- The restaurant (very good and not expensive) and bar on the seafront (even if separated by a road)
- There are sockets missing next to the bed
We will keep very good memories of our stay in this hotel. The rooms are comfortable, the service is excellent, the staff charming and the breakfast good and varied. The bar and the restaurant on the seafront allow you to witness magnificent sunsets. A little out of the way north of Patong, on Kalim Beach. It would be nice to put some more varied and lively music at the bar, especially at aperitif time. Excellent value for money.
3.9 Deluxe Sea View
Good price-performance value, convenient location, liked the sunset views and the sound of the waves