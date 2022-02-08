Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Patong Paragon Resort & Spa in a prioritized manner, and Patong Paragon Resort & Spa will directly collect payment from you.

The international deluxe resort in a contemporary low-rise is located on the quiet corner of north Patong-Kalim Bay in Phuket. It is comprised of 121 well-appointed rooms and suites which are 53sqm in size and above. Each room has a private balcony with a coffee table and two chairs as well as full in-room amenities and facilities with a complimentary tea/coffee maker and two bottles of drinking water. To ease your nerves and relax your body, a large free-form swimming pool with a swim-up bar and Jacuzzi pool can be enjoy. There is also a fitness center with a sauna if a workout is how you unwind. There is also an internet café and a library, activities room, tour counter and taxi counter, money exchange, and shuttle bus to the nearby shopping center. All things considered, Patong Paragon Resort & Spa is excellently located, well appointed, and reasonably priced.

