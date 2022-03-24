PHUKET TEST & GO

Patong Sunset Villa Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
rating with
32 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Patong Sunset Villa Phuket is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Patong Sunset Villa, located in the Patong area, is a popular choice for travelers. The property is just 2km away from the city center, and it normally takes about 50 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Patong Sunset Villa, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Step into one of 11 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding clothes rack, complimentary tea, linens, mirror, slippers. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, fishing. Patong Sunset Villa is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Phuket.

If you were a guest at Patong Sunset Villa Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Patong Sunset Villa Phuket
Address / Map

229 Phrabarami Rd, Tambon Patong, Amphoe Kathu, Chang Wat Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

