Sino House Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

This apartment-styled property, decorated with Sino-Portuguese antiques, awaits your next trip to Phuket. Sino House Hotel is located opposite of the oldest and largest bookstore in Phuket, “Sang Ho”. Several restaurants and shopping malls are within short walking distances. Sino House Hotel provides peaceful ambiance to ensure maximum relaxation and privacy. The beaches of Phuket are only a short drive away, and the staff can arrange transportation for you.The Glass House Restaurant offers an al fresco dining. The Rain Tree Spa under the shadow of Jamjuree trees is ideal for some relaxation after a day out in the water or exploring the island. Sino House Hotel is undoubtedly your one-stop destination to explore this magnificent city of Phuket, while you can relax and rejuvenate your mind and body in this tranquil atmosphere.