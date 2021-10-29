Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Patong Lodge Hotel is ideally located on a hill overlooking the Andaman Sea. The famous Patong Beach is just 500 meters away, and Phuket Town is a half an hour drive away. More than 100 rooms provide all the features and amenities of a large resort while giving guests the feeling of being at home. All rooms offer a private balcony and are equipped with an IDD telephone, satellite TV channels, hot/cold water, mini bar, and wireless internet access. Facilities at the hotel include laundry service, Wi-Fi Internet, car rental services, a meeting rooms, and tour services. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Patong Lodge Hotel.

