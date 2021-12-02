PHUKET TEST & GO

Sunset Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
note avec
752 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Sunset Beach Resort de manière prioritaire, et Sunset Beach Resort percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Balcony 35
฿10,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,340 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,570 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,580 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,740 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,840 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Bord de piscine de luxe 40
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Baignoire
  • Chambre communicante
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Partial Sea View 40
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe avec vue sur la mer 40
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe avec vue sur la piscine 40
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio 45
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite junior avec vue sur la piscine 65
฿13,640 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,640 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,270 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,370 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Chambre communicante
  • Suites familiales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite Junior Vue Mer 65
฿15,040 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,040 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,470 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,570 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Chambre communicante
  • Suites familiales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Petits frais pour les enfants

Cet hôtel de Phuket bénéficie d'un emplacement idéal à quelques pas de la plage et à un court trajet en voiture de la vie nocturne animée de Patong. Le Sunset Beach Resort propose des chambres bien équipées pour que les clients aient tout ce dont ils ont besoin. Les clients peuvent faire une promenade relaxante le long de la plage immaculée où une vue imprenable sur la mer d'Andaman est complétée par une plantation tropicale et du sable blanc. Toutes les chambres du Sunset Beach Resort disposent d'un balcon privé avec vue sur la mer et la piscine et sont décorées dans un style thaïlandais traditionnel, dégageant une ambiance chaleureuse. Les installations de l'hôtel comprennent un restaurant sur place servant une cuisine thaïlandaise et occidentale, un centre de remise en forme et un spa pour apaiser les os endoloris. Veuillez entrer vos dates de séjour préférées et soumettre notre formulaire de réservation en ligne pour effectuer une réservation au Sunset Beach Resort.

But
4.3/5
Très bien
Basé sur 4 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
2
Très bien
2
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Sunset Beach Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
🇸🇪Carina Bernehjält

Révisé le 02/12/2021
Arrivé le 04/11/2021
4.5 Junior Suite Seaview
Positifs     
  • Very friendly staff,
  • quick answer and
  • A nice area
Négatifs
  • Can not find any negative things.

Very easy to make the reservation. When we landed after the pcr test a taxi was waiting for us to take us to the hotel. Quick check in. Ordered food that was very tasty while we where waiting for our results.we decided to check out after 8 instead of 14 nights and there where no problem to have refund for the last days that we paid for. So we can highly recommend this place.

🇨🇭dw

Révisé le 25/10/2021
Arrivé le 10/11/2021
4.6 Junior Suite Pool View
Positifs     
  • Beautiful pool area,
  • great service,
  • good food,
  • very well maintained beautiful rooms,
  • free shuttle to local shopping center
  • helpful staff
  • Got all Covid related paperwork done quickly
  • Organized our Covid test trip
  • Has cheapest rental motorbikes
Négatifs
  • none

Don't book your stay with ASQ.in.th! They charge a hidden fee of around 10% Book directly with the resort.

🇧🇪De Boe

Révisé le 20/09/2021
Arrivé le 10/09/2021
4.3 Superior Balcony
Positifs     
  • The beautifull swimingpool
  • The kindness and good service of the staff
  • The restaurant (very good and not expensive) and bar on the seafront (even if separated by a road)
Négatifs
  • There are sockets missing next to the bed

We will keep very good memories of our stay in this hotel. The rooms are comfortable, the service is excellent, the staff charming and the breakfast good and varied. The bar and the restaurant on the seafront allow you to witness magnificent sunsets. A little out of the way north of Patong, on Kalim Beach. It would be nice to put some more varied and lively music at the bar, especially at aperitif time. Excellent value for money.

🇨🇦Patricvk Michel Germain

Révisé le 07/09/2021
Arrivé le 28/08/2021
3.9 Deluxe Sea View

Good price-performance value, convenient location, liked the sunset views and the sound of the waves

Adresse / Carte

316/2 Phrabaramee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

