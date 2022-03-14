PHUKET TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

IndoChine Resort & Villas is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Offering quality accommodations in the nightlife, beaches, shopping district of Phuket, IndoChine Resort & Villas is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Situated only 11 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Zorbing at Rollerball, Chabad House Phuket, Pa Tong Mosque. IndoChine Resort & Villas offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. The ambiance of IndoChine Resort & Villas is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, private entrance, slippers, sofa are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, tennis courts. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make IndoChine Resort & Villas your home away from home.

328 Prabaramee Road, Kalim Bay Beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

