PHUKET TEST & GO

サンセットビーチリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8

752レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
4 レビュー

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にサンセットビーチリゾート 直接連絡し、 サンセットビーチリゾートが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Balcony 35
฿10,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,340 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,570 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,580 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,740 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,840 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 子供のための小額の料金
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスプールサイド 40
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バスタブ
  • コネクティングルーム
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 子供のための小額の料金
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Partial Sea View 40
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 子供のための小額の料金
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスシービュー 40
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 子供のための小額の料金
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスプールビュー 40
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 子供のための小額の料金
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
スタジオ 45
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • 子供のための小額の料金
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ジュニアスイートプールビュー 65
฿13,640 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,640 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,270 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,370 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • コネクティングルーム
  • ファミリースイート
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 子供のための小額の料金
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ジュニアスイートシービュー 65
฿15,040 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,040 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,470 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,570 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • コネクティングルーム
  • ファミリースイート
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 子供のための小額の料金

このプーケットのホテルは、ビーチからすぐの便利な場所にあり、パトンの賑やかなナイトライフから車ですぐの距離にあります。サンセットビーチリゾートには設備の整った客室があり、必要なものがすべて揃っています。アンダマン海の素晴らしい景色が熱帯のプランテーションと白い砂浜に囲まれている手付かずのビーチに沿ってリラックスした散歩を楽しめます。サンセットビーチリゾートの全客室には、海とプールの景色を望む専用バルコニーがあり、温かみのある雰囲気を醸し出す伝統的なタイスタイルで装飾されています。ホテルの施設には、タイ料理と西洋料理を提供するレストラン、フィットネスセンター、痛みを和らげるスパがあります。サンセットビーチリゾートを予約するには、ご希望の滞在日を入力し、オンライン予約フォームを送信してください。

スコア
4.3/5
とても良い
に基づく 4 レビュー
評価
優れた
2
とても良い
2
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
サンセットビーチリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
🇸🇪Carina Bernehjält

でレビュー 02/12/2021
に到着しました 04/11/2021
4.5 Junior Suite Seaview
ポジティブ     
  • Very friendly staff,
  • quick answer and
  • A nice area
ネガ
  • Can not find any negative things.

Very easy to make the reservation. When we landed after the pcr test a taxi was waiting for us to take us to the hotel. Quick check in. Ordered food that was very tasty while we where waiting for our results.we decided to check out after 8 instead of 14 nights and there where no problem to have refund for the last days that we paid for. So we can highly recommend this place.

🇨🇭dw

でレビュー 25/10/2021
に到着しました 10/11/2021
4.6 Junior Suite Pool View
ポジティブ     
  • Beautiful pool area,
  • great service,
  • good food,
  • very well maintained beautiful rooms,
  • free shuttle to local shopping center
  • helpful staff
  • Got all Covid related paperwork done quickly
  • Organized our Covid test trip
  • Has cheapest rental motorbikes
ネガ
  • none

Don't book your stay with ASQ.in.th! They charge a hidden fee of around 10% Book directly with the resort.

🇧🇪De Boe

でレビュー 20/09/2021
に到着しました 10/09/2021
4.3 Superior Balcony
ポジティブ     
  • The beautifull swimingpool
  • The kindness and good service of the staff
  • The restaurant (very good and not expensive) and bar on the seafront (even if separated by a road)
ネガ
  • There are sockets missing next to the bed

We will keep very good memories of our stay in this hotel. The rooms are comfortable, the service is excellent, the staff charming and the breakfast good and varied. The bar and the restaurant on the seafront allow you to witness magnificent sunsets. A little out of the way north of Patong, on Kalim Beach. It would be nice to put some more varied and lively music at the bar, especially at aperitif time. Excellent value for money.

🇨🇦Patricvk Michel Germain

でレビュー 07/09/2021
に到着しました 28/08/2021
3.9 Deluxe Sea View

Good price-performance value, convenient location, liked the sunset views and the sound of the waves

住所/地図

316/2 Phrabaramee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

