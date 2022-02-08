PHUKET TEST & GO

Patong Paragon Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
rating with
917 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Patong Paragon Resort & Spa in a prioritized manner, and Patong Paragon Resort & Spa will directly collect payment from you.

The international deluxe resort in a contemporary low-rise is located on the quiet corner of north Patong-Kalim Bay in Phuket. It is comprised of 121 well-appointed rooms and suites which are 53sqm in size and above. Each room has a private balcony with a coffee table and two chairs as well as full in-room amenities and facilities with a complimentary tea/coffee maker and two bottles of drinking water. To ease your nerves and relax your body, a large free-form swimming pool with a swim-up bar and Jacuzzi pool can be enjoy. There is also a fitness center with a sauna if a workout is how you unwind. There is also an internet café and a library, activities room, tour counter and taxi counter, money exchange, and shuttle bus to the nearby shopping center. All things considered, Patong Paragon Resort & Spa is excellently located, well appointed, and reasonably priced.

Address / Map

280 Pra Baramee Road, Krathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

