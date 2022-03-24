Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Patong Sunset Villa, located in the Patong area, is a popular choice for travelers. The property is just 2km away from the city center, and it normally takes about 50 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Patong Sunset Villa, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Step into one of 11 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding clothes rack, complimentary tea, linens, mirror, slippers. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, fishing. Patong Sunset Villa is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Phuket.

