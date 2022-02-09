信和之家酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这间公寓式酒店，以中葡古董装饰，期待您的下一次普吉之旅。 Sino House Hotel酒店位于普吉岛历史最悠久、规模最大的书店“Sang Ho”对面。几家餐馆和购物中心都在短距离步行范围内。 Sino House Hotel酒店提供宁静的氛围，以确保最大程度的放松和隐私。普吉岛的海滩距离酒店仅有很短的车程，工作人员可以为您安排交通工具。玻璃屋餐厅提供户外用餐。 Jamjuree 树荫下的雨树水疗中心是您在水中度过一天或探索岛屿后放松身心的理想场所。信和之家酒店无疑是您探索普吉岛这座宏伟城市的一站式目的地，您可以在这宁静的氛围中放松身心，恢复活力。

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 信和之家酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。