Bhukitta Boutique Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.2
rating with
378 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Bhukitta Boutique Hotel offers budget accommodations near Phuket Town and its interesting mix of restaurants, bars, shops, and local life. One good thing about the Bhukitta Boutique Hotel is that, although it’s situated close to the action in Old Town, it’s actually tucked away from the main strip, so guests can enjoy relative peace and quiet. Amenities include free Wi-Fi, spa and massage services, and a courteous staff that’s eager to please and help the hotel make a name for itself. A bus station is conveniently located near the property for those who want to venture out and explore other parts of the island. Book your room now at Bhukitta Boutique Hotel via our secure online booking form. The first step is to enter and submit your travel dates in the spaces provided.

Address / Map

22,24,26,28 Phang nga Road, T.Talad Yai, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

