Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Diamond Cliff Resort & Spa in a prioritized manner, and Diamond Cliff Resort & Spa will directly collect payment from you.

Diamond Cliff Resort And Spa is a popular choice amongst travelers in Phuket, whether exploring or just passing through. The hotel offers a wide range of amenities and perks to ensure you have a great time. 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service are there for guest's enjoyment. Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. Access to the hotel's fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage will further enhance your satisfying stay. Convenience and comfort makes Diamond Cliff Resort And Spa the perfect choice for your stay in Phuket.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels