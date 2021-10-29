PHUKET TEST & GO

Patong Lodge Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7
rating with
403 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Patong Lodge Hotel - Image 0
Patong Lodge Hotel - Image 1
Patong Lodge Hotel - Image 2
Patong Lodge Hotel - Image 3
Patong Lodge Hotel - Image 4
Patong Lodge Hotel - Image 5
+17 photos
Patong Lodge Hotel is ideally located on a hill overlooking the Andaman Sea. The famous Patong Beach is just 500 meters away, and Phuket Town is a half an hour drive away. More than 100 rooms provide all the features and amenities of a large resort while giving guests the feeling of being at home. All rooms offer a private balcony and are equipped with an IDD telephone, satellite TV channels, hot/cold water, mini bar, and wireless internet access. Facilities at the hotel include laundry service, Wi-Fi Internet, car rental services, a meeting rooms, and tour services. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Patong Lodge Hotel.

Score
2.9/5
Average
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
1
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇩🇪andreas amsel

Reviewed on 29/10/2021
Arrived on 15/10/2021
2.9 Cozy Room
Positives     
  • Alles Gut

Sehr guenstig ,direckt am Meer ,sehr freundlich,grosszuegige Zimmer mit grossem Bad,keine grosse Bettenburg

Address / Map

284/1 Prabaramee Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

