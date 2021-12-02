선셋 비치 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Balcony 35m²
฿10,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,340 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,570 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,580 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,740 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,840 - 5th Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 풀 사이드 40m²
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 어린이를위한 소액
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Partial Sea View 40m²
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 씨뷰 40m²
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 풀뷰 40m²
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
사진관 45m²
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 어린이를위한 소액
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
주니어 스위트 풀뷰 65m²
฿13,640 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,640 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,270 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,370 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 패밀리 스위트
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 거실
- 어린이를위한 소액
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
주니어 스위트 씨뷰 65m²
฿15,040 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,040 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,470 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,570 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 패밀리 스위트
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 거실
- 어린이를위한 소액
이 푸켓 호텔은 해변에서 매우 가까운 편리한 위치에 자리 잡고 있으며 파통의 번화 한 밤문화에서 차로 짧은 거리에 있습니다. Sunset Beach Resort는 필요한 모든 것을 제공 할 수 있도록 시설이 잘 갖춰진 객실을 제공합니다. 열대 농장과 백사장이 안다만 해의 멋진 전망을 칭찬하는 깨끗한 해변을 따라 편안한 산책을 즐겨보십시오. Sunset Beach Resort의 모든 객실은 바다와 수영장 전망을 감상 할 수있는 전용 발코니를 갖추고 있으며 따뜻한 분위기를 자아내는 전통적인 태국 스타일로 꾸며져 있습니다. 호텔 시설로는 태국 및 서양 요리를 제공하는 구내 레스토랑, 피트니스 센터 및 아픈 뼈를 달래는 스파가 있습니다. Sunset Beach Resort에서 예약하려면 원하는 숙박 날짜를 입력하고 온라인 예약 양식을 제출하십시오.
4.5 Junior Suite Seaview
긍정적
네거티브
- Very friendly staff,
- quick answer and
- A nice area
- Can not find any negative things.
Very easy to make the reservation. When we landed after the pcr test a taxi was waiting for us to take us to the hotel. Quick check in. Ordered food that was very tasty while we where waiting for our results.we decided to check out after 8 instead of 14 nights and there where no problem to have refund for the last days that we paid for. So we can highly recommend this place.
4.6 Junior Suite Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- Beautiful pool area,
- great service,
- good food,
- very well maintained beautiful rooms,
- free shuttle to local shopping center
- helpful staff
- Got all Covid related paperwork done quickly
- Organized our Covid test trip
- Has cheapest rental motorbikes
Don't book your stay with ASQ.in.th! They charge a hidden fee of around 10% Book directly with the resort.
4.3 Superior Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- The beautifull swimingpool
- The kindness and good service of the staff
- The restaurant (very good and not expensive) and bar on the seafront (even if separated by a road)
- There are sockets missing next to the bed
We will keep very good memories of our stay in this hotel. The rooms are comfortable, the service is excellent, the staff charming and the breakfast good and varied. The bar and the restaurant on the seafront allow you to witness magnificent sunsets. A little out of the way north of Patong, on Kalim Beach. It would be nice to put some more varied and lively music at the bar, especially at aperitif time. Excellent value for money.
3.9 Deluxe Sea View
Good price-performance value, convenient location, liked the sunset views and the sound of the waves